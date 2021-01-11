Partners can secure their branch communications, reduce latency and leverage the coast to coast TekSavvy network backbone to bring new confidence in time sensitive applications.

CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. (TekSavvy), Canada's largest independent internet service provider ("ISP"), today announces the broad availability of their MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) network service. By deploying enterprise grade appliances at the edges of an enterprise network MPLS directs data packets along a pre-determined predictable path increasing network efficiency, reliability and reducing latency.

Routing branch office or retail location traffic along a predictable path can be vitally important for time sensitive applications like VOIP, video conferencing and e-commerce. Unlike the sometimes-circuitous journey that a package of goods may take, MPLS packets flow to their destination with certainty. TekSavvy MPLS provides a more secure transport medium than Internet, with privacy as a hallmark quality of its design.

Customer MPLS networks and hardware are continuously managed and maintained by TekSavvy's 24/7 Technical Assistance Centre. Networks can easily be configured and scaled by the TekSavvy team, regardless of the type of traffic that they carry. TekSavvy experts assist partners to prioritize network traffic to ensure the best performance of business-critical applications and time sensitive data.

"Providing predictable network performance is critical to businesses," said Jean Lamoureux, Vice President, Business and Wholesale Markets at TekSavvy. Delivering time-sensitive data where it can be actioned is a vital part of daily operations."

TekSavvy's MPLS service effectively separates corporate data traffic from the public internet and from many of the threats that live there. With a private network built specifically for them, each partner's enterprise data is more secure and better insulated from incursions.

"Customers have come to rely on TekSavvy to provide solutions that offer Digital Resiliency" said Raj Thaker, VP Business. "Delivering a quality experience from design & implementation through to support begins with a Partner like TekSavvy whose paramount focus centers around the context of the Customer"

TekSavvy continues to produce efficient and configurable solutions for business so that customers can focus on what makes their business unique.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians award-winning telecom services and fighting for consumers' rights for more than 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. With over $250 million of planned broadband infrastructure investments by 2025, TekSavvy will continue to better connect underserved Canadians. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company serving over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

