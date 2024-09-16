These investments are paired with a significant contribution from the Government of Quebec and the CRTC to expand wireless connectivity to rural and remote communities

SAINTE-MARIE, QC, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is pleased to announce a $9.6 million private investment in the Chaudière-Appalaches region this year to deploy and update its networks. This investment is paired with the financial contribution of $2.7 million from the Government of Quebec and $2.2 million from the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) that will allow for the addition of 20 new 5G wireless sites in the region.

The investments from the Government of Quebec announced in April 2024 will allow for the addition of 16 new sites that will increase the service level for cellular coverage. Among the sites are the municipalities of Frampton (2), Saint-Benjamin , Saint-Cyrille-de-Lessard (2), Saint-Damase -de-L'Islet, Saint-Damien-de-Buckland , Saint-Édouard-de-Lotbinière, Saint-Malachie , Saint-Marcel , Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage , Saint-Nérée-de-Bellechasse, Saint-Omer , Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton, Sainte-Félicité and Sainte-Perpétue. Planning and preparatory work will begin in 2024. TELUS plans for the first sites to be operational in 2025.

"Generational investments in our world-class networks are crucial to keeping Quebecers connected to people, information, and essential resources, as well as benefiting from all the innovation and evolution of our portfolio of products and services supported by the power of these networks," says Nathalie Dionne, Regional Vice-President, Marketing, TELUS. "Connectivity supports the development of our regions, strengthens their appeal and accelerates their environmental transition. It also contributes to bridging the digital and socioeconomic gaps, offering every member of society the opportunity to reach their full potential. Although our private investments are crucial, we commend the commitments from the Government of Quebec and the CRTC to improve wireless coverage in our regions."

"As a significant corporate and charity partner for several years in the region, TELUS is once again showing its commitment to bridging the digital gaps and improving the quality of life for our communities and the services they offer," says Gaétan Vachon, Warden of the RCM de La Nouvelle-Beauce. "I'm very pleased that our region can enjoy this leading-edge technology. It will ensure a promising future."

"The investments by TELUS in the construction of new wireless sites this year are a crucial step to strengthen our region's connectivity and support the economic and social development of our community," says Pascal Fournier, Mayor of Saint-Nérée-de-Bellechasse. "The improved connectivity gives us the chance to expand our potential for growth and maintain our appeal for the entire population. Thanks to these investments, the lack of connectivity will no longer be an obstacle to the development of our community."

"Frampton is one of the municipalities in the Chaudière-Appalaches region that attracts the most tourists. Therefore, it was imperative that our community enjoy high-performing cellular connectivity across its entire territory," says Jean Audet, Mayor of Frampton. "I'm very excited about these investments by TELUS and the Government of Quebec, not only for the sustainability of tourism in Frampton, but also for our citizens and thriving small and medium businesses."

Sustainable investments for a better future

TELUS plans to invest $73 billion in Canada by 2028, including $10 billion in the Quebec economy, for its infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks.

TELUS distinguishes itself by its ambitious vision for community giving and its team's dedication to putting the company's "We give where we live" philosophy into practice. From 2023 to today, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has given close to $100,000 to several local organizations that have an impact on youth in the Chaudière-Appalaches region for different projects, including Association renaissance des Appalaches, Maison de la famille Nouvelle-Beauce and Alliance jeunesse des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière. This generosity reflects TELUS' core belief that business success goes hand in hand with community involvement.

The investments announced in this news release reflect TELUS' overall capital expenditure guidance for 2024, which was released on February 9, 2024 during the company's fourth financial quarter of 2023.

