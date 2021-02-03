TELUS International Virtually Opens the Market

TELUS International is a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-gen solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company is defining a new category at the intersection of digital IT and digital CX – uniquely positioned with its integrated, end-to-end digital services, solutions and platforms across the full customer experience value chain. TELUS International is a global business with meaningful scale, proven capabilities, and a caring culture, enabling a robust financial profile with a focus on profitable growth. For more information visit: telusinternational.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday February 3, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Investor Relations, Ian McMillan, (604) 695-4539, [email protected]; Media Relations: Steve Beisswanger, (514) 865-2787, [email protected]