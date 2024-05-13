Investment to help build world-leading ORAN network and support positive economic, health and social outcomes for Albertans

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is investing more than $16 billion to significantly expand and improve its network infrastructure and operations across Alberta over the next five years, supporting innovation, growth and strong, vibrant communities. It's also part of a larger commitment to deploy $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability and advance its network technology. These investments are critical to connecting Albertans with the people, resources and information that enrich their lives and underscores TELUS' unwavering commitment to advancing technology and connectivity nationwide. Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $60 billion in Alberta to build and develop network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, connecting families and businesses to TELUS' world-leading 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks and cementing TELUS' position as the province's best internet service provider.*

"At TELUS, we know that a reliable and powerful network is essential in keeping Albertans connected to the people, information and resources that matter most," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "That is why we are investing more than $16 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum in Alberta over the next five years, bringing our total commitment to $73 billion across Canada by 2028. These investments will ensure that our customers continue to benefit from the best network experience in the world, which facilitates crucial, generational changes in healthcare, education, teleworking, the environment and our digital economy and societies. Perhaps most importantly, our networks also bridge digital and socioeconomic divides, so every member of our society has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

TELUS is shaping the future by using its world-leading networks to enhance productivity and foster positive innovations in health, education, agriculture, climate change, energy, transportation and social equity, helping to fuel economic growth across the province. Driven by a deep sense of compassion and inspired by its dedicated team, TELUS is committed to addressing the most pressing challenges of today. The company is focused on delivering industry-best technology solutions and programs that positively impact lives, with ongoing plans through 2028 to make a meaningful difference in Alberta and across Canada.

Now through 2028 in Alberta, TELUS is:

Enhancing its world-leading networks to make them faster, smarter and greener TELUS is enhancing its 5G network with ORAN technology across Alberta and Canada , creating more reliable, adaptable and faster connections. It's not just smarter, it's also kinder to the planet by using resources more efficiently and cutting down on energy use. TELUS is using AI and advanced analytics to plan new infrastructure builds that will optimize coverage and network performance. In 2024, TELUS plans to double the number of new cell towers built across Alberta in 2023 – expanding coverage in areas including Calgary , Edmonton and Sherwood Park , including a strategic partnership with Indigenous Services Canada to expand coverage to rural areas like Eden Valley . Over the past decade, TELUS has connected more than one million homes and businesses in Alberta with TELUS PureFibre, including over 120,000 in rural areas.



Celebrating ten years and 215,000 people served by TELUS Mobile Health Clinics TELUS Health for Good Mobile Clinics are providing healthcare to the most marginalized among us while respecting their privacy and dignity. With over $13 million invested in cash, in-kind contributions, time and support nationwide, the program is now celebrating 10 years of providing care in 25 Canadian communities. In Calgary and Edmonton , TELUS Health for Good has supported more than 17,000 patient visits through its mobile health clinics. During the summer of 2023, TELUS played a crucial role in supporting Northern Alberta wildfire evacuees by deploying a fleet of Mobile Clinics. The team actively participated in on-the-ground relief efforts, delivering critical supplies like food and batteries to the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community and lending generators to the Gift Lake Métis Nation during wildfire-induced outages.



Supporting youth to reach their full potential The TELUS Edmonton & Northern Alberta Community Board provided nearly $600,000 to local grassroots organizations in 2023 supporting youth health and education programs while the TELUS Calgary & Southern Alberta Community Board granted $625,000 to support 37 exceptional youth supporting charities, 15 health programs and 22 education programs. In 2023, TELUS partnered with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and rallied Canadians to support those in need by collecting gently-used equipment with all 8 CPL teams and redistributing the items collected to underprivileged communities nationwide, helping create opportunities for soccer participation in Canada , while inspiring youth to reach their full potential through sport



Innovating for a more sustainable future TELUS' 2023 Sustainability and ESG Report highlights its significant efforts and progress to meet the company's ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. Notably, TELUS has issued six sustainability-linked bonds since 2021 totaling CAD 3.7 billion and USD 900 million , tying the progress on reaching its science-based operational decarbonization goals to its financing needs. The company's dedication to environmental goals has earned it a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 23 rd consecutive year. Notably, TELUS offers internet and mobile connectivity to allow its customers to live, work, learn, shop and see a doctor - virtually - from anywhere, thereby reducing unnecessary commuting and helping its customers transition to a low-carbon, nature-positive future. Continuing its emphasis on sustainability, TELUS has successfully diverted over 15 million devices from landfills and has up-cycled or recycled more than four million mobile devices since 2005. To help bridge the digital divide, TELUS has donated more than 32,000 devices to help keep those in need connected and since 2001, has donated more than 38,000 computers to the Government of Canada's Computers for School program. With nearly 6 million trees planted in 2023 alone, TELUS is intensifying its reforestation efforts in Alberta . The company's innovative partnerships, like those with Flash Forest, utilize drones for rapid reforestation, helping to restore vital ecosystems and natural habitats. Partnering with veritree, TELUS has launched the Smart Forest project in Cochrane, Alberta . This cutting-edge reforestation site features over 41,000 trees and 45 sensors across 1,110 hectares, tracking tree growth, weather, carbon sequestration and biodiversity. The Smart Forest project stands as one of Canada's most connected reforestation initiatives, showcasing the power of digital technologies and connectivity in driving nature-based solutions.



Advancing its commitment to reconciliation In July 2023 , TELUS announced a doubling of its commitment to the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund from $1 million to $2 million over the next five years. The fund offers grants for Indigenous-led social, health and community programs. Since its inception in November 2021 , TELUS has distributed $575,000 in cash donations to 29 community programs supporting food security, education, cultural and linguistic revitalization, wildfire relief efforts, and the health, mental-health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples across Canada . TELUS is proud to be the first multi-year partner of the Indigenous-led grassroots Moose Hide Campaign movement, whose mission is to end gender-based violence. In 2023, TELUS corporate stores distributed more than 8,300 Moose Hide pins to customers, helping spark over 41,000 conversations about the issue of gender-based violence. This partnership is one of the key actions of TELUS' response to the 231 Calls for Justice , and helps ensure TELUS is a safe and culturally responsive company for team members, customers and partners. TELUS has contributed more than $6.2 million to local content creators since 2018, funding over 550 Indigenous projects across B.C. and Alberta through TELUS STORYHIVE and TELUS originals . TELUS rebranded three of its fleet vehicles in northern Alberta with meaningful artwork by Mi'kmaq artist Trevor Snook of the Qalipu First Nation, which depicts the beauty of natural landscapes and the importance of connections to the land and to each other.



Stepping up for Albertans during times of crisis TELUS is dedicated to safeguarding Canadian communities against wildfires through strategic investments via the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good in technologies like Dryad Networks' ultra-early forest fire detection systems. In 2023, TELUS donated $5 million in cash and in-kind support for wildfire relief efforts, including crucial connectivity for first responders and affected individuals. This contribution also supported a 24-hour crisis line, provided comfort kits for those displaced, and enhanced fundraising efforts for key charities, showcasing TELUS' commitment to leveraging technology for better disaster response and ongoing support for the community.



From 2000 through 2023, TELUS has invested $259 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $60 billion in Alberta. These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2024 as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2023 results and 2024 targets news release dated February 9, 2024.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in the communities it serves. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $57 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to federal, provincial, and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees, and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.3 billion in taxes in 2023 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits, and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of the communities TELUS operates in.

Since 2000, TELUS, its team members and retirees have provided over $265 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 3.7 million hours to charities and community organizations located in Alberta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including statements relating to TELUS' infrastructure, operations, services and spectrum investment plans, anticipated connections to our PureFibre network footprint, and our environmental targets. These forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of risks relating to regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, and our operating and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to the cautionary note and based on the assumptions, qualifications and risks described in detail in TELUS' 2023 annual Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and first quarter 2024 MD&A, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS' expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 72 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Athyu Eleti

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.