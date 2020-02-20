TekSavvy chooses Ericsson to build rural LTE Network in Southwestern Ontario

CHATHAM, ON, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. (TekSavvy) announced today that it has partnered with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to upgrade and expand TekSavvy's existing rural Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network and services using Ericsson Radio System radio, transport and Cloud Core network technology.

This partnership, the first between Ericsson and TekSavvy, will provide several rural communities within the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, as well as Elgin, Lambton and Middlesex counties with best-in-class broadband solutions leveraging Ericsson's products and services.

TekSavvy will use Ericsson Radio System hardware and software to modernize its existing FWA network utilizing Ericsson 8x8 MIMO solutions. Ericsson will also provide TekSavvy with Cloud Core solution including cloud infrastructure and advanced microwave links, MINI-LINK 6000, that can provide a smooth future evolution to 5G.

Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer of TekSavvy Solutions Inc., says: "TekSavvy is an example of how an independent internet service provider can leverage best-in-class solutions from Ericsson in the delivery of robust rural broadband services at a level equal to the national players."

TekSavvy's wireless investments will improve rural broadband to more than 30,000 addresses in Southwestern Ontario.

Manish Singh, Head of Canada Regional Accounts, Ericsson, says: "We are excited to work closely with TekSavvy to help narrow the connectivity gap in Canada. Bringing high-speed broadband to rural communities is a key mission at Ericsson, to enhance the lives and increase the economic benefits to Canadians – no matter where they live."

The modernization is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT TEKSAVVY

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with reliable telecom services for more than 20 years and has won numerous awards for the quality of its service and for its commitment to fighting for consumers' rights online. With offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec TekSavvy is Canada's largest independent telecom service company with over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

SOURCE TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

For further information: Ericsson Newsroom, ericsson.com/en/newsroom; Jimmy Duvall, [email protected], 214-543-9830; TekSavvy Newsroom, teksavvy.com/in-the-news/; MEDIA RELATIONS, John Settino, 416-662-2955 Or Trevor Campbell, 647-201-5409, The iPR Group, [email protected]

