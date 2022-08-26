TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) the global leader in whole-person virtual care, together with Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTC: CDXFF), a leading remote patient monitoring ("RPM") platform, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership to better serve the remote monitoring needs of patients across Canada.

This unique partnership gives us the opportunity to empower even more Canadians to live their healthiest lives Tweet this Teladoc Health and Cloud DX announce new partnership to provide remote patient monitoring. (CNW Group/Teladoc Health, Inc.)

In this partnership, the existing RPM services of the Cloud DX platform in Canada will be enhanced with Teladoc Health's virtual care capabilities. Hospitals and clinics use the Cloud DX platform and tools to manage acute and medically complex patients, including for example, people with COPD, heart failure, or post-surgical needs. The Cloud DX RPM solution, Connected Health™, tracks key patient health indicators from home, such as blood pressure, pulse oxygen, and/or temperature.

Teladoc Health brings global expertise in chronic care management in the community, and virtual care including mental health care. Additionally, Teladoc Health offers the Solo™ virtual care software platform, a leading purpose-built healthcare application currently being used in more than 4,000 hospitals and health systems worldwide including in Canada. The partnership enables the use of Solo™ on the Cloud DX patient app experience in Canada, so that patients can easily and seamlessly connect with members of their clinical team, creating a more efficient and more satisfying patient and provider experience.

"We're excited to bring Teladoc Health's deep expertise in virtual care, chronic care management and mental health care to Canadians via this unique partnership with Cloud DX, giving us the opportunity to empower even more Canadians to live their healthiest lives," said Dr. Joby McKenzie, Managing Director, Teladoc Health, Canada. "By joining forces with Cloud DX in Canada, we will bring needed scale to reach people across this vast country, who can benefit from remotely monitoring their health conditions at home, all while reducing the strain on hospitals and clinicians" she added.

Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX, states: "We are very pleased to welcome Teladoc Health as a fully integrated partner on the Cloud DX platform in Canada. From its leading virtual care solution, Solo™, to its chronic care management and mental health programs, offering Teladoc Health services as part of the Connected Health™ ecosystem creates a compelling and robust remote patient monitoring solution. Together, Teladoc Health and Cloud DX offer a complete, best-in-class tool kit for healthcare providers to address acute and complex cases. As partners, we look forward to creating better healthcare journeys for more Canadians."

About Teladoc Health Canada, Inc.

Teladoc Health Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc Health"). Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital health, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, lower hospitalizations or re-admissions, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2022 Top Innovator of Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life of Canada.

