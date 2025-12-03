Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

SaaS Revenue Up 22%, Record Adjusted EBITDAi Up 71%

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ended October 31, 2025. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, achieving record total revenue, record SaaS revenue and record Adjusted EBITDA – which was up 71% over the same period last year," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "While facing headwinds from the U.S. healthcare policy environment and government shutdown, as well as uncertainty created by shifting tariffs, we believe these results demonstrate our disciplined execution and the scalability of our business. This quarter we also made Elite™ available on AWS Marketplace, giving customers a faster, trusted way to buy and deploy our technology."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer, added: "On top of our solid SaaS revenue growth, up 22% compared to the second quarter last year, we hit a new record for professional services revenue which grew 20% compared to the same quarter last year amid continuing robust implementation activity in the quarter. While this demonstrates our ability to drive significant margins, we expect a moderation of professional services revenue in the coming quarter based on backlog levels as well as seasonality. For that reason and based on our first-half performance and visibility for remainder of the fiscal year, we are maintaining our full fiscal 2026 guidance for total revenue growth, SaaS revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin."

Second Quarter Highlights :

SaaS revenue increased by 22% to $19.7 million, up from $16.1 million in Q2 2025.

SaaS ARR ii increased by 16% to $81.1 million on October 31, 2025 compared to $69.8 million on October 31, 2024.

increased by 16% to $81.1 million on October 31, 2025 compared to $69.8 million on October 31, 2024. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO ii ) increased by 18% to $240.4 million at October 31, 2025, up from $203.8 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 18% to $240.4 million at October 31, 2025, up from $203.8 million at the same time last year. Total revenue increased to a record $48.6 million compared to $42.4 million in Q2 2025.

Net profit was $1.8 million ($0.12 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q2 2026 compared to a net profit of $0.8 million ($0.05 per basic and fully diluted share) for the same period in Q2 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA i was $5.0 million compared to $2.9 million reported in Q2 last year.

was $5.0 million compared to $2.9 million reported in Q2 last year. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Tecsys acquired 79,714 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $2.8 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 51,600 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $2.1 million.

Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2026 :

SaaS revenue increased by 23% to $38.8 million, up from $31.4 million in the same period last year.

Total revenue increased to $94.6 million compared to $84.7 million in the same period last year.

Net profit was $2.5 million ($0.17 per basic and fully diluted share) in the first half of fiscal 2026 compared to a net profit of $1.6 million ($0.11 per basic share or $0.10 per fully diluted share) for the same period in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA i was $8.3 million compared to $5.5 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2025.

was $8.3 million compared to $5.5 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2025. In the first half of fiscal 2026, Tecsys acquired 101,014 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $3.6 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 111,200 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $4.3 million.

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is maintaining full fiscal year financial guidance as follows:



FY26 Guidance

Total Revenue Growth 8-10%

SaaS Revenue Growth 20-22%

Adjusted EBITDAi Margin 8-9%



On December 3, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on January 6, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2025.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2026 Interim Financial Statements.

ii See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2026 Interim Financial Statements.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, Trailing 12 Months Ended October 31, (in thousands of CAD)

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

























Net profit $ 1,766 $ 758 $ 2,528 $ 1,556 $ 5,431 $ 2,574 Adjustments for:























Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

332

377

661

748

1,386

1,464 Amortization of deferred development costs

281

198

562

395

936

689 Amortization of other intangible assets

529

328

1,072

662

1,714

1,365 Interest expense

7

24

18

49

51

121 Interest income

(98)

(163)

(219)

(380)

(480)

(873) Income taxes

1,150

427

1,775

863

3,888

726 EBITDA $ 3,967 $ 1,949 $ 6,397 $ 3,893 $ 12,926 $ 6,066 Adjustments for:























Stock based compensation

1,073

993

1,857

1,640

3,168

2,765 Restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

-

2,122 Adjusted EBITDAi $ 5,040 $ 2,942 $ 8,254 $ 5,533 $ 16,094 $ 10,953

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



October 31, 2025

April 30, 2025 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,560 $ 27,580 Short-term investments

11,908

11,712 Accounts receivable

23,103

23,943 Work in progress

6,249

7,436 Other receivables

609

274 Tax credits

8,788

6,390 Inventory

1,901

1,870 Prepaid expenses and other

9,470

10,699 Total current assets

80,588

89,904 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables and assets

927

1,457 Tax credits

7,265

6,120 Property and equipment

1,753

1,164 Right-of-use assets

201

836 Contract acquisition costs

4,279

5,017 Deferred development costs

4,199

3,838 Other intangible assets

8,481

6,726 Goodwill

18,021

17,827 Deferred tax assets

7,998

7,521 Total non-current assets

53,124

50,506 Total assets $ 133,712 $ 140,410 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

21,175

22,367 Deferred revenue

42,824

45,025 Lease obligations

315

590 Total current liabilities

64,314

67,982 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term accrued liabilities

906

33 Deferred tax liabilities

202

405 Lease obligations

122

728 Total non-current liabilities

1,230

1,166 Total liabilities $ 65,544 $ 69,148 Equity







Share capital $ 57,624 $ 57,573 Contributed surplus

3,294

4,755 Retained earnings

7,711

7,700 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(461)

1,234 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

68,168

71,262 Total liabilities and equity $ 133,712 $ 140,410

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Revenue:















SaaS $ 19,654 $ 16,130 $ 38,793 $ 31,444 Maintenance and Support

7,702

7,703

15,559

16,418 Professional Services

17,000

14,145

33,039

27,532 License

93

444

182

1,305 Hardware

4,192

4,020

7,028

8,019 Total revenue

48,641

42,442

94,601

84,718 Cost of revenue

23,287

21,994

45,679

44,542 Gross profit

25,354

20,448

48,922

40,176 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

9,908

9,052

20,224

17,404 General and administration

4,022

3,199

7,407

6,177 Research and development, net of tax credits

8,695

7,205

17,199

14,536 Total operating expenses

22,625

19,456

44,830

38,117 Profit from operations

2,729

992

4,092

2,059 Other income

187

193

211

360 Profit before income taxes

2,916

1,185

4,303

2,419 Income tax expense

1,150

427

1,775

863 Net profit $ 1,766 $ 758 $ 2,528 $ 1,556 Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges, net of tax

(1,221)

(513)

(1,968)

(533) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

276

165

273

322 Comprehensive income $ 821 $ 410 $ 833 $ 1,345 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.10

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net profit $ 1,766 $ 758 $ 2,528 $ 1,556 Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

332

377

661

748 Amortization of deferred development costs

281

198

562

395 Amortization of other intangible assets

529

328

1,072

662 Interest (income) expense and foreign exchange (gain)

(187)

(193)

(211)

(360) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

184

206

(11)

83 Non-refundable tax credits

(630)

(505)

(1,146)

(934) Stock-based compensation

1,073

993

1,857

1,640 Income taxes

620

184

1,240

187 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

3,968

2,346

6,552

3,977 Accounts receivable

(1,810)

(2,132)

943

302 Work in progress

(174)

2,245

1,207

(241) Other receivables and assets

61

84

(519)

(436) Tax credits

(1,422)

(1,325)

(2,397)

(2,359) Inventory

160

(40)

(30)

(754) Prepaid expenses

652

60

1,258

963 Contract acquisition costs

455

119

719

80 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,212

1,119

(3,740)

(2,000) Deferred revenue

1,708

3,652

(2,840)

691 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

1,842

3,782

(5,399)

(3,754) Net cash provided by operating activities

5,810

6,128

1,153

223 Cash flows from financing activities:















Payment of lease obligations

(214)

(204)

(431)

(402) Payment of dividends

(2,517)

(2,368)

(2,517)

(2,368) Interest paid

(7)

(24)

(18)

(49) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

-

320

350

597 Shares repurchased and cancelled

(2,789)

(2,101)

(3,617)

(4,312) Net cash used in financing activities

(5,527)

(4,377)

(6,233)

(6,534) Cash flows from investing activities:















Interest received

1

3

23

27 Transfers from short-term investments

-

5,022

-

5,570 Acquisitions of property and equipment

(497)

(200)

(1,065)

(409) Acquisition of intangible assets

-

-

(1,975)

- Deferred development costs

(405)

(433)

(923)

(885) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(901)

4,392

(3,940)

4,303 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(618)

6,143

(9,020)

(2,008) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

19,178

10,705

27,580

18,856 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 18,560 $ 16,848 $ 18,560 $ 16,848

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Share capital

















Number

Amount

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

Total Balance, May 1, 2025 14,836,120 $ 57,573 $ 4,755 $ 1,234 $ 7,700 $ 71,262 Net profit -

-

-

-

2,528

2,528 Other comprehensive (loss) income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(1,968)

-

(1,968) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

273

-

273 Total comprehensive (loss) income -

-

-

(1,695)

2,528

833 Shares repurchased and cancelled (101,014)

(398)

(3,219)

-

-

(3,617) Stock-based compensation -

-

1,857

-

-

1,857 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(2,517)

(2,517) Share options exercised 12,615

449

(99)

-

-

350 Total transactions with owners of the Company (88,399) $ 51 $ (1,461) $ - $ (2,517) $ (3,927) Balance, October 31, 2025 14,747,721 $ 57,624 $ 3,294 $ (461) $ 7,711 $ 68,168























Balance, May 1, 2024 14,840,150 $ 52,256 $ 9,417 $ (1,425) $ 8,121 $ 68,369 Net profit -

-

-

-

1,556

1,556 Other comprehensive (loss) income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(533)

-

(533) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

322

-

322 Total comprehensive income -

-

-

(211)

1,556

1,345 Shares repurchased and cancelled (111,200)

(394)

(3,918)

-

-

(4,312) Stock-based compensation -

-

1,640

-

-

1,640 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(2,368)

(2,368) Share options exercised 23,899

766

(169)

-

-

597 Total transactions with owners of the Company (87,301) $ 372 $ (2,447) $ - $ (2,368) $ (4,443) Balance, October 31, 2024 14,752,849 $ 52,628 $ 6,970 $ (1,636) $ 7,309 $ 65,271

