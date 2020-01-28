TekSavvy Brings Cable Internet Service to Consumers in New Brunswick and Newfoundland

More Canadians will have increased choice for Internet service from provider's unique brand of affordable pricing and commitment-free offers

CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions, Canada's largest independent telecom service provider, today announced the launch of its cable internet services in select regions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

This expansion of services into New Brunswick and Newfoundland includes the communities of Fredericton, Moncton, Corner Brook, Gander St. John's NF, Saint John NB and many others. Consumers can go to www.teksavvy.com, enter their address and see what internet packages they can order.

"This eastern launch brings TekSavvy's award-winning, customer-first internet services to even more Canadian homes," says Marc Gaudrault, TekSavvy's founder and CEO. "Consumers want real choice and competition and we're happy to provide that with fair prices and unlimited usage. TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians for more than 20 years by delivering on our commitment to fighting for Canadians' rights online."

With the launch of cable internet service, TekSavvy allows consumers to connect to higher download speeds at fair prices without long-term commitments. TekSavvy cable internet service starts at $53.95 per month with speeds of 75 Mbps and 150 Mbps with unlimited monthly usage.

To learn more about TekSavvy and to see what internet packages consumers qualify for, please visit www.teksavvy.com.

New Brunswick availability: Bathurst, Campbellton, Chamcook, Edmundston, Fredericton, Miramichi, Moncton, Pokemouche, Saint John and Woodstock.

Newfoundland availability: Corner Brook, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Notre Dame and St. John's.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with reliable telecom services for more than 20 years and has won numerous awards for the quality of its service and for its commitment to fighting for consumers' rights online. With offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec TekSavvy is Canada's largest independent telecom service company with over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

