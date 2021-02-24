Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Feb 24, 2021, 17:15 ET
Eighth consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 89%
MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Third Quarter Highlights:
- SaaS revenue increased by 89% to $4.7 million in Q3 2021, up from $2.5 million in Q3 2020.
- Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $13.4 million in Q3 2021, up from $10.6 million in Q3 2020. The performance was primarily driven by SaaS.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at January 31, 2021 was up 20% to $50.8 million compared to $42.5 million at January 31, 2020 and up 3% sequentially from October 31, 2020 on a constant currency basis.
- During Q3 2021, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $1.0 million, down 49% compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, while YTD bookings were up 29% compared to last year.
- Professional services revenue was up 24% to $12.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to $9.9 million in Q3 2020. Professional services bookingsi were down 19% to $10.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $12.9 million in the same period last year, while YTD bookings were up 20% compared to last year.
- Total revenue was a record $31.9 million, 19% higher than $26.8 million reported for Q3 2020.
- Gross margin was 48% compared to 48% in the prior year quarter. Total gross profit increased to $15.4 million, up 20% from $12.8 million in Q3 2020.
- Operating expenses increased to $12.8 million, higher by $1.3 million or 12% compared to $11.4 million in Q3 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
- Profit from operations in Q3 2021 was $2.6 million, up 89% from $1.4 million in Q3 2020.
- Net profit was $1.8 million or $0.12 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 2021 compared to a net profit of $0.8 million or $0.06 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $4.0 million in Q3 2021, up 50% compared to $2.6 million reported in Q3 2020.
"Our performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 continues to reflect momentum in the market for Tecsys solutions," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "This is our eighth straight quarter reporting record revenue. The second major COVID wave delayed some deals into our fourth quarter resulting in a significant new business pipeline for the last quarter of our fiscal year. As that wave subsides, these deals are coming in. We were delighted to sign six new accounts in the quarter, three of which were major accounts that signed small initial orders with some significant growth to come. Our developing partner ecosystem continues to have a solid impact on our pipeline and deal flow."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We expect to see our SaaS revenue continue on its growth trend and we expect this to come from both expansion and migrations of our base customers as well as from new customer wins. With regard to new customer wins, we are pleased with the addition of two new hospital networks during the quarter."
|
Results from operations
|
Trailing 12
|
Trailing 12
|
3 months ended
|
3 months ended
|
9 months ended
|
9 months ended
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
January 31, 2021
|
January 31, 2020
|
January 31, 2021
|
January 31, 2020
|
January 31, 2021
|
January 31, 2020
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
31 942
|
$
|
26 847
|
$
|
90 727
|
$
|
77 105
|
$
|
118 477
|
$
|
100 296
|
Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue
|
13 358
|
10 575
|
39 043
|
30 420
|
49 681
|
39 780
|
Gross Profit
|
15 407
|
12 834
|
44 907
|
37 422
|
57 803
|
48 331
|
Gross Margin %
|
48%
|
48%
|
49%
|
49%
|
49%
|
48%
|
Operating Expenses
|
12 777
|
11 439
|
36 857
|
33 308
|
49 159
|
45 054
|
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
|
40%
|
43%
|
41%
|
43%
|
41%
|
45%
|
Profit from Operations
|
2 630
|
1 395
|
8 050
|
4 114
|
8 644
|
3 277
|
Adjusted EBITDA ii
|
3 964
|
2 648
|
12 303
|
8 320
|
14 254
|
9 004
|
EPS basic
|
0.13
|
0.06
|
0.36
|
0.15
|
0.39
|
0.16
|
EPS diluted
|
0.12
|
0.06
|
0.35
|
0.15
|
0.38
|
0.16
|
License Bookings
|
1 172
|
1 524
|
3 537
|
3 330
|
4 925
|
4 575
|
SAAS ARR Bookings
|
993
|
1 952
|
6 055
|
4 683
|
10 130
|
5 698
|
Annual Recurring Revenue
|
50 817
|
42 471
|
50 817
|
42 471
|
50 817
|
42 471
|
Professional Services Backlog
|
37 795
|
24 262
|
37 795
|
24 262
|
37 795
|
24 262
Year-to-date performance for first nine months of fiscal 2021 ended January 31, 2021
Highlights:
- SaaS revenue for the nine-month period increased 116% to $13.7 million, up from $6.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
- Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $39.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, up from $30.4 million in the prior year, driven primarily by SaaS revenue.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi increased 29% to $6.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period.
- Professional services revenue was up 18% to $35.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $29.8 million in the prior year period. Professional services bookings were up 20% to $36.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $30.0 million in the same period last year.
- Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $90.7 million, up 18% from $77.1 million reported in the previous fiscal year period.
- Total gross profit increased to $44.9 million, up $7.5 million or 20% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $37.4 million in the same prior year period.
- Total gross profit margin remained flat at 49% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
- Net profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $5.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to a profit $2.0 million or $0.15 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDAii for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $12.3 million, up 48% compared to $8.3 million reported for the same period in fiscal 2020.
On February 24, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on April 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2021.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call
Date: February 25, 2021
Time: 8:30am EST
Phone number: (800) 698-1231 or (416) 981-0147
The call can be replayed until March 4, 2021 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21991616)
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.
i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2021 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2021 Financial Statements.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.
The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020 as derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements is as follows:
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
Nine months
|
Profit for the period
|
$ 1,847
|
$ 834
|
$ 5,168
|
$ 1,971
|
Adjustments for:
|
554
|
506
|
1,613
|
1,463
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
48
|
104
|
209
|
417
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
425
|
394
|
1,259
|
1,132
|
Interest expense
|
158
|
267
|
629
|
838
|
Interest income
|
(43)
|
(16)
|
(156)
|
(62)
|
Income taxes
|
683
|
282
|
2,653
|
1,160
|
EBITDA
|
$ 3,672
|
$ 2,371
|
$ 11,375
|
$ 6,919
|
Adjustments for:
|
292
|
277
|
928
|
810
|
Restructuring costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
420
|
Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout – Tecsys A/S
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
171
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 3,964
|
$ 2,648
|
$ 12,303
|
$ 8,320
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at January 31, 2021 and April 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
January 31, 2021
|
April 30, 2020
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 19,538
|
$ 27,528
|
Short-term investments
|
20,079
|
10,000
|
Accounts receivable
|
15,432
|
18,434
|
Work in progress
|
554
|
837
|
Other receivables
|
2,622
|
1,633
|
Tax credits
|
6,531
|
4,162
|
Inventory
|
953
|
634
|
Prepaid expenses
|
4,659
|
3,778
|
Total current assets
|
70,368
|
67,006
|
Non-current assets
|
Other long-term receivables
|
239
|
350
|
Tax credits
|
3,494
|
4,624
|
Property and equipment
|
2,752
|
2,823
|
Right-of-use assets
|
7,514
|
8,234
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
2,588
|
2,324
|
Deferred development costs
|
1,089
|
1,103
|
Other intangible assets
|
12,929
|
13,401
|
Goodwill
|
17,745
|
17,540
|
Deferred tax assets
|
7,021
|
7,028
|
Total non-current assets
|
55,371
|
57,427
|
Total assets
|
$ 125,739
|
$ 124,433
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 18,772
|
$ 19,933
|
Deferred revenue
|
18,654
|
16,163
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
1,227
|
1,231
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,178
|
4,670
|
Lease obligations
|
880
|
922
|
Total current liabilities
|
40,711
|
42,919
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
8,700
|
9,600
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
1,688
|
1,638
|
Lease obligations
|
8,538
|
9,157
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
18,926
|
20,395
|
Total liabilities
|
59,637
|
63,314
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
41,951
|
40,901
|
Contributed surplus
|
11,654
|
10,964
|
Retained earnings
|
11,339
|
8,838
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,158
|
416
|
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
66,102
|
61,119
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 125,739
|
$ 124,433
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
Nine months
|
|
Proprietary products
|
$ 1,336
|
$ 1,520
|
$ 3,898
|
$ 3,690
|
Third-party products
|
4,934
|
4,397
|
12,431
|
11,641
|
Cloud, maintenance and subscription
|
13,358
|
10,575
|
39,043
|
30,420
|
Professional services
|
12,271
|
9,882
|
35,251
|
29,793
|
Reimbursable expenses
|
43
|
473
|
104
|
1,561
|
Total revenue
|
31,942
|
26,847
|
90,727
|
77,105
|
|
Products
|
4,209
|
3,530
|
10,296
|
9,287
|
Services
|
12,283
|
10,010
|
35,420
|
28,835
|
Reimbursable expenses
|
43
|
473
|
104
|
1,561
|
Total cost of revenue
|
16,535
|
14,013
|
45,820
|
39,683
|
Gross profit
|
15,407
|
12,834
|
44,907
|
37,422
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
5,074
|
5,451
|
15,336
|
14,766
|
General and administration
|
2,648
|
2,363
|
7,969
|
7,184
|
Research and development, net of tax credits
|
5,055
|
3,625
|
13,552
|
10,938
|
Restructuring costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
420
|
Total operating expenses
|
12,777
|
11,439
|
36,857
|
33,308
|
Profit from operations
|
2,630
|
1,395
|
8,050
|
4,114
|
Net finance costs
|
100
|
279
|
229
|
983
|
Profit before income taxes
|
2,530
|
1,116
|
7,821
|
3,131
|
Income tax expense
|
683
|
282
|
2,653
|
1,160
|
Profit attributable to the owners of the Company
|
$ 1,847
|
$ 834
|
$ 5,168
|
$ 1,971
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
(431)
|
(49)
|
223
|
69
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
111
|
33
|
519
|
(271)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company
|
$ 1,527
|
$ 818
|
$ 5,910
|
$ 1,769
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.15
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.15
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
Nine months
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Profit for the period
|
$ 1,847
|
$ 834
|
$ 5,168
|
$ 1,971
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
|
554
|
506
|
1,613
|
1,463
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
48
|
104
|
209
|
417
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
425
|
394
|
1,259
|
1,132
|
Net finance costs
|
100
|
279
|
229
|
983
|
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
|
(474)
|
(12)
|
(946)
|
(597)
|
Non-refundable tax credits
|
(333)
|
(297)
|
(1,003)
|
(1,043)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
292
|
277
|
928
|
810
|
Income taxes
|
486
|
249
|
2,330
|
805
|
|
2,945
|
2,334
|
9,787
|
5,941
|
|
8,031
|
(214)
|
3,068
|
(1,524)
|
Work in progress
|
829
|
(196)
|
288
|
134
|
Other receivables
|
(9)
|
157
|
(87)
|
(304)
|
Tax credits
|
(907)
|
(656)
|
(2,565)
|
(1,694)
|
Inventory
|
(295)
|
26
|
(315)
|
(137)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(271)
|
(280)
|
(877)
|
(777)
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
85
|
(326)
|
(264)
|
(683)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
2,400
|
1,683
|
(508)
|
2,116
|
Deferred revenue
|
(1,110)
|
404
|
2,468
|
788
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
|
8,753
|
598
|
1,208
|
(2,081)
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
11,698
|
2,932
|
10,995
|
3,860
|
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
|
(303)
|
(238)
|
(903)
|
(710)
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(209)
|
(246)
|
(696)
|
(731)
|
Payment of dividends
|
(937)
|
(785)
|
(2,667)
|
(2,224)
|
Payment of acquired tax liability
|
-
|
-
|
(2,191)
|
-
|
Common shares issued on exercise of stock options
|
776
|
-
|
812
|
-
|
Interest paid
|
(169)
|
(226)
|
(488)
|
(715)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(842)
|
(1,495)
|
(6,133)
|
(4,380)
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
|
-
|
-
|
(10,000)
|
-
|
Interest received
|
43
|
17
|
156
|
63
|
Payments related to prior business acquisitions
|
(1,468)
|
(1,146)
|
(1,468)
|
(1,146)
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(274)
|
(344)
|
(777)
|
(703)
|
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
|
(39)
|
(19)
|
(560)
|
(154)
|
Deferred development costs
|
(43)
|
(150)
|
(203)
|
(505)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,781)
|
(1,642)
|
(12,852)
|
(2,445)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
9,075
|
(205)
|
(7,990)
|
(2,965)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
10,463
|
12,153
|
27,528
|
14,913
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$ 19,538
|
$ 11,948
|
$ 19,538
|
$ 11,948
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
|
Share capital
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Balance, April 30, 2020
|
14,416,543
|
40,901
|
10,964
|
416
|
8,838
|
61,119
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,168
|
5,168
|
Other comprehensive
|
revenue hedges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
223
|
-
|
223
|
Exchange difference
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
519
|
-
|
519
|
Total comprehensive
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
742
|
5,168
|
5,910
|
Stock-based
|
-
|
-
|
928
|
-
|
-
|
928
|
Dividends to equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,667)
|
(2,667)
|
Share options exercised
|
48,552
|
1,050
|
(238)
|
-
|
-
|
812
|
Total transactions with
|
48,552
|
1,050
|
690
|
-
|
(2,667)
|
(927)
|
Balance, January 31, 2021
|
14,465,095
|
$ 41,951
|
$ 11,654
|
$ 1,158
|
$ 11,339
|
$ 66,102
|
Balance, April 30, 2019
|
13,082,376
|
$ 19,144
|
$ 9,943
|
$ (207)
|
$ 9,501
|
$ 38,381
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,971
|
1,971
|
Other comprehensive
|
Effective portion
|
revenue hedges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
69
|
-
|
69
|
Exchange difference
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(271)
|
-
|
(271)
|
Total comprehensive
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(202)
|
1,971
|
1,769
|
Stock-based
|
-
|
-
|
810
|
-
|
-
|
810
|
Dividends to equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,224)
|
(2,224)
|
Stock options
|
834
|
14
|
(3)
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
Total transactions with
|
834
|
14
|
807
|
-
|
(2,224)
|
(1,403)
|
Balance, January 31, 2020
|
13,083,210
|
$ 19,158
|
$ 10,750
|
$ (409)
|
$ 9,248
|
$ 38,747
SOURCE Tecsys Inc.
For further information: Solutions and General info: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; Public Relations: [email protected]; By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649, https://www.tecsys.com/
