MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, was recognized by Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Awards for its role in helping health systems strengthen supply chain resilience and visibility. This Best in Business Supply Chain category recognizes companies who help healthcare providers manage the flow of critical goods and materials essential for care delivery from sourcing and inventory management to procurement and distribution.

Modern Healthcare's Best in Business is an esteemed program designed to honor the exceptional contributions of healthcare suppliers, vendors and partners who drive innovation, efficiency and excellence across the healthcare industry. By acknowledging the leading innovators within the industry, Modern Healthcare aims to highlight the pivotal role of organizations like Tecsys who play an important role in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

"Being named in Modern Healthcare's 2025 Best in Business Awards is a meaningful validation of the work our team does every day to help healthcare organizations perform at their highest levels," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of Tecsys. "Tecsys helps hospitals and health systems build resilient supply chains, giving providers the confidence that the right products are where they're needed, when they need them, so patient outcomes are never compromised."

Tecsys provides healthcare organizations with purpose-built supply chain solutions for pharmacy inventory management, point-of-use tracking, real-time analytics and more, addressing some of the industry's most complex challenges such as drug shortages, demand planning and the lack of visibility across care settings. Its solutions are used by some of the most trusted health networks, including AdventHealth, Vanderbilt Health and Sanford Health.

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations. Congratulations to this year's honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions."

The entire list of winners can be found in the January 12, 2026 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at modernhealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

