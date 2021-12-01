Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Eleventh consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 28% year-over-year

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended October 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 28% to $6.6 million in Q2 2022, up from $5.1 million in Q2 2021.

in Q2 2022, up from in Q2 2021. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at October 31, 2021 was up 12% to $56.9 million compared to $50.9 million at October 31, 2020 .

) at was up 12% to compared to at . During Q2 2022, SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $4.0 million , up 50% compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

(measured on an ARR basis) were , up 50% compared to in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Professional services revenue was up 11% to $13.1 million in Q2 2022 compared to $11.8 million in Q2 2021.

in Q2 2022 compared to in Q2 2021. Total revenue was a record $34.3 million , 12% higher than $30.7 million reported for Q2 2021.

, 12% higher than reported for Q2 2021. Gross margin was 45% compared to 52% in the prior year quarter, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, investment in our key growth initiatives and revenue mix. Total gross profit decreased to $15.5 million , down 3% from $16.0 million in Q2 2021.

, down 3% from in Q2 2021. Operating expenses increased to $13.9 million , higher by $1.3 million or 11% compared to $12.6 million in Q2 fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

, higher by or 11% compared to in Q2 fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development. Profit from operations in Q2 2022 was $1.6 million , down from $3.5 million in Q2 2021.

, down from in Q2 2021. Net profit was $0.7 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2022 compared to a net profit of $2.1 million or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2022 compared to a net profit of or per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDAii was $3.2 million in Q2 2022, down 34% compared to $4.8 million reported in Q2 2021

"We continue our momentum into yet another quarter of record revenue and solid sequential and year-over-year growth. We are supporting that performance with excellent strides in building out our sales team, strengthening our delivery capacity, investing in our platform, and developing our pipeline," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "Our three target verticals are all performing or outperforming expectations, with notable wins in healthcare with three new major hospital networks, and an expanding customer base in global retail and our distribution market. We are confident that we are favorably positioned as the heightened focus on supply chains turns into greater investment in supply chain agility and the specialized technologies that underpin it."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with another quarter of solid revenue growth in spite of significant foreign currency headwinds. On a constant currency basis, our second quarter fiscal 2022 revenue grew by about 18% compared to the same period last year, with SaaS revenue once again being a key driver. Currency fluctuations knocked about $2 million off of revenue and $1.5 million off of adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year. Considering the general trajectory of our SaaS revenue, within a few quarters we are likely to see SaaS revenue overtaking maintenance and support as our leading source of recurring revenue."

Results from operations



















Trailing 12

Trailing 12

3 months ended

3 months ended

6 months ended

6 months ended



months ended

months ended

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020



October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020



























Total Revenue $ 34 269 $ 30 694 $ 67 501 $ 58 785

$ 131 817 $ 113 382 SaaS Revenue

6 565

5 120

12 218

8 964



22 418

14 109 Maintenance and Support

Revenue

8 200

8 312

16 526

16 721



33 520

32 789 Gross Profit

15 518

16 010

29 947

29 500



61 077

55 230 Gross Margin %

45%

52%

44%

50%



46%

49% Operating Expenses

13 891

12 558

27 232

24 080



53 101

47 821 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

41%

41%

40%

41%



40%

42% Profit from Operations

1 627

3 452

2 715

5 420



7 976

7 409 Adjusted EBITDA

3 206

4 830

5 662

8 339



13 543

12 938 EPS basic

0.05

0.14

0.07

0.23



0.34

0.32 EPS diluted

0.05

0.14

0.06

0.23



0.34

0.32



























License Bookings

1 061

1 904

1 347

2 365



3 270

5 277 SAAS ARR Bookings

4 050

2 692

5 149

5 062



9 635

11 090



























Annual Recurring Revenue

56 939

50 873

56 939

50 873



56 939

50 873 Professional Services Backlog

33 124

38 746

33 124

38 746



33 124

38 746

Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2022:



SaaS revenue increased by 36% to $12.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022, up from $9.0 million the same period of fiscal 2021.

in the first half of fiscal 2022, up from the same period of fiscal 2021. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $5.1 million for both the first half of fiscal 2022 and 2021.

(measured on an ARR basis) were for both the first half of fiscal 2022 and 2021. Professional services revenue was up 14% to $26.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $23.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.

in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to in the same period of fiscal 2021. Total revenue was a record $67.5 million , 15% higher than $58.8 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2021.

, 15% higher than reported for the same period of fiscal 2021. Gross margin was 44% compared to 50% in the same period of fiscal 2021, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, investment in our key growth initiatives and revenue mix.

Total gross profit increased to $29.9 million , up 2% from $29.5 million in the same period fiscal 2021.

, up 2% from in the same period fiscal 2021. Operating expenses increased to $27.2 million , higher by $3.2 million or 13% compared to $24.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

, higher by or 13% compared to in the same period of fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development. Profit from operations in the first half of fiscal 2022 was $2.7 million , down from $5.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.

, down from in the same period of fiscal 2021. Net profit was $1.0 million or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of $3.3 million or $0.23 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of or per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDAii was $5.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2022, down 32% compared to $8.3 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2021.

On December 1, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on January 7, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: December 2, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Phone number: (800) 582-4087 or (416) 981-9018

The call can be replayed until December 9, 2021 by calling (800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21999394).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:





Three months ended

October 31,

Six months ended

October 31, (in thousands of CAD) 2021 2020

2021 2020













Profit for the period $708 $ 2,086

$ 952 $ 3,321 Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 553 526

1,096 1,059

Amortization of deferred development costs 69 58

123 161

Amortization of other intangible assets 411 426

822 834

Interest expense 145 195

306 471

Interest income (40) (63)

(80) (113)

Income taxes 791 1,235

1,520 1,970 EBITDA $ 2,637 $ 4,463

$ 4,739 $ 7,703 Adjustments for:











Stock based compensation 569 367

923 636 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,206 $ 4,830

$ 5,662 $ 8,339



i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2022 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2022 Financial Statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



October 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,978 $ 25,752 Short-term investments 20,155 20,100 Accounts receivable 19,487 16,840 Work in progress 1,999 182 Other receivables 962 2,034 Tax credits 7,645 5,359 Inventory 688 628 Prepaid expenses 5,802 4,897 Total current assets 74,716 75,792 Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables 213 303 Tax credits 4,171 3,904 Property and equipment 2,567 2,682 Right-of-use assets 6,775 7,245 Contract acquisition costs 2,776 2,678 Deferred development costs 1,646 1,088 Other intangible assets 11,185 12,194 Goodwill 17,207 17,417 Deferred tax assets 6,006 6,006 Total non-current assets 52,546 53,517





Total assets $ 127,262 $ 129,309 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,196 $ 19,417 Deferred revenue 23,963 22,044 Current portion of long-term debt 1,200 1,216 Other current liabilities 500 500 Lease obligations 812 848 Total current liabilities 42,671 44,025 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 7,800 8,400 Deferred tax liabilities 1,452 1,499 Lease obligations 7,853 8,295 Total non-current liabilities 17,105 18,194 Total liabilities 59,776 62,219





Equity



Share capital 43,973 42,700 Contributed surplus 12,415 11,745 Retained earnings 11,482 12,419 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (384) 226 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 67,486 67,090





Total liabilities and equity $ 127,262 $ 129,309

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)





Three months

ended

October 31,

2021 Three months

ended

October 31,

2020 Six months

ended

October 31,

2021 Six months

ended

October 31,

2020

Revenue:









SaaS $ 6,565 $ 5,120 $ 12,218 $ 8,964 Maintenance and Support 8,200 8,312 16,526 16,721 Professional Services 13,076 11,829 26,202 23,041 License 982 1,988 1,333 2,705 Hardware 5,446 3,445 11,222 7,354 Total revenue 34,269 30,694 67,501 58,785

Cost of revenue 18,751 14,684 37,554 29,285 Gross profit 15,518 16,010 29,947 29,500 Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing 6,022 5,265 11,704 10,262 General and administration 2,801 2,895 5,660 5,321 Research and development, net of tax credits 5,068 4,398 9,868 8,497 Total operating expenses 13,891 12,558 27,232 24,080









Profit from operations 1,627 3,452 2,715 5,420









Net finance costs 128 131 243 129 Profit before income taxes 1,499 3,321 2,472 5,291 Income tax expense 791 1,235 1,520 1,970 Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company $ 708 $ 2,086 $ 952 $ 3,321 Other comprehensive income: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue Hedges 233 (455) (125) 654 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (452) (145) (485) 408

Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company $ 489 $ 1,486 $ 342 $ 4,383 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.23











Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months

ended

October 31,

2021 Three months

ended

October 31,

2020 Six months

ended

October 31,

2021 Six months

ended

October 31,

2020









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net profit for the period $ 708 $ 2,086 $ 952 $ 3,321 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets 553 526 1,096 1,059 Amortization of deferred development costs 69 58 123 161 Amortization of other intangible assets 411 426 822 834 Net finance costs 128 131 243 129 Unrealized foreign exchange and other (333) (233) 928 (472) Non-refundable tax credits (366) (361) (732) (670) Stock-based compensation 569 367 923 636 Income taxes 680 1,120 1,373 1,844

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations







2,419 4,120 5,728 6,842

Accounts receivable (223) (6,038) (2,715) (4,963) Work in progress (1,275) (234) (1,822) (541) Other receivables 106 138 72 (78) Tax credits (911) (903) (1,821) (1,658) Inventory (53) (61) (65) (20) Prepaid expenses (443) 183 (908) (606) Contract acquisition costs (226) (154) (98) (349) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (750) 902 (4,683) (2,908) Deferred revenue 2,000 1,609 1,941 3,578 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations (1,775) (4,558) (10,099) (7,545)









Net cash from (used in) operating activities 644 (438) (4,371) (703) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (304) (300) (616) (600) Payment of lease obligations (224) (234) (455) (487) Payment of dividends (1,889) (1,730) (1,889) (1,730) Payment of acquired tax liability - (2,191) - (2,191) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 1,020 36 1,020 36 Interest paid (145) (151) (306) (319) Net cash used in financing activities (1,542) (4,570) (2,246) (5,291)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of short-term investments - - - (10,000) Interest received 40 63 80 113 Acquisitions of property and equipment (304) (454) (534) (503) Acquisitions of other intangible assets (7) (16) (22) (521) Deferred development costs (195) (54) (681) (160) Net cash used in investing activities (466) (461) (1,157) (11,071) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (1,364) (5,469) (7,774) (17,065) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 19,342 15,932 25,752 27,528 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 17,978 $ 10,463 17,978 $ 10,463

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the six-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share Capital









Number Amount Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other com-

prehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total















Balance, April 30, 2021 14,505,095 42,700 11,745 226 12,419 67,090 Net profit - - - - 952 952 Other comprehensive

loss for the

period:











Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated

revenue hedges - - - (125) - (125) Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations - - - (485) - (485) Total comprehensive (loss)

income for the period - - - (610) 952 342 Stock-based

Compensation - - 923 - - 923 Dividends to equity

owners - - - - (1,889) (1,889) Share Options exercised 57,800 1,273 (253) - - 1,020 Total transactions with

owners of the Company 57,800 1,273 670 - (1,889) 54













Balance, October 31, 2021 14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 12,415 $ (384) $ 11,482 $ 67,486













Balance, April 30, 2020 14,416,543 $ 40,901 $ 10,964 $ 416 $ 8,838 $ 61,119 Net profit - - -

3,321 3,321 Other comprehensive

income for the period:











Effective portion of

changes in fair

value on designated

revenue hedges - - - 654 - 654 Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations - - - 408 - 408 Total comprehensive

income for the

period - - - 1,062 3,321 4,383 Stock-based

Compensation - - 636 - - 636 Dividends to equity

owners - - - - (1,730) (1,730) Share options exercised 2,500 59 (23)



36 Total transactions with

owners of the Company 2,500 59 613 - (1,730) (1,058)













Balance, October 31, 2020 14,419,043 $ 40,960 $ 11,577 $ 1,478 $ 10,429 $ 64,444

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

For further information: Public Relations: Adam Polka [email protected], General Information: [email protected], Investor Relations: [email protected], By Phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649