TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TELUS Communications Inc. has been chosen by the Canadian public as Canada's Most Respected Mobile Service Provider.

"Respect is a combination of how a company treats it employees and customers, what the company communicates and contributes to society, how much they are trusted, how their leadership/employees act and what is said about them in the media or by friends and family. The entire corporate operation must walk-the-talk to earn this award of national respect," said Jeff Munn, Executive Director, Canada's Most Respected Award Program.

TELUS topped a list of 22 mobile service providers across Canada. "This is an especially competitive and difficult industry to be successful in. The entire TELUS team should be extremely proud of this recognition. The complete category listing/ranking can be found on our website www.canadasmostrespected.com," noted Munn.

This Canada's Most Respected award is based on a national public opinion poll of 3,700 Canadians during December 2020 undertaken by Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research.

The DART Insight and Communications (DART I&C) "Most Respected Corporation Program" was launched November 9, 2020. DART I&C (www.dartincom.ca) was founded by strategic communications‎ expert Victoria Ollers and veteran pollster John Wright who is now Executive Vice President of Maru/Blue Public Opinion and conducts the research for the award program. "This award is like no other. It's based on respect, which is earned, not given." added Wright.

Canada's Most Respected Auto Manufacturer will be named in February on the Award website.

