Canada's first fully sovereign AI infrastructure to power breakthrough healthcare innovation for over 40 million users while storing data within Canadian borders

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS and League today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to revolutionize healthcare delivery for millions of Canadians. League will power its comprehensive AI-driven healthcare platform on TELUS' infrastructure – Canada's first fully sovereign AI Factory. Supported by this sovereign AI infrastructure, advanced AI can deliver more personalized and efficient care, improving patient outcomes.

TELUS unveils new brand tagline, ‘We’re always building Canada’ — underscoring the company’s deep Canadian roots and commitment to nation-building through infrastructure and technology investments. (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.) League logo (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

Operating on TELUS' high-performance, highly-secure, Canadian-controlled infrastructure in Rimouski, Quebec, League's AI-powered healthcare solutions will leverage the power of NVIDIA's latest Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) technology to process health data and deliver AI-powered recommendations to help Canadians navigate their healthcare journey more effectively. League's platform, which has already delivered over 100 million personalized health recommendations including millions to Canadian patients, will be able to leverage the sovereign infrastructure to physically store sensitive healthcare data within Canada's borders – supporting a key priority for the deployment of secure, privacy-compliant and sovereign AI, while enabling advanced research and development of unique Canadian-centric models.

"Our partnership with TELUS allows us to scale our AI-driven solutions while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and regulatory compliance," said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO, League. "By operating our AI Agents on TELUS' sovereign infrastructure, we can deliver frictionless care navigation and personalized health engagement to the millions of users we serve in Canada with confidence. This is a critical step as we manage over 100 petabytes of health data for millions of patients in Canada and continue expanding our AI-powered healthcare recommendations to users."

"This collaboration represents the future of Canadian healthcare, where cutting-edge AI innovation meets uncompromising sovereignty," said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. "Healthcare represents the ultimate test of sovereign AI infrastructure — requiring world-leading AI performance while maintaining stringent data security and enhanced ability to control how data is managed. By providing a secure, reliable and sustainable platform to host League's AI-powered healthcare solutions, we're improving Canadian patient outcomes with Canadian health innovations while strengthening our nation's position as a global leader in responsible AI development."

TELUS' sovereign infrastructure enables Canadian healthcare organizations to develop AI solutions tailored specifically to Canadian healthcare needs and regulations, rather than adapting generic offerings. The partnership will enable more effective care coordination, personalized health recommendations and improved patient engagement.

The AI Factory will empower organizations with total, end-to-end development capabilities to build new AI models (model training), customize existing ones for specific needs (fine-tuning) and deploy them in business operations (inferencing). Powered by 99 per cent renewable energy sources, the factory is built in one of the most sustainable AI-ready data centres in the world. Supported by TELUS' high-speed, ultra-low-latency, PureFibre network, the facility is designed to use significantly less electricity to power AI computing workloads and is three times more energy efficient than the industry average – demonstrating that cutting-edge AI capabilities and environmental stewardship are essential for Canada's technological future.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), reaching more than 63 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

