Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

News provided by

Tecsys Inc.

Dec 01, 2021, 17:00 ET

Eleventh consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 28% year-over-year

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended October 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 28% to $6.6 million in Q2 2022, up from $5.1 million in Q2 2021.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at October 31, 2021 was up 12% to $56.9 million compared to $50.9 million at October 31, 2020.
  • During Q2 2022, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $4.0 million, up 50% compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Professional services revenue was up 11% to $13.1 million in Q2 2022 compared to $11.8 million in Q2 2021.
  • Total revenue was a record $34.3 million, 12% higher than $30.7 million reported for Q2 2021.
  • Gross margin was 45% compared to 52% in the prior year quarter, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, investment in our key growth initiatives and revenue mix. Total gross profit decreased to $15.5 million, down 3% from $16.0 million in Q2 2021.
  • Operating expenses increased to $13.9 million, higher by $1.3 million or 11% compared to $12.6 million in Q2 fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
  • Profit from operations in Q2 2022 was $1.6 million, down from $3.5 million in Q2 2021.
  • Net profit was $0.7 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2022 compared to a net profit of $2.1 million or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $3.2 million in Q2 2022, down 34% compared to $4.8 million reported in Q2 2021

"We continue our momentum into yet another quarter of record revenue and solid sequential and year-over-year growth. We are supporting that performance with excellent strides in building out our sales team, strengthening our delivery capacity, investing in our platform, and developing our pipeline," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "Our three target verticals are all performing or outperforming expectations, with notable wins in healthcare with three new major hospital networks, and an expanding customer base in global retail and our distribution market. We are confident that we are  favorably positioned as the heightened focus on supply chains turns into greater investment in supply chain agility and the specialized technologies that underpin it."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with another quarter of solid revenue growth in spite of significant foreign currency headwinds. On a constant currency basis, our second quarter fiscal 2022 revenue grew by about 18% compared to the same period last year, with SaaS revenue once again being a key driver. Currency fluctuations knocked about $2 million off of revenue and $1.5 million off of adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year.  Considering the general trajectory of our SaaS revenue, within a few quarters we are likely to see SaaS revenue overtaking maintenance and support as our leading source of recurring revenue."

Results from operations









Trailing 12

Trailing 12

3 months ended

3 months ended

6 months ended

6 months ended

months ended

months ended

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020














Total Revenue

$

34 269

$

30 694

$

67 501

$

58 785

$

131 817

$

113 382

SaaS Revenue

6 565

5 120

12 218

8 964

22 418

14 109

Maintenance and Support
Revenue

8 200

8 312

16 526

16 721

33 520

32 789

Gross Profit

15 518

16 010

29 947

29 500

61 077

55 230

Gross Margin %

45%

52%

44%

50%

46%

49%

Operating Expenses

13 891

12 558

27 232

24 080

53 101

47 821

Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

41%

41%

40%

41%

40%

42%

Profit from Operations

1 627

3 452

2 715

5 420

7 976

7 409

Adjusted EBITDA

3 206

4 830

5 662

8 339

13 543

12 938

EPS basic


0.05

0.14

0.07

0.23

0.34

0.32

EPS diluted

0.05

0.14

0.06

0.23

0.34

0.32














License Bookings

1 061

1 904

1 347

2 365

3 270

5 277

SAAS ARR Bookings

4 050

2 692

5 149

5 062

9 635

11 090














Annual Recurring Revenue

56 939

50 873

56 939

50 873

56 939

50 873

Professional Services Backlog

33 124

38 746

33 124

38 746

33 124

38 746

Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2022:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 36% to $12.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022, up from $9.0 million the same period of fiscal 2021.
  • SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $5.1 million for both the first half of fiscal 2022 and 2021.
  • Professional services revenue was up 14% to $26.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $23.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.
  • Total revenue was a record $67.5 million, 15% higher than $58.8 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2021.
  • Gross margin was 44% compared to 50% in the same period of fiscal 2021, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, investment in our key growth initiatives and revenue mix.
  • Total gross profit increased to $29.9 million, up 2% from $29.5 million in the same period fiscal 2021.
  • Operating expenses increased to $27.2 million, higher by $3.2 million or 13% compared to $24.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
  • Profit from operations in the first half of fiscal 2022 was $2.7 million, down from $5.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.
  • Net profit was $1.0 million or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of $3.3 million or $0.23 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $5.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2022, down 32% compared to $8.3 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2021.

On December 1, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on January 7, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: December 2, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Phone number: (800) 582-4087 or (416) 981-9018

The call can be replayed until December 9, 2021 by calling (800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21999394).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions.  Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.  More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:

 

Three months ended
October 31,


Six months ended
October 31,

(in thousands of CAD)

2021

2020

2021

2020







Profit for the period

$708

$    2,086

$    952

$    3,321

Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

553

526

1,096

1,059

Amortization of deferred development costs

69

58

123

161

Amortization of other intangible assets

411

426

822

834

Interest expense

145

195

306

471

Interest income

(40)

(63)

(80)

(113)

Income taxes

791

1,235

1,520

1,970

EBITDA

$    2,637

$    4,463

$ 4,739

$    7,703

Adjustments for:





Stock based compensation

569

367

923

636

Adjusted EBITDA

$    3,206

$    4,830

$ 5,662

$    8,339

i

See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2022 Financial Statements.

ii

See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2022 Financial Statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


October 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents                                                                                                                  

$          17,978

$          25,752

Short-term investments                                                                                                                       

20,155

20,100

Accounts receivable

19,487

16,840

Work in progress

1,999

182

Other receivables                                                                                                              

962

2,034

Tax credits                                                                                                                                              

7,645

5,359

Inventory                                                                                                                                                

688

628

Prepaid expenses                                                                                                                    

5,802

4,897

Total current assets

74,716

75,792

Non-current assets

Other long-term receivables

213

303

Tax credits                                                                                                                                              

4,171

3,904

Property and equipment                                                                                                                      

2,567

2,682

Right-of-use assets                                                                                                                               

6,775

7,245

Contract acquisition costs                                                                                                                   

2,776

2,678

Deferred development costs                                                                                                               

1,646

1,088

Other intangible assets                                                                                                                        

11,185

12,194

Goodwill                                                                                                                                                 

17,207

17,417

Deferred tax assets                                                                                                                               

6,006

6,006

Total non-current assets

52,546

53,517



Total assets

$          127,262

$          129,309

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities                                                                                          

$          16,196

$          19,417

Deferred revenue

23,963

22,044

Current portion of long-term debt                                                                                                    

1,200

1,216

Other current liabilities                                                                                                                        

500

500

Lease obligations                                                                                                                                  

812

848

Total current liabilities

42,671

44,025

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt                                                                                                                                     

7,800

8,400

Deferred tax liabilities                                                                                                                          

1,452

1,499

Lease obligations                                                                                                                                  

7,853

8,295

Total non-current liabilities

17,105

18,194

Total liabilities

59,776

62,219



Equity

Share capital                                                                                                                                          

43,973

42,700

Contributed surplus

12,415

11,745

Retained earnings

11,482

12,419

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income                                                                           

(384)

226

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

67,486

67,090



Total liabilities and equity

$          127,262

$          129,309

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Three months
ended
October 31,
2021

Three months
ended
October 31,
2020

Six months
ended
October 31,
2021

Six months
ended
October 31,
2020


Revenue:




SaaS                                                                                                  

$           6,565

$             5,120

$              12,218

$              8,964

Maintenance and Support                                                                

8,200

8,312

16,526

16,721

Professional Services                                                                        

13,076

11,829

26,202

23,041

License                                                                                                              

982

1,988

1,333

2,705

Hardware                                                                                          

5,446

3,445

11,222

7,354

Total revenue

34,269

30,694

67,501

58,785


Cost of revenue                                                                                                                                                                                                       

18,751

14,684

37,554

29,285

Gross profit

15,518

16,010

29,947

29,500

 

Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing

6,022

5,265

11,704

10,262

    General and administration

2,801

2,895

5,660

5,321

    Research and development, net of tax credits   

5,068

4,398

9,868

8,497

Total operating expenses

13,891

12,558

27,232

24,080





Profit from operations

1,627

3,452

2,715

5,420





Net finance costs                                                                                

128

131

243

129

Profit before income taxes

1,499

3,321

2,472

5,291

Income tax expense

791

1,235

1,520

1,970

Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company

$                708

$              2,086

$                 952

$              3,321

 

Other comprehensive income:

      Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue        

      Hedges                                                                                                                   

 

 

233

 

 

(455)

(125)

 

 

654

      Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations           

(452)

(145)

(485)

408


Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company

$                489

$               1,486

$                  342

$               4,383

Basic earnings per common share                                                                                      

$               0.05

$                 0.14

$                 0.07

$                 0.23

Diluted earnings per common share                                                 

$               0.05

$                 0.14

$                 0.06

$                 0.23





Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Three months
ended
October 31,
2021

Three months
ended
October 31,
 2020

Six months
ended
October 31,
2021

Six months
ended
October 31,
2020





Cash flows from operating activities:



Net profit for the period

$           708

$           2,086

$           952

$        3,321

Adjustments for:



    Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets                                                

553

526

1,096

1,059

    Amortization of deferred development costs                                                                                  

69

58

123

161

    Amortization of other intangible assets                                                                                           

411

426

822

834

    Net finance costs                                                                                                                               

128

131

243

129

    Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(333)

(233)

928

(472)

Non-refundable tax credits

(366)

(361)

(732)

(670)

    Stock-based compensation                                                                                                                

569

367

923

636

Income taxes

680

1,120

1,373

1,844


Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
working capital items related to operations



2,419

4,120

5,728

6,842


Accounts receivable

(223)

(6,038)

(2,715)

(4,963)

Work in progress

(1,275)

(234)

(1,822)

(541)

Other receivables

106

138

72

(78)

Tax credits

(911)

(903)

(1,821)

(1,658)

Inventory

(53)

(61)

(65)

(20)

Prepaid expenses

(443)

183

(908)

(606)

Contract acquisition costs

(226)

(154)

(98)

(349)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(750)

902

(4,683)

(2,908)

Deferred revenue

2,000

1,609

1,941

3,578

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

(1,775)

(4,558)

(10,099)

(7,545)





Net cash from (used in) operating activities

644

(438)

(4,371)

(703)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 Repayment of long-term debt                                                                                                              

 

(304)

 

(300)

 

(616)

 

(600)

     Payment of lease obligations                                                                                                           

(224)

(234)

(455)

(487)

     Payment of dividends

(1,889)

(1,730)

(1,889)

(1,730)

     Payment of acquired tax liability                                                    

-

(2,191)

-

(2,191)

     Common shares issued on exercise of stock options

1,020

36

1,020

36

     Interest paid                                                                                                                                      

(145)

(151)

(306)

(319)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,542)

(4,570)

(2,246)

(5,291)


Cash flows from investing activities:                                                                                                     
     Purchase of short-term investments                                                                                               

 

-

 

-

-

(10,000)

     Interest received                                                                                                                               

40

63

80

113

     Acquisitions of property and equipment                                                                                        

(304)

(454)

(534)

(503)

     Acquisitions of other intangible assets                                                                                            

(7)

(16)

(22)

(521)

     Deferred development costs                                                                                                            

(195)

(54)

(681)

(160)

Net cash used in investing activities

(466)

(461)

(1,157)

(11,071)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(1,364)

(5,469)

(7,774)

(17,065)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

19,342

15,932

25,752

27,528

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

17,978

$            10,463

17,978

$            10,463

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)


Share Capital




 

Number

 

Amount

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other com-
prehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings

 

Total








Balance, April 30, 2021

 

14,505,095

 

42,700

 

11,745

226

 

12,419

 

67,090

Net profit

-

-

-

-

952

952

Other comprehensive 
     loss for the 
     period:





Effective portion 
     of changes in fair 
     value on designated 
     revenue hedges

-

-

-

(125)

-

(125)

     Exchange difference 
     on translation of 
     foreign operations

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(485)

 

-

 

(485)

Total comprehensive (loss)
income for the period

-

-

-

(610)

952

342

         Stock-based 
         Compensation

-

-

923

-

-

923

    Dividends to equity 
    owners                                

-

-

-

-

(1,889)

(1,889)

      Share Options exercised

57,800

1,273

(253)

-

-

1,020

Total transactions with
owners of the Company

57,800

1,273

670

-

(1,889)

54







Balance, October 31, 2021

14,562,895

$           43,973

$          12,415

$              (384)

$           11,482

$           67,486







Balance, April 30, 2020

14,416,543

$           40,901

$            10,964

$               416

$             8,838

$           61,119

Net profit

-

-

-

3,321

3,321

Other comprehensive 
    income for the period:





Effective portion of
changes in fair
value on designated
revenue hedges

-

-

-

654

-

654

Exchange difference
on translation of
foreign operations

-

-

-

408

-

408

Total comprehensive
income for the
period

-

-

-

1,062

3,321

4,383

Stock-based
Compensation                                            

-

-

636

-

-

636

Dividends to equity 
owners                                                   

-

-

-

-

(1,730)

(1,730)

Share options exercised

2,500

59

(23)

36

Total transactions with
owners of the Company

2,500

59

613

-

(1,730)

(1,058)







Balance, October 31, 2020             

14,419,043

$           40,960

$         11,577

$             1,478

$           10,429

$           64,444

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

For further information: Public Relations: Adam Polka [email protected], General Information: [email protected], Investor Relations: [email protected], By Phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649

Organization Profile

Tecsys Inc.