Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Eleventh consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 28% year-over-year
MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended October 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Second Quarter Highlights:
- SaaS revenue increased by 28% to $6.6 million in Q2 2022, up from $5.1 million in Q2 2021.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at October 31, 2021 was up 12% to $56.9 million compared to $50.9 million at October 31, 2020.
- During Q2 2022, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $4.0 million, up 50% compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Professional services revenue was up 11% to $13.1 million in Q2 2022 compared to $11.8 million in Q2 2021.
- Total revenue was a record $34.3 million, 12% higher than $30.7 million reported for Q2 2021.
- Gross margin was 45% compared to 52% in the prior year quarter, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, investment in our key growth initiatives and revenue mix. Total gross profit decreased to $15.5 million, down 3% from $16.0 million in Q2 2021.
- Operating expenses increased to $13.9 million, higher by $1.3 million or 11% compared to $12.6 million in Q2 fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
- Profit from operations in Q2 2022 was $1.6 million, down from $3.5 million in Q2 2021.
- Net profit was $0.7 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2022 compared to a net profit of $2.1 million or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $3.2 million in Q2 2022, down 34% compared to $4.8 million reported in Q2 2021
"We continue our momentum into yet another quarter of record revenue and solid sequential and year-over-year growth. We are supporting that performance with excellent strides in building out our sales team, strengthening our delivery capacity, investing in our platform, and developing our pipeline," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "Our three target verticals are all performing or outperforming expectations, with notable wins in healthcare with three new major hospital networks, and an expanding customer base in global retail and our distribution market. We are confident that we are favorably positioned as the heightened focus on supply chains turns into greater investment in supply chain agility and the specialized technologies that underpin it."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with another quarter of solid revenue growth in spite of significant foreign currency headwinds. On a constant currency basis, our second quarter fiscal 2022 revenue grew by about 18% compared to the same period last year, with SaaS revenue once again being a key driver. Currency fluctuations knocked about $2 million off of revenue and $1.5 million off of adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year. Considering the general trajectory of our SaaS revenue, within a few quarters we are likely to see SaaS revenue overtaking maintenance and support as our leading source of recurring revenue."
|
Results from operations
|
Trailing 12
|
Trailing 12
|
3 months ended
|
3 months ended
|
6 months ended
|
6 months ended
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2020
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2020
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2020
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
34 269
|
$
|
30 694
|
$
|
67 501
|
$
|
58 785
|
$
|
131 817
|
$
|
113 382
|
SaaS Revenue
|
6 565
|
5 120
|
12 218
|
8 964
|
22 418
|
14 109
|
Maintenance and Support
|
8 200
|
8 312
|
16 526
|
16 721
|
33 520
|
32 789
|
Gross Profit
|
15 518
|
16 010
|
29 947
|
29 500
|
61 077
|
55 230
|
Gross Margin %
|
45%
|
52%
|
44%
|
50%
|
46%
|
49%
|
Operating Expenses
|
13 891
|
12 558
|
27 232
|
24 080
|
53 101
|
47 821
|
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
|
41%
|
41%
|
40%
|
41%
|
40%
|
42%
|
Profit from Operations
|
1 627
|
3 452
|
2 715
|
5 420
|
7 976
|
7 409
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
3 206
|
4 830
|
5 662
|
8 339
|
13 543
|
12 938
|
EPS basic
|
0.05
|
0.14
|
0.07
|
0.23
|
0.34
|
0.32
|
EPS diluted
|
0.05
|
0.14
|
0.06
|
0.23
|
0.34
|
0.32
|
License Bookings
|
1 061
|
1 904
|
1 347
|
2 365
|
3 270
|
5 277
|
SAAS ARR Bookings
|
4 050
|
2 692
|
5 149
|
5 062
|
9 635
|
11 090
|
Annual Recurring Revenue
|
56 939
|
50 873
|
56 939
|
50 873
|
56 939
|
50 873
|
Professional Services Backlog
|
33 124
|
38 746
|
33 124
|
38 746
|
33 124
|
38 746
Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2022:
- SaaS revenue increased by 36% to $12.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022, up from $9.0 million the same period of fiscal 2021.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $5.1 million for both the first half of fiscal 2022 and 2021.
- Professional services revenue was up 14% to $26.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $23.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.
- Total revenue was a record $67.5 million, 15% higher than $58.8 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2021.
- Gross margin was 44% compared to 50% in the same period of fiscal 2021, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, investment in our key growth initiatives and revenue mix.
- Total gross profit increased to $29.9 million, up 2% from $29.5 million in the same period fiscal 2021.
- Operating expenses increased to $27.2 million, higher by $3.2 million or 13% compared to $24.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
- Profit from operations in the first half of fiscal 2022 was $2.7 million, down from $5.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.
- Net profit was $1.0 million or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of $3.3 million or $0.23 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $5.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2022, down 32% compared to $8.3 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2021.
On December 1, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on January 7, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2021.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
As at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
October 31, 2021
|
April 30, 2021
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 17,978
|
$ 25,752
|
Short-term investments
|
20,155
|
20,100
|
Accounts receivable
|
19,487
|
16,840
|
Work in progress
|
1,999
|
182
|
Other receivables
|
962
|
2,034
|
Tax credits
|
7,645
|
5,359
|
Inventory
|
688
|
628
|
Prepaid expenses
|
5,802
|
4,897
|
Total current assets
|
74,716
|
75,792
|
Non-current assets
|
Other long-term receivables
|
213
|
303
|
Tax credits
|
4,171
|
3,904
|
Property and equipment
|
2,567
|
2,682
|
Right-of-use assets
|
6,775
|
7,245
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
2,776
|
2,678
|
Deferred development costs
|
1,646
|
1,088
|
Other intangible assets
|
11,185
|
12,194
|
Goodwill
|
17,207
|
17,417
|
Deferred tax assets
|
6,006
|
6,006
|
Total non-current assets
|
52,546
|
53,517
|
Total assets
|
$ 127,262
|
$ 129,309
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 16,196
|
$ 19,417
|
Deferred revenue
|
23,963
|
22,044
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
1,200
|
1,216
|
Other current liabilities
|
500
|
500
|
Lease obligations
|
812
|
848
|
Total current liabilities
|
42,671
|
44,025
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
7,800
|
8,400
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
1,452
|
1,499
|
Lease obligations
|
7,853
|
8,295
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
17,105
|
18,194
|
Total liabilities
|
59,776
|
62,219
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
43,973
|
42,700
|
Contributed surplus
|
12,415
|
11,745
|
Retained earnings
|
11,482
|
12,419
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(384)
|
226
|
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
67,486
|
67,090
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 127,262
|
$ 129,309
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
|
For the three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
|
SaaS
|
$ 6,565
|
$ 5,120
|
$ 12,218
|
$ 8,964
|
Maintenance and Support
|
8,200
|
8,312
|
16,526
|
16,721
|
Professional Services
|
13,076
|
11,829
|
26,202
|
23,041
|
License
|
982
|
1,988
|
1,333
|
2,705
|
Hardware
|
5,446
|
3,445
|
11,222
|
7,354
|
Total revenue
|
34,269
|
30,694
|
67,501
|
58,785
|
|
18,751
|
14,684
|
37,554
|
29,285
|
Gross profit
|
15,518
|
16,010
|
29,947
|
29,500
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
6,022
|
5,265
|
11,704
|
10,262
|
General and administration
|
2,801
|
2,895
|
5,660
|
5,321
|
Research and development, net of tax credits
|
5,068
|
4,398
|
9,868
|
8,497
|
Total operating expenses
|
13,891
|
12,558
|
27,232
|
24,080
|
Profit from operations
|
1,627
|
3,452
|
2,715
|
5,420
|
Net finance costs
|
128
|
131
|
243
|
129
|
Profit before income taxes
|
1,499
|
3,321
|
2,472
|
5,291
|
Income tax expense
|
791
|
1,235
|
1,520
|
1,970
|
Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company
|
$ 708
|
$ 2,086
|
$ 952
|
$ 3,321
|
Other comprehensive income:
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue
Hedges
|
233
|
(455)
|
(125)
|
654
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
(452)
|
(145)
|
(485)
|
408
|
|
$ 489
|
$ 1,486
|
$ 342
|
$ 4,383
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.23
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.23
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net profit for the period
|
$ 708
|
$ 2,086
|
$ 952
|
$ 3,321
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
|
553
|
526
|
1,096
|
1,059
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
69
|
58
|
123
|
161
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
411
|
426
|
822
|
834
|
Net finance costs
|
128
|
131
|
243
|
129
|
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
|
(333)
|
(233)
|
928
|
(472)
|
Non-refundable tax credits
|
(366)
|
(361)
|
(732)
|
(670)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
569
|
367
|
923
|
636
|
Income taxes
|
680
|
1,120
|
1,373
|
1,844
|
|
2,419
|
4,120
|
5,728
|
6,842
|
|
(223)
|
(6,038)
|
(2,715)
|
(4,963)
|
Work in progress
|
(1,275)
|
(234)
|
(1,822)
|
(541)
|
Other receivables
|
106
|
138
|
72
|
(78)
|
Tax credits
|
(911)
|
(903)
|
(1,821)
|
(1,658)
|
Inventory
|
(53)
|
(61)
|
(65)
|
(20)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(443)
|
183
|
(908)
|
(606)
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
(226)
|
(154)
|
(98)
|
(349)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(750)
|
902
|
(4,683)
|
(2,908)
|
Deferred revenue
|
2,000
|
1,609
|
1,941
|
3,578
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
|
(1,775)
|
(4,558)
|
(10,099)
|
(7,545)
|
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|
644
|
(438)
|
(4,371)
|
(703)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(304)
|
(300)
|
(616)
|
(600)
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(224)
|
(234)
|
(455)
|
(487)
|
Payment of dividends
|
(1,889)
|
(1,730)
|
(1,889)
|
(1,730)
|
Payment of acquired tax liability
|
-
|
(2,191)
|
-
|
(2,191)
|
Common shares issued on exercise of stock options
|
1,020
|
36
|
1,020
|
36
|
Interest paid
|
(145)
|
(151)
|
(306)
|
(319)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(1,542)
|
(4,570)
|
(2,246)
|
(5,291)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,000)
|
Interest received
|
40
|
63
|
80
|
113
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(304)
|
(454)
|
(534)
|
(503)
|
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
|
(7)
|
(16)
|
(22)
|
(521)
|
Deferred development costs
|
(195)
|
(54)
|
(681)
|
(160)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(466)
|
(461)
|
(1,157)
|
(11,071)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
(1,364)
|
(5,469)
|
(7,774)
|
(17,065)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
19,342
|
15,932
|
25,752
|
27,528
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
17,978
|
$ 10,463
|
17,978
|
$ 10,463
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
For the six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
|
Share Capital
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
|
14,505,095
|
42,700
|
11,745
|
226
|
12,419
|
67,090
|
Net profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
952
|
952
|
Other comprehensive
|
Effective portion
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(125)
|
-
|
(125)
|
Exchange difference
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(485)
|
-
|
(485)
|
Total comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(610)
|
952
|
342
|
Stock-based
|
-
|
-
|
923
|
-
|
-
|
923
|
Dividends to equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,889)
|
(1,889)
|
Share Options exercised
|
57,800
|
1,273
|
(253)
|
-
|
-
|
1,020
|
Total transactions with
|
57,800
|
1,273
|
670
|
-
|
(1,889)
|
54
|
Balance, October 31, 2021
|
14,562,895
|
$ 43,973
|
$ 12,415
|
$ (384)
|
$ 11,482
|
$ 67,486
|
Balance, April 30, 2020
|
14,416,543
|
$ 40,901
|
$ 10,964
|
$ 416
|
$ 8,838
|
$ 61,119
|
Net profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,321
|
3,321
|
Other comprehensive
|
Effective portion of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
654
|
-
|
654
|
Exchange difference
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
408
|
-
|
408
|
Total comprehensive
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,062
|
3,321
|
4,383
|
Stock-based
|
-
|
-
|
636
|
-
|
-
|
636
|
Dividends to equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,730)
|
(1,730)
|
Share options exercised
|
2,500
|
59
|
(23)
|
36
|
Total transactions with
|
2,500
|
59
|
613
|
-
|
(1,730)
|
(1,058)
|
Balance, October 31, 2020
|
14,419,043
|
$ 40,960
|
$ 11,577
|
$ 1,478
|
$ 10,429
|
$ 64,444
