The declaration underscores TELUS' ongoing commitment to reconciliation with data and ethics strategy

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is proud to uphold its commitment to reconciliation by declaring that it will not use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create or replicate the art or imagery of Indigenous Peoples. TELUS released its Reconciliation Commitment in 2021, which states TELUS is committed to progressing the path of Reconciliation in a deeply meaningful way, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and is dedicated to fulfilling its role and responsibilities in this regard. This commitment has underscored TELUS' ongoing reconciliation efforts and the update to include technology and the use of AI further cements the evolution of this work.

Titled “Honour by Design” By Kenneth Letander (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

The declaration states: Progressing the path of reconciliation in a meaningful way includes the ethical use of technology and AI. Indigenous data sovereignty is crucial in this endeavor, with Indigenous Peoples controlling and protecting their cultural heritage and artistic expressions. TELUS is proud to support the artistic practices of Indigenous Peoples, while being mindful of the historic role organizations have played in the misappropriation of Indigenous art and culture. In upholding TELUS' Commitment to Artistic Integrity, we declare that we will not use AI technology to create or replicate the art of, or imagery of, Indigenous Peoples.

"At TELUS, we are deeply committed to embracing the important work towards reconciliation and believe that a fundamental aspect of our AI and data ethics efforts is listening and learning from those impacted by and interacting with technology," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer at TELUS. "We are dedicated to working side by side with Indigenous Peoples to preserve their rich cultural legacy and creative endeavors and hope this inspires other organizations to follow suit."

TELUS is a global leader in the responsible and ethical use of AI, and recently made history with its generative AI (GenAI) customer support tool becoming the first in the world to be internationally certified in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1). TELUS also recently won an international Outstanding Organization 2023 prize from the Responsible AI Institute in recognition of its commitment to fostering trust and benefitting society. It's also the first telecom company in Canada to sign the Government of Canada's voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, which aims to ensure the transparent, equitable and responsible development and deployment of GenAI technology. Earlier this year, the company published its inaugural TELUS AI report: The power of perspectives in Canada, sharing the perceptions, insights and opinions of AI from nearly 5,000 Canadians, including Indigenous Peoples, racialized groups, older Canadians, new Canadians, youth, people with physical disabilities, and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"AI designed without First Peoples negatively impacts our communities. Cultural images, artistic traditions and the work of Indigenous artists are more than 'designs', they are sacred in their meaning and symbolism. It is paramount that we are partners in building this critical piece of infrastructure so that it does not further oppress our people. Our inclusion matters in getting it right," said Shani Gwin, Founder and CEO of pipikwan pêhtâkwan and TELUS Indigenous Advisory Council member. "It's encouraging to see Telus distance itself from the unethical and harmful use of our images, creative expressions, and intellectual property. Indigenous People have been left out and have missed benefits such as employment and economic opportunities due to appropriation and exclusion. There is nothing about us, without us. As Canada struggles with its commitment to Truth and Reconciliation and AI's capacity to help or harm, this declaration is a timely and positive step."

To commemorate this declaration, TELUS commissioned a work of art by Kenneth Letander, an Ojibway artist originally from Manitoba and now living in Alberta's Treaty 6 region. The artwork, titled "Honour by Design", conveys Letander's vision:

- "In this concept, a human hand is in control of pressing a small green circle, symbolizing the individual's choice in when and how to use AI. Behind the hand is a turtle, representing Indigenous stories, while below flows a blue river of water where the green circle meets in the middle, signifying the collision of humanity and technology and how humans can use it for good, such as using AI to protect waterways and Mother Earth. Adjacent to this scene is a globe with communication lines leading to a tablet screen, where the turtle is looking and taking in information. Notably, the information representing AI is intentionally separate from the turtle and the hand, as it is respecting Indigenous stories, culture, and determination."

To learn more about TELUS' AI art declaration and future opportunities to have your voice heard on responsible AI, visit telus.com/responsibleAI/declaration . To learn more about TELUS' commitment to reconciliation and to read the 2023 Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report , visit telus.com/reconciliation .

For more information, please contact:

Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]



About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 72 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.