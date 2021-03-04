Tele2 Extends Partnership with Optiva

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Optiva is pleased to announce that Tele2, a European telecommunications group serving millions of customers, has extended its partnership in Sweden and the Baltics with Optiva. The agreement includes support services and updates for its Optiva Charging Engine™, with an upgrade option to Optiva private-cloud offering, which enables innovative new services and monetizing 5G.

With support services, Optiva will be helping Tele2 monetize its mobile customer base across two locations and multiple deployments, and Tele2 will also achieve continued stability for its platform.

"Our 10-year partnership with Tele2 has been based on a shared commitment to innovation. We are pleased to continue that and help bring increased value to its customers," said John Giere, CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

