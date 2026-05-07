New safety technology helps protect kids, drivers and communities with a smarter 360° view around every vehicle

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS and Powerfleet, a global leader in Artificial-Intelligence-of-Things Software-as-a-Service (AIoT SaaS) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to bring advanced AI-driven vehicle safety technology to the Canadian market. This collaboration enables TELUS to introduce a powerful safety solution to Canada, called Vision 360, which uses artificial intelligence and multiple cameras to provide commercial drivers with a complete, real-time view around their vehicle, helping prevent accidents before they happen.

Meeting new Federal safety standards

This launch comes at an important time as Transport Canada implements the first federal mandate of its kind globally, requiring all new school buses to be equipped with perimeter visibility systems by November 2027. Through this partnership, TELUS is helping school boards and fleet operators get ahead of these new safety standards with technology designed to better protect children and pedestrians.

"Our customers need proactive tools to navigate an evolving safety landscape," said Jodi Baxter, Vice-president of AI, Wireless and IoT at TELUS. "By partnering with Powerfleet to add Vision 360 to our connected fleet and asset portfolio, we're enhancing our telematics offering with AI-driven insights. This launch is a direct response to the needs of Canadian fleet owners who prioritize safety and operational efficiency."

Safer roads, smarter technology

Vision 360 acts as an extra set of eyes for drivers. By mitigating blind spots and identifying potential hazards, it helps drivers make safer decisions in real time. Key capabilities of the technology include:

360-degree awareness: providing a comprehensive view around the entire vehicle

providing a comprehensive view around the entire vehicle Hazard identification: alerting drivers to nearby people, cyclists or obstacles

alerting drivers to nearby people, cyclists or obstacles Enhanced safety: help reduce the risk of collisions and improve overall road safety through real-time feedback.

The Vision 360 solution integrates Powerfleet's AI-powered video telematics with TELUS' advanced network infrastructure and distribution scale. While designed to address the unique needs of school buses, the platform is highly adaptable across various fleet sectors. Today, this partnership supports a massive operational footprint, serving 2,500 Powerfleet customers.

Real impact where it matters most

According to Powerfleet's data, their AI-powered safety systems have demonstrated the ability to reduce collision incidents by up to 60 per cent. Powerfleet's analysis further indicates that these safety improvements can translate into tangible economic benefits, including potential insurance cost reductions of up to 25 per cent and an estimated 10:1 return on investment through reduced incidents and claims.

"Our strong partnership with TELUS has been defined by a shared vision for leveraging technology to solve complex industry challenges," said Steve Towe, CEO, Powerfleet. "By combining our advanced AIoT SaaS expertise with TELUS' connectivity and market presence, we're delivering advanced AI-driven tools to help Canadian fleets protect their people and their bottom line."

Built for Canadian communities

By combining Powerfleet's advanced AI technology with TELUS' trusted network, this solution is designed to scale across Canada, supporting the diverse range of vehicles that keep communities moving every day.

A smarter, safer future on the road

This partnership reflects TELUS' commitment to using technology to create safer, more connected communities. With Vision 360, Canadian drivers and organizations now have access to a new level of visibility and protection, helping ensure everyone gets where they're going safely.

For more information about TELUS fleet management solutions, visit www.telus.com/powerfleet.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Media Contact:

Amy Turner, TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.