Telling their own stories: Announcing Canada's first Women Veterans Council

The Council will advise the Minister on issues of importance to women Veterans

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced the composition of Canada's inaugural Women Veterans Council. The Council will consist of twelve women from diverse ranks, backgrounds, perspectives and lived experiences. Their experiences will ensure that a wide-range of voices are represented on the Council to inform the work of Veterans Affairs Canada. The Council, built by women Veterans for women Veterans, will provide insight to the Minister on all matters of importance to women Veterans. The Council members are:

Constable (retired) Jennifer Chorney (RCMP)

(RCMP) Warrant Officer (retired) Celine Filion (CAF)

(CAF) Major Dawn LeBlanc (CAF)

(CAF) Corporal (retired) Sarah Lefurgey (RCMP)

(RCMP) Captain (retired) Hélène Le Scelleur , CD (CAF)

, CD (CAF) Sergeant (retired) Jessica Miller (CAF)

(CAF) Colonel (retired) Telah Morrison , OMM, CD (CAF)

, OMM, CD (CAF) Dr. Wenshuang (Wen) Nie (CAF)

Corporal Ellen Peters (RCMP)

(RCMP) Captain (retired) Lindsay Shields , CD (CAF)

, CD (CAF) Constable (retired) Vivienne Stewart (RCMP)

(RCMP) Lt.-Col. (retired) Eleanor Taylor (CAF)

This announcement follows recommendations from stakeholders, as well as the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs (ACVA) report, Invisible No More. The Experiences of Canadian Women Veterans. Veterans Affairs Canada is committed to ensuring that all Veterans receive the supports, recognition and respect they deserve.



"The inaugural Women Veterans Council will play a key role in shaping programs and supports for women Veterans. These twelve exceptional Veterans and serving CAF and RCMP members are already leaders in their communities. I look forward to learning from their experiences, heeding their expertise, and working together to advance our shared goal: improving the way the Government serves women Veterans."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence



Women currently serving and Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were invited to apply to become a member of the inaugural Women Veterans Council.

A volunteer assessment board of serving members and Veterans reviewed and assessed applications, and recommended Council members.

Twelve Council members were chosen for the first membership term. The term of appointments will be one year with the option to extend up to a maximum of three years.

Veterans Affairs Canada continues to deliver progress on the Government Response to The Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs (ACVA) report, Invisible No More. The Experiences of Canadian Women Veterans . The study was the largest and most thorough study the Committee has completed this session.

. The study was the largest and most thorough study the Committee has completed this session. The inaugural Women Veterans Forum was held in May 2019 and was the first of its kind in Canada . Forum reports can be found on the engagement and initiatives section of Veterans Affairs Canada's Women Veterans page.

and was the first of its kind in . Forum reports can be found on the engagement and initiatives section of Veterans Affairs Canada's Women Veterans page. The creation of the Council was first announced at the 2024 Women Veterans Forum in Montreal.

Based on Census 2021, it is estimated that one in six Veterans is a woman (16.2%).

