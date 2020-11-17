TekSavvy announces business Remote Worker Solutions

Home offices, mobile offices and branch offices are all points where enhanced data security is a high priority. Utilizing a mix of Virtual Private Network (VPN) soft clients and on-premises gated-access end-point connections, our solutions are customizable and scalable to fit a wide variety of company needs and budgets. Drop-in, preconfigured, enterprise grade appliances can provide secure endpoint protection and access control. Connect to corporate WAN or Cloud applications with peace of mind wherever internet access is available.

"Innovating in the face of change is how Canadian businesses secure their survival. Implementing elevated levels of continuity and security affords business the latitude they need to continue to compete," said Jean Lamoureux, Vice President, Business and Wholesale Markets at TekSavvy. "Remote Worker solutions empower the business to forge forward and underline their unique differentiators."

"Deploying digital technology that will empower the enterprise has to be secure and reliable. TekSavvy partners with our customers to develop solutions that prioritize critical infrastructure and communications" said Raj Thaker, VP Business. "Benefiting from our expertise and gaining solutions that elevate their offerings is what our partners come to us for."

Remote Worker Solutions from TekSavvy have been built to enable our partners to focus on their customers and protecting investments in their business.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with reliable telecom services for more than 20 years and has won numerous awards for the quality of its service and for its commitment to fighting for consumers' rights online. With offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec TekSavvy is Canada's largest independent telecom service company with over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

