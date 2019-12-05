TekSavvy TV Launches Cloud PVR & Advanced Features

"When we speak with people about their TV experience, we hear that time-shifting and PVR are features they really want," said Jeremy McCarthy, Director of Video Product Management & Marketing at TekSavvy. "What we have developed is a low-cost PVR service that doesn't require the purchase or rental of additional equipment. A subscription to TekSavvy TV Cloud PVR will work with any authorized device and allows the user the flexibility to watch their recorded shows when they want."

The TekSavvy TV Cloud PVR starts at $10.00 per month for 50 hours of recording time. Customers who want a bit more recording space can order 100 hours of recording time for $15.00 per month. Customers can add the service to their accounts by visiting teksavvy.com/myaccount.

TekSavvy today also announced two new advanced viewing features for TekSavvy TV customers: Look-Back and Restart. Customers who miss the beginning of their favourite shows or must-watch games can now catch all the action no matter when they tune in with Restart. Look-Back allows customers to go back up to 30 hours in the electronic programming guide and select shows that have previously aired and watch them in their entirety. Look-Back and Restart are available on selected content and channels to which the customer subscribes. Both Look-Back and Restart are available to customers at no additional charge.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with reliable telecom services for more than 20 years and has won numerous awards for the quality of its service and for its commitment to fighting for consumers' rights online. With offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec TekSavvy is Canada's largest independent telecom service company with over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

About Hastings Cable Vision

Hastings Cable Vision Limited has provided television service to the community of Madoc, Ontario since 1965. Built on a foundation of family and friendship, Hastings Cable Vision continues to serve customers across Hastings County with quality television, phone and internet services and serves customers beyond Hastings County with quality television service in its partnership with its affiliate TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

