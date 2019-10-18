Telfer School of Management Closes the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Matthew Archibald, Director, Student Services Centre, Telfer School of Management, joined Jackson Lin, Head of NAVex Traded Funds and Mutual Funds, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market. The Telfer Capital Markets Program (CMP) is a development program for high‑performing students from the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa. This program includes academic courses, a mentorship component, guest speakers and the Telfer Capital Fund (TCF), a value-based student managed investment portfolio that has been established for educational and academic purposes.