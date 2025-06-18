Bringing European Engineering Artistry to Canadian Roads

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Tedson Motors, the acclaimed European design house known for its bespoke reinterpretations of iconic Porsche and Lamborghini architecture, is proud to announce its official entry into the Canadian market through a strategic partnership with the Policaro Group, one of Canada's most respected luxury automotive dealer groups.

This expansion marks Tedson's Canadian debut, uniting Croatian precision and artisanal engineering with the exceptional standards of service, performance, and experience that define the Policaro Group.

"Tedson Motors represents a new frontier in design-led performance," said Francesco Policaro, CEO of Policaro Group. "Their work is a masterclass craftsmanship — blending heritage, innovation, and emotion. We're honoured to bring the Tedson Motors brand to Canada and pair it with our luxury automotive and super sports car experience."

Born from a passion for classic automotive form and advanced engineering, Tedson Motors vehicles are hand-built in limited numbers, each one a tailored expression of its owner's vision — a perfect complement to Policaro Group's mission to redefine the automotive luxury experience.

The partnership will launch through a curated experience model, offering Canadian enthusiasts access to Tedson Motors through personalized viewings, private events, and concierge service — all underpinned by Policaro Group's award-winning retail infrastructure and commitment to excellence.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with a partner that understands not just the luxury market, but the spirit behind every vehicle we create," said Goran Turkić, Founder of Tedson Motors. "Canada is a market of refined taste and passion for performance — this partnership with Policaro Group is our tribute to that."

Our dedicated Tedson Motors showroom opens in September, 2025. To learn more visit tedsonmotors.ca.

About Policaro Group

Policaro Group is a leading luxury automotive retailer representing some of the world's most prestigious brands – Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche and Volvo. Policaro Group also includes Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Leasing, Motion Endeavours and Policaro Foundation. With a legacy of excellence, innovation, and community engagement, Policaro Group has redefined the dealership experience across Ontario. Learn more about Policaro Group at: Policaro.ca

About Tedson Motors

Tedson Motors is a European design and engineering firm rooted in Croatia. Known for blending traditional coachbuilding with modern performance, Tedson creates uniquely tailored, high-performance vehicles that celebrate the essence of driving.

