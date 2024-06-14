Teen from Tantallon Concludes Cross-Canada Clothing Drive in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - A clothing drive led by a Nova Scotia teen in honour of his late father completed its eighth-straight year of gathering donations from across Canada to improve the lives of men in the Halifax area.

In partnership with Canadian National (CN) and The Salvation Army, the Matthew Gordon Annual Clothing Drive concluded at the Halifax Intermodal Terminal on Friday, just before Fathers' Day.

2024 Mathew Gordon Clothing Drive group picture with representatives from CN, The Salvation Army, and Mathew Gordon and his mother Lorna Gordon. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

In 2017, Ken Gordon was checking cargo on his truck when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 103 in Nova Scotia. To honour his memory, his 10-year-old son Matthew of Tantallon, N.S. decided to collect clothing for The Salvation Army's Centre of Hope in Halifax - a place that had always made his father feel safe and supported when seeking help during his struggles with alcoholism.

"Every year, my colleagues and I look forward to helping Matthew honour his father's legacy by providing this necessary support for men to transform their lives. We're truly inspired by Matthew's leadership, his commitment to community, and his determination to enhance the well-being of those around him," said Keith Reardon, CN's Senior Vice-President of Interline and Network Development.

This year, donated clothing from CN employees arrived in Halifax via a CNTL truck that made collections in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. CN employees in Western Canada are making an equivalent donation to The Salvation Army's Winnipeg offices.

Earlier this spring, CN supported Matthew's new efforts to raise funds dedicated to further helping men experiencing homelessness in the Halifax area via the Ken Gordon Society.

"The Salvation Army thanks Matthew for his determination and hard work collecting clothing and funds for those who need it most," shared Major Jennifer Hale, The Salvation Army Centre of Hope's associate executive director and director of spiritual care. "We are pleased to work in partnership with CN to make this clothing donation drive possible; it is an incredible act of kindness."

To learn more about Matthew's efforts, please visit the Ken Gordon Society Facebook page.

