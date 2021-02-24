Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Eighth consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 89%

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Third Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 89% to $4.7 million in Q3 2021, up from $2.5 million in Q3 2020.

in Q3 2021, up from in Q3 2020. Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $13.4 million in Q3 2021, up from $10.6 million in Q3 2020. The performance was primarily driven by SaaS.

in Q3 2021, up from in Q3 2020. The performance was primarily driven by SaaS. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at January 31, 2021 was up 20% to $50.8 million compared to $42.5 million at January 31, 2020 and up 3% sequentially from October 31, 2020 on a constant currency basis.

) at was up 20% to compared to at and up 3% sequentially from on a constant currency basis. During Q3 2021, SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $1.0 million , down 49% compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, while YTD bookings were up 29% compared to last year.

(measured on an ARR basis) were , down 49% compared to in the third quarter of 2020, while YTD bookings were up 29% compared to last year. Professional services revenue was up 24% to $12.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to $9.9 million in Q3 2020. Professional services bookings i were down 19% to $10.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $12.9 million in the same period last year, while YTD bookings were up 20% compared to last year.

in Q3 2021 compared to in Q3 2020. Professional services bookings were down 19% to in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to in the same period last year, while YTD bookings were up 20% compared to last year. Total revenue was a record $31.9 million , 19% higher than $26.8 million reported for Q3 2020.

, 19% higher than reported for Q3 2020. Gross margin was 48% compared to 48% in the prior year quarter. Total gross profit increased to $15.4 million , up 20% from $12.8 million in Q3 2020.

, up 20% from in Q3 2020. Operating expenses increased to $12.8 million , higher by $1.3 million or 12% compared to $11.4 million in Q3 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

, higher by or 12% compared to in Q3 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development. Profit from operations in Q3 2021 was $2.6 million , up 89% from $1.4 million in Q3 2020.

, up 89% from in Q3 2020. Net profit was $1.8 million or $0.12 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 2021 compared to a net profit of $0.8 million or $0.06 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 2021 compared to a net profit of or per share for the same period in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDAii was $4.0 million in Q3 2021, up 50% compared to $2.6 million reported in Q3 2020.

"Our performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 continues to reflect momentum in the market for Tecsys solutions," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "This is our eighth straight quarter reporting record revenue. The second major COVID wave delayed some deals into our fourth quarter resulting in a significant new business pipeline for the last quarter of our fiscal year. As that wave subsides, these deals are coming in. We were delighted to sign six new accounts in the quarter, three of which were major accounts that signed small initial orders with some significant growth to come. Our developing partner ecosystem continues to have a solid impact on our pipeline and deal flow."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We expect to see our SaaS revenue continue on its growth trend and we expect this to come from both expansion and migrations of our base customers as well as from new customer wins. With regard to new customer wins, we are pleased with the addition of two new hospital networks during the quarter."

Results from operations



















Trailing 12

Trailing 12

3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended



months ended

months ended

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020



January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020



























Total Revenue $ 31 942 $ 26 847 $ 90 727 $ 77 105

$ 118 477 $ 100 296 Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue

13 358

10 575

39 043

30 420



49 681

39 780 Gross Profit

15 407

12 834

44 907

37 422



57 803

48 331 Gross Margin %

48%

48%

49%

49%



49%

48% Operating Expenses

12 777

11 439

36 857

33 308



49 159

45 054 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

40%

43%

41%

43%



41%

45% Profit from Operations

2 630

1 395

8 050

4 114



8 644

3 277 Adjusted EBITDA ii

3 964

2 648

12 303

8 320



14 254

9 004 EPS basic

0.13

0.06

0.36

0.15



0.39

0.16 EPS diluted

0.12

0.06

0.35

0.15



0.38

0.16



























License Bookings

1 172

1 524

3 537

3 330



4 925

4 575 SAAS ARR Bookings

993

1 952

6 055

4 683



10 130

5 698



























Annual Recurring Revenue

50 817

42 471

50 817

42 471



50 817

42 471 Professional Services Backlog

37 795

24 262

37 795

24 262



37 795

24 262

Year-to-date performance for first nine months of fiscal 2021 ended January 31, 2021

Highlights:

SaaS revenue for the nine-month period increased 116% to $13.7 million , up from $6.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

, up from in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $39.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, up from $30.4 million in the prior year, driven primarily by SaaS revenue.

in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, up from in the prior year, driven primarily by SaaS revenue. SaaS subscription bookings i increased 29% to $6.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period.

increased 29% to in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to in the prior year period. Professional services revenue was up 18% to $35.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $29.8 million in the prior year period. Professional services bookings were up 20% to $36.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $30.0 million in the same period last year.

in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to in the prior year period. Professional services bookings were up 20% to in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to in the same period last year. Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $90.7 million , up 18% from $77.1 million reported in the previous fiscal year period.

, up 18% from reported in the previous fiscal year period. Total gross profit increased to $44.9 million , up $7.5 million or 20% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $37.4 million in the same prior year period.

, up or 20% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to in the same prior year period. Total gross profit margin remained flat at 49% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Net profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $5.2 million , or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to a profit $2.0 million or $0.15 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2020.

, or per diluted share, compared to a profit or per share, for the same period in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDAii for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $12.3 million , up 48% compared to $8.3 million reported for the same period in fiscal 2020.

On February 24, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on April 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: February 25, 2021

Time: 8:30am EST

Phone number: (800) 698-1231 or (416) 981-0147

The call can be replayed until March 4, 2021 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21991616)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2021 Financial Statements.

ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2021 Financial Statements.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020 as derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements is as follows:



Three months

ended January

31, 2021 Three months

ended January

31, 2020 Nine months

ended January

31, 2021 Nine months

ended January

31, 2020 Profit for the period $ 1,847 $ 834 $ 5,168 $ 1,971 Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property and equipment and

right-of-use assets 554 506 1,613 1,463 Amortization of deferred development costs 48 104 209 417 Amortization of other intangible assets 425 394 1,259 1,132 Interest expense 158 267 629 838 Interest income (43) (16) (156) (62) Income taxes 683 282 2,653 1,160 EBITDA $ 3,672 $ 2,371 $ 11,375 $ 6,919 Adjustments for:

Stock based compensation 292 277 928 810 Restructuring costs - - - 420 Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout – Tecsys A/S - - - 171 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,964 $ 2,648 $ 12,303 $ 8,320

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at January 31, 2021 and April 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)







January 31, 2021 April 30, 2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,538 $ 27,528 Short-term investments 20,079 10,000 Accounts receivable 15,432 18,434 Work in progress 554 837 Other receivables 2,622 1,633 Tax credits 6,531 4,162 Inventory 953 634 Prepaid expenses 4,659 3,778 Total current assets 70,368 67,006 Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables 239 350 Tax credits 3,494 4,624 Property and equipment 2,752 2,823 Right-of-use assets 7,514 8,234 Contract acquisition costs 2,588 2,324 Deferred development costs 1,089 1,103 Other intangible assets 12,929 13,401 Goodwill 17,745 17,540 Deferred tax assets 7,021 7,028 Total non-current assets 55,371 57,427





Total assets $ 125,739 $ 124,433 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 18,772 $ 19,933 Deferred revenue 18,654 16,163 Current portion of long-term debt 1,227 1,231 Other current liabilities 1,178 4,670 Lease obligations 880 922 Total current liabilities 40,711 42,919 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 8,700 9,600 Deferred tax liabilities 1,688 1,638 Lease obligations 8,538 9,157 Total non-current liabilities 18,926 20,395 Total liabilities 59,637 63,314





Equity



Share capital 41,951 40,901 Contributed surplus 11,654 10,964 Retained earnings 11,339 8,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,158 416 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 66,102 61,119





Total liabilities and equity $ 125,739 $ 124,433

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)















Three months

ended

January 31,

2021 Three months

ended

January 31,

2020 Nine months

ended

January 31,

2021 Nine months

ended

January 31,

2020

Revenue:









Proprietary products $ 1,336 $ 1,520 $ 3,898 $ 3,690 Third-party products 4,934 4,397 12,431 11,641 Cloud, maintenance and subscription 13,358 10,575 39,043 30,420 Professional services 12,271 9,882 35,251 29,793 Reimbursable expenses 43 473 104 1,561 Total revenue 31,942 26,847 90,727 77,105

Cost of revenue







Products 4,209 3,530 10,296 9,287 Services 12,283 10,010 35,420 28,835 Reimbursable expenses 43 473 104 1,561 Total cost of revenue 16,535 14,013 45,820 39,683 Gross profit 15,407 12,834 44,907 37,422 Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing 5,074 5,451 15,336 14,766 General and administration 2,648 2,363 7,969 7,184 Research and development, net of tax credits 5,055 3,625 13,552 10,938 Restructuring costs - - - 420 Total operating expenses 12,777 11,439 36,857 33,308









Profit from operations 2,630 1,395 8,050 4,114 Net finance costs

100 279 229 983 Profit before income taxes 2,530 1,116 7,821 3,131 Income tax expense

683 282 2,653 1,160 Profit attributable to the owners of the Company $ 1,847 $ 834 $ 5,168 $ 1,971 Other comprehensive income:

Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated

revenue hedges

(431) (49) 223 69 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

111 33 519 (271) Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company $ 1,527 $ 818 $ 5,910 $ 1,769 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.36 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.35 $ 0.15

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months

ended

January 31,

2021 Three months

ended

January 31,

2020 Nine months

ended

January 31,

2021 Nine months

ended

January 31,

2020









Cash flows from operating activities:







Profit for the period $ 1,847 $ 834 $ 5,168 $ 1,971 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets 554 506 1,613 1,463 Amortization of deferred development costs 48 104 209 417 Amortization of other intangible assets 425 394 1,259 1,132 Net finance costs 100 279 229 983 Unrealized foreign exchange and other (474) (12) (946) (597) Non-refundable tax credits (333) (297) (1,003) (1,043) Stock-based compensation 292 277 928 810 Income taxes 486 249 2,330 805

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations







2,945 2,334 9,787 5,941

Accounts receivable 8,031 (214) 3,068 (1,524) Work in progress 829 (196) 288 134 Other receivables (9) 157 (87) (304) Tax credits (907) (656) (2,565) (1,694) Inventory (295) 26 (315) (137) Prepaid expenses (271) (280) (877) (777) Contract acquisition costs 85 (326) (264) (683) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,400 1,683 (508) 2,116 Deferred revenue (1,110) 404 2,468 788 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 8,753 598 1,208 (2,081)









Net cash from operating activities 11,698 2,932 10,995 3,860 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

Repayment of long-term debt (303) (238) (903) (710) Payment of lease obligations (209) (246) (696) (731) Payment of dividends (937) (785) (2,667) (2,224) Payment of acquired tax liability - - (2,191) - Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 776 - 812 - Interest paid (169) (226) (488) (715) Net cash used in financing activities (842) (1,495) (6,133) (4,380) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

Purchase of short-term investments - - (10,000) - Interest received 43 17 156 63 Payments related to prior business acquisitions (1,468) (1,146) (1,468) (1,146) Acquisitions of property and equipment (274) (344) (777) (703) Acquisitions of other intangible assets (39) (19) (560) (154) Deferred development costs (43) (150) (203) (505) Net cash used in investing activities (1,781) (1,642) (12,852) (2,445) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 9,075 (205) (7,990) (2,965) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 10,463 12,153 27,528 14,913 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 19,538 $ 11,948 $ 19,538 $ 11,948

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital









Number Amount Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other com-

prehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total











Balance, April 30, 2020 14,416,543 40,901 10,964 416 8,838 61,119 Profit for the period - - - - 5,168 5,168













Other comprehensive

income for the

period:

Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated











revenue hedges - - - 223 - 223 Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations - - - 519 - 519 Total comprehensive

income for the period - - - 742 5,168 5,910 Stock-based

Compensation - - 928 - - 928 Dividends to equity

owners - - - - (2,667) (2,667)













Share options exercised 48,552 1,050 (238) - - 812 Total transactions with

owners of the Company 48,552 1,050 690 - (2,667) (927)













Balance, January 31, 2021 14,465,095 $ 41,951 $ 11,654 $ 1,158 $ 11,339 $ 66,102















Balance, April 30, 2019 13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,943 $ (207) $ 9,501 $ 38,381 Profit for the period - - -

1,971 1,971













Other comprehensive

income (loss) for the

period:











Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated











revenue hedges - - - 69 - 69 Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations - - - (271) - (271) Total comprehensive

income (loss) for the

period - - - (202) 1,971 1,769 Stock-based

Compensation - - 810 - - 810 Dividends to equity

owners - - - - (2,224) (2,224) Stock options

Exercised 834 14 (3) - - 11 Total transactions with

owners of the Company 834 14 807 - (2,224) (1,403)













Balance, January 31, 2020 13,083,210 $ 19,158 $ 10,750 $ (409) $ 9,248 $ 38,747

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

For further information: Solutions and General info: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; Public Relations: [email protected]; By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649, https://www.tecsys.com/

Related Links

https://www.tecsys.com/

