Canada's Gym: GoodLife Fitness expands its nationwide marketing campaign to redefine fitness in 2026

LONDON, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - GoodLife Fitness, the largest chain of Canadian-owned fitness clubs, unveiled its new marketing campaign this January, 'Canada's Gym. Built Here, Built for Everyone.', a bold evolution of the brand's popular 'Canada's Gym' platform. The campaign reflects how people in Canada are redefining fitness today, seeking variety, flexibility and inclusive spaces that support every stage of their wellness journey.

Anchored by the tagline 'One gym. Every journey. Limitless possibilities.', the campaign highlights a growing shift in how people approach exercise. People are no longer committing to just one type of workout. Instead, they're blending everything from weightlifting and functional training to hot yoga and cycling.

The campaign highlights GoodLife Fitness' extensive range of amenities found under one roof and empowers members to explore fitness on their own terms. As the company expands its number of locations by 14 clubs this year, including two new For Women locations, members are getting more from their membership than ever before.

"Fitness journeys aren't one-size-fits-all, and neither are our gyms," says Tammy Brazier, senior vice president of marketing, partnerships and external relations with GoodLife Fitness. "This campaign celebrates the freedom to move differently from day to day, to try new things and to evolve over time. At GoodLife, you can lift heavy one day, recover the next, join a hot Pilates class, train for a HYROX race, or simply move in a way that feels good. The possibilities are limitless."

GoodLife's marketing and creative team partnered with award-winning director Alexander Sworik and photographer Nicole De Khors to bring the campaign to life. The team shot at GoodLife's new 60,000 sq. ft. Calgary Creekside location with a cast of GoodLife members and employees.

The campaign launched on January 1, 2026, and will run throughout the year. The ad buy includes connected TV, digital video and display, digital audio, social, search, and out-of-home creations. As part of the media strategy, GoodLife has introduced market-specific executions. In cities where the brand has a larger footprint, creative is dynamically tailored to showcase a wider range of programs and amenities available in that market, bringing the message of variety and possibility to life in a locally relevant way.

GoodLife Fitness is also planning an ongoing social media docuseries called 'Real Members. Real Stories.' This video content will be shared on GoodLife's Instagram and TikTok.

"'Canada's Gym' breaks through the New Year fitness noise," says Brazier. "This campaign reinforces GoodLife's position as the most comprehensive and welcoming Canadian fitness brand--built to support every journey, all in one place."

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to the largest chain of fitness clubs in Canada. Founder and Chairman David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose… to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. With hundreds of Clubs across the country, GoodLife is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day.

