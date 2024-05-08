Among 2024's investments so far: UK-based mental health company TalkLife, UK-based accessibility-first navigation app Waymap and US-based smart building technology Kode Labs

TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is one of the world's largest corporate social impact funds managed by TELUS Global Ventures

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Global technology company TELUS accelerates the reach of its strategic investment arm and announces the launch of TELUS Global Ventures. This rebranding comes in light with the desire to position the company as a global leader seeking new investment opportunities in global markets. As one of the world's most active corporate venture capital funds, TELUS Global Ventures has invested in more than 150 companies that are poised for significant growth and market transformation, spanning across 10 countries and five continents. In 2023 alone, TELUS Global Ventures participated in 30 venture deals and deployed over USD $175 million.

"We are on a mission to invest in the best companies globally, and to make sure there is mutual value," said Terry Doyle, Managing Partner, TELUS Global Ventures. "Our portfolio companies gain more than an investor — they gain a collaborator known for turning concepts into market realities. The relationships we build with these transformational companies, in turn, helps TELUS shape and drive our business strategy".

TELUS Global Ventures is uniquely positioned to unlock the capabilities of its global technology company TELUS, offering investment partners a pathway to real-world traction and growth, in areas that include agriculture, health, digital customer experience, and Internet of Things. TELUS Global Ventures also amplifies social impact through the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good which invests in socially-purposed startups driving social and environmental change to tackle some of the world's biggest challenges.

Recent investments by TELUS Global Ventures and the TELUS Pollinator Fund include:

Flash Forest , a Canadian reforestation company that uses drone and automation technology, and ecological science to regenerate post-wildfire areas.

, a company at the forefront of transforming the smart building landscape. The -based autonomous smart building startup has been called the "Salesforce of commercial building automation". TalkLife , an innovative global online peer support community for people to talk about their mental health, offers comprehensive, accessible and effective mental health services globally.

, an innovative global online peer support community for people to talk about their mental health, offers comprehensive, accessible and effective mental health services globally. Waymap, a technology company offering an accessibility-first, highly accurate navigation app that works outdoors, indoors and even deep underground.

About TELUS Global Ventures

At TELUS Global Ventures we leverage deep insights from our global businesses to provide our investment partners with opportunities for tangible growth and traction. To date, TELUS Global Ventures has funded more than 150 companies that are poised for significant growth and market transformation, spanning across 10 countries and five continents.

About the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good

The TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, launched with an initial $100 million investment, is one of the world's largest corporate social impact funds, and focuses its investments on for-profit companies and founders committed to driving social innovation. The TELUS Pollinator Fund is an extension of TELUS' long-standing commitment to leveraging the power of technology to drive positive social and environmental outcomes for all Canadians by funding the development of solutions for transforming healthcare, caring for our planet, supporting responsible agriculture and enabling inclusive communities. To learn more about the TELUS Pollinator Fund, please visit: telus.com/pollinator .

For more information please visit https://www.telus.com/globalventures .

