Tell Our Stories documentary film series to be released

TORONTO, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - FRIENDS of Canadian Broadcasting will release a series of short films created by five Canadian documentary filmmakers to bring attention to the thousands of Canadian stories we won't hear or see because they are not being told. The Tell Our Stories series will be released on Monday, March 16 at tellourstories.ca. An official trailer can be viewed here now:

https://youtu.be/1tJ5mJ898jo

"FRIENDS is sponsoring this series of terrific films to underscore the reality that if our voice dies, so does our country. Right now, foreign online broadcasters are flooding our screens, crowding out our stories. Canada's own media, where our stories should be front and centre, are on the brink. Our professional storytellers, who are among the best in the world, are mostly producing stories about New York, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. We are becoming spectators of other people's culture, and losing our own," FRIENDS' Executive Director Daniel Bernhard said.

From street basketball in Vancouver to a kitchen party in Summerside, stories of indigenous foods and reconciliation, Tell Our Stories highlights the complexity and diversity of Canada, and the importance of nurturing Canadian storytellers.

The following documentary shorts will be released next week:

Down with the King, directed by Vancouver's Ryan Sidhoo, profiles Vancouver street basketball legend Joey Haywood, a story of pain, trauma and redemption that goes beyond the controlled narratives about the growing sport in Canada today.

The Out-of-the-Way Dwellers, directed by Quebec's Louise Abbott, recounts the story of the Ahiarmiut (an Inuit group in Nunavut that the Canadian government forcibly relocated between 1949 and 1959) through the eyes of survivors Mary (Ayaaq) Anowtalik and David Serkoak.

Summerside Kitchen Party, directed by PEI's Louise Lalonde, invites viewers to a traditional live music gathering at the Summerside Legion, a space for young and old looking for fun and community on the dance floor or the stage.

Revitalizing Untold Stories of Traditional Indigenous Foods, directed by Grassy Narrows' Taina da Silva, follows Winnipeg indigenous chef Chantelle Bone as she seeks out traditional food recipes from an elder.

Eayila, directed by Montreal's Rafäel Beauchamp explores the daily lives of a family of Syrian refugees, four years after arriving in Quebec City. (Eayila is presented in French.)

