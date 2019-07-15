TekSavvy TV Launching across Ontario

Ontario wide rollout follows successful launches in Chatham-Kent, Ottawa & Toronto regions

CHATHAM, ON, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions, Canada's largest independent ISP, and its affiliate cable company Hastings Cablevision Ltd., announced the launch of its IPTV service, TekSavvy TV, across the province of Ontario today. TekSavvy TV will offer customers over 115 HD channels of sports, movies, series, and kids programming including video-on-demand content from selected television channels.

TekSavvy TV is the television that you know and love but different, in a good way. With over 115 HD channels, you can watch your favourite series, movies, teams and cartoons on your compatiable TV or mobile device by downloading the TekSavvy TV app from your device’s app store. (CNW Group/TekSavvy Solutions Inc.)

"We're excited to roll out TekSavvy TV to the rest of the province," said Marc Gaudrault, CEO of TekSavvy and President of Hastings Cable Vision. "Our customers have told us that they want a simple, high-quality TV experience at a fair price. Creating an innovative TV service at a price that Canadians deserve has been our focus for the past three years. Offering TekSavvy TV across Ontario is the next step in our product's evolution. We look forward to adding more advanced features, more choice, and more channels that customers want."

Customers across Ontario who wish to order can sign up through TekSavvy's MyAccount portal at myaccount.teksavvy.com. TekSavvy TV is currently available as an app for Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. Customers can start with TekSavvy TV Basic at $20.00 per month and then add additional theme packages ranging in price from $6.00 to $20.00 per month to gain access to more live sports, premium series, and blockbuster movies. TekSavvy TV requires a TekSavvy residential Internet subscription with a minimum download speed of 15 Mbps and unlimited data.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with reliable telecom services for more than 20 years and has won numerous awards for the quality of its service and for its commitment to fighting for consumers' rights online. With offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec, TekSavvy is Canada's largest independent telecom service company with over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

About Hastings Cable Vision

Hastings Cable Vision Limited has provided television service to the community of Madoc, Ontario since 1965. Built on a foundation of family and friendship, Hastings Cable Vision continues to serve customers across Hastings County with quality television, phone and internet services and serves customers beyond Hastings County with quality television service in its partnership with its affiliate TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

