GATINEAU, QC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Telemarketing scams have been around for ages, and fraudsters are now making them harder to spot. Picture this: a trusted company calls offering a better plan. It sounds like a great deal, so you accept.

Be on the lookout: fraudsters can pretend to be from any well-known company and offer convincing deals to trick you into giving away personal information. Their goal is to steal your identity, your money, or better yet, both. This impersonation is very convincing, and even those who are scam savvy can fall for it.

Fraudsters use professional-sounding scripts and can fake a company's phone number by using advanced technology. They may pressure you to act quickly, hoping you'll give in based on the fear of missing a "special offer".

Watch for warning signs:

High-pressure sales tactics influencing you to act fast.

Deals that sound too good to be true.

Calls from unknown or suspicious numbers.

Requests for personal information, such as account details, passwords, or PINs.

Protect yourself:

If you get a call claiming to be from your provider, hang up and call them back using the official number on their website.

Look into offers that seem too generous.

Regularly check for unauthorized transactions or changes in your bank account.

Never share your password, usernames, or other personal details over the phone.

Remember, your provider will never ask for sensitive account details like your password or PIN during a call.

If you believe you've come across deceptive telemarketing scams, report it to the Competition Bureau or to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Associated links

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations: Email: [email protected]