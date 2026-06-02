Teens across Canada join GoodLife Fitness' free Teen Fitness summer program

Teens aged 12-17 can access all GoodLife Fitness locations for free.

LONDON, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - GoodLife Fitness' popular Teen Fitness program is back this summer, offering youth aged 12-17 free access to nearly 200 gyms across Canada all summer long. Launched in 2010, the national program has seen record-breaking participation year after year as more teens embrace health and wellness.

The GoodLife Teen Fitness program is back! Teens aged 12-17 can access nearly 200 GoodLife Fitness gyms all summer for free. (CNW Group/GoodLife Fitness) The GoodLife Teen Fitness program is back! Teens aged 12-17 can access nearly 200 GoodLife Fitness gyms all summer for free. (CNW Group/GoodLife Fitness)

"Teens today truly understand the benefits of fitness," said Tracy Matthews, senior vice president of experience and safety. "We hear from teens all the time who want to feel stronger, more confident, improve in sports, or simply stay connected to friends over the summer. For many young people, the gym is a space of self-care and growth, and we're so proud to be a part of that journey."

According to Statistics Canada, physically active teens report experiencing better mental health, lower stress and higher life satisfaction, a shift GoodLife Fitness recognized early when it became the first major fitness company in Canada to offer free nationwide gym access for teens over the summer months. Sixteen years later, GoodLife's Teen Fitness program continues to expand, offering access to strength-training equipment and free weights, group fitness classes, fitness experts, digital programs and more.

"Summer 2025 was the Teen Fitness program's most successful year ever," said Matthews. "We're so excited to welcome teens back this summer and continue to build lifelong habits around health, wellness and exercise."

GoodLife Teen Fitness is open to anyone between the ages of 12 and 17. Teen Fitness members can access any GoodLife Fitness gym for free, seven days a week, during off-peak hours. The program runs from July 3 to September 8, 2026. Registration is open now at teenfitness.ca.

Indie V.H. (age 14) from London, Ontario, is looking forward to her second year in the program.

"I can't wait for Teen Fitness to start again," said Indie. "I love being able to work out with my friends and stay active while I'm not in school or dance. Last year, the GoodLife staff showed me how to use the machines and helped me learn some workouts to improve my dancing. This year, I'm planning to strengthen my legs and my jumping so I can go back even stronger in September."

About Teen Fitness

GoodLife Fitness launched the Teen Fitness program in 2010 with a mission to reduce barriers to fitness and give young people more opportunities to get active. Teen Fitness members can access all GoodLife Fitness locations across Canada from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teens can work out for a maximum of two hours per day. Participants have access to:

Free workouts during dedicated workout floor hours with GoodLife Fitness experts available to provide tours and additional information to help teens get started.

Gym equipment including machines, free weights, TRX suspension trainers, and Turf Zones.

An On-Demand digital workout catalogue, including more than 40 Teen Fitness options on the GoodLife Fitness mobile app.

In-person group fitness classes including exclusive Les Mills training programs.

Find out more at GoodLife Teen Fitness.

About GoodLife Fitness

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to become the largest chain of fitness clubs in Canada. GoodLife Fitness' purpose is to elevate quality of life through the power of movement and connection. With nearly 200 clubs from coast-to-coast, the GoodLife team is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com

SOURCE GoodLife Fitness

For more information, please contact: Heather Smith, (519) 671-0157, [email protected]