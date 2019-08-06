Telecon Acquires TRJ Telecom And Telefil

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Telecon, the national leader in telecommunications network infrastructure services (designing, building and connecting networks), today announced the acquisition of TRJ Telecom, including its subsidiary Telefil.

TRJ Telecom offers turnkey solutions and specialized services for the design, deployment, modernization and maintenance of fibre-optic and coaxial telecom networks in Québec and Ontario. It employs more than 600 highly skilled employees and operates four offices and five yards across both provinces. Telefil is a TRJ Telecom subsidiary with a leading-edge technical expertise in hybrid fibre coaxial ("HFC") and extensive experience in network optimization projects.

TRJ Telecom is an important and recognized player in the Canadian market with a customer base of long-standing relationships and strong alliances with telecommunication operators.

This acquisition is in line with Telecon's strategic plan and will bring its total workforce to nearly 4,700 employees. It will strengthen its position as the Canadian leader in telecommunications infrastructure services and turnkey solutions.

"By growing our presence and scale in Quebec and Ontario, we will be better positioned to service the upcoming 5G network generational investment in the Canadian telecommunications infrastructure", said André Héroux, President and CEO of Telecon.

The transaction will also allow TRJ Telecom to accelerate its own growth trajectory by leveraging Telecon's national resources to better serve its existing clients, develop new partnerships and pursue its evolution.

Telecon and TRJ Telecom share similar visions, corporate values and customer-oriented practices. By joining forces, both companies will benefit from each other's expertise and best practices to offer customers best in class solutions across the country.

Telecon, TRJ Telecom and Telefil's activities will continue as usual under the current banners. Pierre Trudel, President, and Martin-Philippe Racine, Vice-President and General Manager, will continue to oversee TRJ Telecom and Telefil operations, strategic planning and guidance, under the leadership of André Héroux, President and CEO of Telecon.

For this transaction, Telecon benefits from the funding and strategic support of institutional investors including Clearspring Capital Partners, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Desjardins Capital, as well as funding from members of Telecon's Senior Leadership team.

About Telecon Inc.

Founded in 1967, Telecon is Canada's leading telecommunication network infrastructure services provider. The company leverages its national presence, 4,100 employees, client relationships and 50-year history to offer industry-leading design, locate, infrastructure and connectivity solutions to telecommunication companies and corporate clients nationwide. For more information on Telecon, visit telecon.com.

About Clearspring Capital Partners

Clearspring Capital Partners is a leading Canadian mid-market private equity firm that invests in and acquires medium-sized companies through buyouts, growth and acquisition financings, going private transactions, industry consolidations, recapitalizations and other types of transactions. The Clearspring team works closely with the management team of its portfolio companies to ensure the creation of added value. For more information, visit cscap.ca.

About Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at December 31, 2018, it held CA$309.5 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com.

About Desjardins Capital

Nearly 45 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of C$2.4 billion, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of some 470 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping to create and maintain more than 58,000 jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network and supports their business growth. For more information, visit our website or our LinkedIn page.

For further information: Anne-Marie Desautels, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Telecon, Phone: 514 356-6202, Email: anne-marie.desautels@telecon.ca

