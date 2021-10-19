ISP bringing more choice and flexibility for Canadians looking to watch their favourite series, movies, and sports.

CHATHAM, ON, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc., Canada's largest independent telecom service provider, and its affiliate cable company Hastings Cable Vision Limited, announce the launch of their popular TekSavvy TV product in select regions of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, PEI, and New Brunswick. Eligible TekSavvy residential Internet customers with a minimum download speed of 15MBPS can subscribe to TekSavvy TV starting at $20.00 per month for basic service and then add theme packages or choose their own channels with TekSavvy TV Pick Packs.

"We have been working on this for some time and we're really excited to bring TekSavvy TV to customers across the country," said Marc Gaudrault, CEO of TekSavvy and President of Hastings. "We're proud to offer Canadians a real choice when it comes to their telecom and video entertainment needs. TekSavvy TV puts the customer in control of their TV experience and we do it at a reasonable price."

TekSavvy TV is a next generation video entertainment service that offers customers over 150 live HD channels, cloud based PVR service at an additional monthly charge, video on demand, lookback & restart, and the ability to watch selected channels on the go through broadcaster GO apps right on their phones and tablets. It's the channels and content that people know and love, but different in a good way. The best part: customers are not required to rent a set-top-box if they already own a compatible AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV device, or approved Android TV device. TekSavvy TV is a full-service app that can be downloaded to a compatible video streaming device, phone, or tablet from an app store. For customers who don't have a compatible device they can rent a TekSavvy TV set-top-box for $5.00 per month.

TekSavvy TV is exclusively available to TekSavvy residential Internet customers with a download speed of 15MBPS or higher and offers over 150 HD popular specialty channels. To learn more about TekSavvy TV and how to become a TekSavvy customer Canadians can visit teksavvy.com/tv.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with reliable telecom services for more than 20 years and has won numerous awards for the quality of its service and for its commitment to fighting for consumers' rights online. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company serving over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

About Hastings Cable Vision Limited

Hastings Cable Vision Limited has provided television service to the community of Madoc, Ontario since 1965. Built on a foundation of family and friendship, Hastings Cable Vision Limited continues to serve customers across Hastings County with quality television, phone and Internet services and serves customers beyond Hastings County with quality television service in its partnership with its affiliate TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

