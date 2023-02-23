Telecom Operators Empowered to Monetize B2B2X Market and Build Partner Ecosystems With New Optiva Partner Monetization™

Operators can leverage the simplified, unified and open monetization platform that evolves with the market and offers agility to play any role in the B2B2X value chain

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing telecom operators worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Optiva Partner Monetization platform-as-a-service.

Omdia's November 2022 report, " Preparing for B2B2X with Automated, Open, and Highly Scalable Partner Management Systems ," named Optiva as one of two plug-and-play partner management vendor examples. Analyst Nancee Ruzicka stated: "Standalone 5G (5G SA) and all its attendant innovations will be monetized through business customers. Predictions are that the market for integrated B2B network and IT services could ultimately exceed consumer services."

5G and IoT monetization, especially B2B and B2B2X, are generating sophisticated billing and charging models as stakeholders in the value chain increase. Optiva's vendor-agnostic partner management platform empowers telecom operators to monetize diverse partner offerings and emerging 5G and IoT B2B2X business opportunities across industries, use cases and business types. With rapid launch, scaling and zero-touch onboarding, Optiva Partner Monetization offers end-to-end partner lifecycle management, delivering a digital marketplace that enables monetization and settlements with converged telco-grade BSS, full automation, open APIs and a scalable cloud solution that integrates with partners and hyperscalers to build telco-driven B2B2X partner ecosystems.

"Telcos are under pressure to monetize their 5G investments in spectrum and technology infrastructure. B2B2x represents an excellent opportunity for telcos, but they must transform how they service enterprise clients and provide contemporary, digitized and automated experiences in partnership with best-of-breed players," said Sebastiano Tevarotto, Optiva Customer Success Champion. "To build and generate revenue from the new partner ecosystem model, telcos require a flexible cloud-based partner-centric platform. Time to revenue enablement is a critical additional advantage deriving from the cloud and standards adoption."

For more information about the Optiva Partner Monetization, please visit: www.optiva.com/optiva-partner-management/ .

CSPs interested in learning more about the benefits of Optiva Partner Monetization can meet with Optiva at MWC Barcelona, February 27 to March 2, 2023, Hall 2 2D20, and schedule a meeting here .

For further information: Optiva Media Contact: Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Optiva Investor Relations Contact: Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]