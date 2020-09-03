Television Nominees Announced for 19th Annual DGC Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - It is our pleasure to announce the nominations for the 2020 DGC Awards for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini Series. Winners in these categories will be announced at the 19th Annual Awards on the week of October 24th, 2020.

We were pleased to receive over 200 Television submissions this year.

This announcement will be followed by the nominations for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film announced after the DGC Awards nomination juries meet on September 12th ­as well as the long-list for the DGC's Discovery Award highlighting emerging directors on their first or second feature.

"In this challenging time, it is heartening to see that the work of Canadian filmmakers, designers and editors is as vibrant and promising as ever," said DGC President Tim Southam. "The Guild is looking forward to celebrating the contributions of these exceptional Canadian creators this year and for many years to come."

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Daniel Grou - Vikings, Episode 610, The Best Laid Plans

Dawn Wilkinson - Locke & Key, Episode 107, Dissection

Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot

Stephen D Surjik - See, Episode 106, Silk

Ken Girotti - Fortunate Son, Episode 105, For What It's Worth

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Daniel Levy & Andrew Cividino - Schitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending

Jordan Canning & Aleysa Young - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley & Will Bowes - Hey Lady!

Bruce McCulloch - TallBoyz, Episode 101, What's it gonna be, boys?

Joyce Wong - Workin' Moms, Episode 405, To Lure a Squirrel

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Siobhan Devine - Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Episode 118, Warm, Thick and Saucy

Bruce McDonald - Malory Towers, Episode 111, The Spider

Leslie Hope - Lost in Space, Episode 203, Echoes

Nimisha Mukerji - Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Episode 116, Night Train and Vortex

Megan Follows - Heartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the Storm

Felipe Rodriguez - Hudson and Rex, Episode 202, Over Ice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Michael Nankin - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Caroline Labrèche - No Good Deed

Nathan Morlando - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott

Ali Liebert - Amish Abduction

Winnifred Jong - Mystery 101: Dead Talk

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES

Britt Doughty - Impulse - Season 2, Episode 203, The Moroi

Armando Sgrignuoli - Frankie Drake Mysteries, Episode 301, No Friends Like Old Friends

Tony Ianni - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra

André Guimond - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot

Ingrid Jurek - Titans, Episode 209, Atonement

Rory Cheyne - Locke and Key, Episode 101, Know what this is about?

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert

Britt Doughty - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, Episode 104, A Credit to the Race

Marian Wihak - Christmas 9 to 5

Jean Bécotte – Glass Houses

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Zoe Sakellaropoulo - The Bold Type, Episode 310, Breaking Through the Noise

Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the Crown

Chris Crane - New Eden, Episode 105, A Whole Lotta Buzz

Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the World

Ciara Vernon - Hey Lady!

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Aaron Marshall - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

Gillian Truster - Anne With An E, Episode 307, A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good

Teresa De Luca - Coroner, Episode 208, Fire Part 2

Roderick Deogrades - Killjoys, Episode 501, Run, Yala, Run

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Hugh Elchuk - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise

Sandy Pereira - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott

James Patrick - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lee-Ann Cass - Christmas Chalet

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

David Wharnsby - Hey Lady!

James Patrick - Utopia Falls, Episode 109, Worst Behavior

Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the News

Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Aren Hansen, Sean Song, Nick Wong - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

Robert de Lint – Kim's Convenience, Episode 413, Bon Voyage

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

J.R. Fountain, Dustin Harris, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Craig McLellan, Kevin Banks - Locke & Key, Episode 110, Crown of Shadows

Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Tyler Whitham - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra

Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Tyler Whitham - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Danielle McBride, Dashen Naidoo, Gerald Trepy, Mitch Bederman - Altered Carbon, Episode 202, Payment Deferred

Tyler Whitham, Danielle McBride, Joe Bracciale, Joe Mancuso - Anne With An E, Episode 306, The Summit of My Desires

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise

Jeremy Kessler, Ray Campbell, Steven Blair - Christmas 9 to 5

Faustine Pelipel - Christmas Chalet

Jill Purdy - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save her Daughter

Claudia Pinto, Faustine Pelipel, Mark Gingras, Tom Bjelic - Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Janice Ierulli, Bryson Cassidy, Matthew Hussey, Dave Johnson, Steven Roberts - Hudson & Rex, Episode 217, Graveyard Shift

James Robinson, John Smith, P. Jason MacNeill - Odd Squad: Mobile Unit, Episode 301, Odd Beginnings

David Caporale, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter - Hey Lady!

Danielle McBride, John Smith - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 5,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian screen-based programming.

SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

