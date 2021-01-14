ISP's long haul fibre network between Toronto and Windsor to be powered by Ciena's turnkey optical solutions

CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. (TekSavvy), Canada's largest independent Internet service provider (ISP), today announced an agreement with Ciena to utilize its best-in-class optical solutions as the ISP completes its long-haul transport network between Toronto and Windsor. TekSavvy's 600km fibre ring includes 18 new and established points of presence in major markets throughout Southwestern Ontario.

This agreement will support TekSavvy's ongoing investments in its LTE and FTTH facilities, as well as its deployment of disaggregated wholesale services across the region. The announcement forms part of TekSavvy's ambitious 5-year investment plan aimed at improving access to, and competitive choice for, high-speed broadband services. With earmarked capital investment totaling over $250 million, including over $100 million for network infrastructure, TekSavvy intends to connect over 60,000 residences and businesses and to bring competitive choice for fibre internet service to communities in the region. TekSavvy will deploy Ciena's optical solutions during the first 6 months of 2021.

"It is crucial that TekSavvy invests in our long-haul routes back to major centers like Toronto and Windsor, as we build out facilities in Southwestern Ontario and transition to a disaggregated wholesale service," said Charlie Burns, TekSavvy's Chief Technology Officer. "Ciena's world-class optical technology will play a crucial role in ensuring TekSavvy is delivering the best-in-class fibre connectivity for our residential and business customers" he added.

TekSavvy is deploying Ciena's coherent optical flexible grid solution. The solution uses the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic coherent optics that can scale to 400G and beyond. This will enable TekSavvy's network to scale for high bandwidth applications using minimal hardware, driving improved network economics.

Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan domain controller will provide end-to-end lifecycle operations that will unify network and service management and online network planning through software-defined control.

"TekSavvy's goal of bringing true competitive choice in super-fast fibre internet for its customers will be underpinned by Ciena solutions which support bandwidth growth and reduce cost per bit," said Eric Danielson, Vice President of Regional Sales for North America at Ciena.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians award-winning telecom services and fighting for consumers' rights for more than 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. With over $250 million of planned broadband infrastructure investments by 2026, TekSavvy will continue to better connect underserved Canadians. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company serving over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

SOURCE TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

For further information: Trevor Campbell, The iPR Group 647-201-5409; John Settino, The iPR Group 416-662-2955; [email protected]

Related Links

www.teksavvy.com

