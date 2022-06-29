Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022

Jun 29, 2022, 17:10 ET
SaaS revenue up 41% for the full year
MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022, ended April 30, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- SaaS revenue increased by 40% to $7.7 million, up from $5.5 million in Q4 2021.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at April 30, 2022 was up 20% to $62.7 million compared to $52.5 million at April 30, 2021.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $4.5 million, up 29% compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Professional services revenue was up 6% to $12.9 million compared to $12.2 million in Q4 2021.
- Total revenue was $34.3 million, 6% higher than $32.4 million reported for Q4 2021.
- Gross margin was 44% compared to 49% in the prior year quarter.
- Total gross profit decreased to $15.1 million, down 4% from $15.7 million in Q4 2021.
- Operating expenses increased to $13.8 million, higher by $0.7 million or 6% compared to $13.1 million in Q4 fiscal 2021, with continued investment in sales and marketing.
- Profit from operations was $1.3 million, down 50% from $2.6 million in Q4 2021.
- Net profit was $2.6 million or $0.17 per share on a fully diluted basis compared to a net profit of $2.0 million or $0.14 per share for the same period in fiscal 2021. Net Profit was positively impacted in the three and twelve months ended April 30, 2022 as a result of the recognition of approximately $1.9 million net deferred tax assets and the recognition of approximately $0.6 million gain on remeasurement of lease liability.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $1.7 million, down 56% compared to $3.9 million reported in Q4 2021.
- A weaker USD to CAD exchange rate negatively impacted revenue and Profit from operations and Adjusted AEBITDA by approximately $0.7 million compared to the same quarter last year.
"Our solid fourth quarter results cap off a compelling year of top-line growth. SaaS bookings drove our double digit Annual Recurring Revenue growth for the year and resulted in SaaS revenue growth of 47% on a constant currency basis. We are proud of our performance as the pandemic headwinds begin to subside and the potential emergence of tailwinds position us for continued growth well into the future." said Peter Brereton, president and Chief Executive Officer of Tecsys Inc. "Healthcare continues to be a significant contributor as we added another two networks in the quarter for a total of eight in the fiscal year. The rising adoption of our agile end-to-end SaaS supply chain solutions by leading companies as the vendor of choice cements the important role we play in their digital transformation journeys and validates our strategy as well poised for continued success."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Looking ahead, we believe our evolution as a SaaS company and our drive to expand our partner ecosystem will continue to have an impact on our revenue mix. From an investment standpoint, we believe our existing professional services capacity is adequate for the near term. We believe that our prior investments in sales and marketing put us in a solid position to grow as productivity continues to improve. Our investment in research and development during the fourth quarter will impact Q1 of fiscal 2023, but we expect investment to moderate beyond that point."
|
Results from operations
|
3 months ended
|
3 months ended
|
Fiscal Year
|
Fiscal Year
|
April 30, 2022
|
April 30, 2021
|
April 30, 2022
|
April 30, 2021
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
34,288
|
$
|
32,374
|
$
|
137,200
|
$
|
123,101
|
Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue
|
15,716
|
13,836
|
59,627
|
52,879
|
Gross Profit
|
15,130
|
15,723
|
60,310
|
60,630
|
Gross Margin %
|
44 %
|
49 %
|
44 %
|
49 %
|
Operating Expenses
|
13,819
|
13,092
|
54,934
|
49,949
|
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
|
40 %
|
40 %
|
40 %
|
41 %
|
Profit from Operations
|
1,311
|
2,631
|
5,376
|
10,681
|
Adjusted EBITDAii
|
1,730
|
3,917
|
10,130
|
16,220
|
EPS basic
|
0.18
|
0.14
|
0.31
|
0.50
|
EPS diluted
|
0.17
|
0.14
|
0.30
|
0.49
|
License Bookings
|
540
|
752
|
2,402
|
4,288
|
SAAS ARR Bookings
|
4,457
|
3,493
|
11,920
|
9,548
|
Annual Recurring Revenue
|
62,737
|
52,485
|
Professional Services Backlog
|
33,427
|
33,639
Fiscal 2022 Highlights:
- SaaS revenue increased 41% to $26.9 million, up from $19.2 million in fiscal 2021.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi increased 25% to $11.9 million compared to $9.5 million in fiscal 2021.
- Professional services revenue was up 9% to $52.0 million compared to $47.5 million in fiscal 2021.
- Total revenue was $137.2 million, up 11% from $123.1 million reported in fiscal 2021.
- Gross margin was 44% compared to 49% for fiscal 2021.
- Total gross profit decreased to $60.3 million, down $0.3 million or 1% compared to $60.6 million in the same period last year.
- Operating expenses increased to $54.9 million, higher by $5.0 million or 10% compared to $49.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.
- Profit from operations was $5.4 million, down from $10.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.
- Net profit was $4.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a profit $7.2 million or $0.49 per share, for fiscal 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $10.1 million, down 38% compared to $16.2 million for fiscal 2021.
- A weaker USD to CAD exchange rate negatively impacted revenue by $6.6 million and Profit from operations and Adjusted AEBITDA by $5.2 million compared to the same period last year.
On June 29, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share payable on August 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2022 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2022 Financial Statements.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call
Date: June 30, 2022
Time: 8:30am EDT
Phone number: (800) 758-5606 or (416) 641-6662
The call can be replayed until July 7, 2022 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22019359)
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2022. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout, restructuring costs, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation, fair value adjustments, gains and losses on remeasurement of lease liabilities and recognition of tax credits generated in prior years eliminates the non-cash impact of these items. For the year ended April 30, 2022, we amended the definition of Adjusted EBITDA to include adjustments for the gain on remeasurement of lease liability and the recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods as a result of new significant non-cash transactions.
The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.
The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:
|
Year ended April 30,
|
(in thousands of CAD)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
Profit for the period
|
$ 4,478
|
$ 7,188
|
$ 2,346
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
|
2,162
|
2,180
|
2,004
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
290
|
269
|
536
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
1,612
|
1,663
|
1,530
|
Interest expense
|
622
|
787
|
1,080
|
Interest income
|
(474)
|
(174)
|
(74)
|
Income taxes
|
946
|
3,169
|
1,234
|
EBITDA
|
$ 9,636
|
$ 15,082
|
8,656
|
Adjustments for:
|
Stock based compensation
|
1,684
|
1,138
|
1,024
|
Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout – Tecsys A/S
|
-
|
-
|
171
|
Restructuring costs
|
-
|
-
|
420
|
Gain on remeasurement of lease liability
|
(573)
|
-
|
-
|
Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods
|
(617)
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 10,130
|
$ 16,220
|
$ 10,271
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
As at April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
April 30, 2022
|
April 30, 2021
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 23,004
|
$ 25,752
|
Short-term investments
|
20,239
|
20,100
|
Accounts receivable
|
16,962
|
16,840
|
Work in progress
|
1,579
|
182
|
Other receivables
|
234
|
2,034
|
Tax credits
|
5,224
|
5,359
|
Inventory
|
806
|
628
|
Prepaid expenses
|
6,392
|
4,897
|
Total current assets
|
74,440
|
75,792
|
Non-current assets
|
192
|
303
|
Other long-term receivables
|
Tax credits
|
3,782
|
3,904
|
Property and equipment
|
2,064
|
2,682
|
Right-of-use assets
|
4,547
|
7,245
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
3,177
|
2,678
|
Deferred development costs
|
1,870
|
1,088
|
Other intangible assets
|
10,301
|
12,194
|
Goodwill
|
16,863
|
17,417
|
Deferred tax assets
|
8,608
|
6,006
|
Total non-current assets
|
51,404
|
53,517
|
Total assets
|
$ 125,844
|
$ 129,309
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 16,971
|
$ 19,417
|
Deferred revenue
|
24,689
|
22,044
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
1,200
|
1,216
|
Other current liabilities
|
-
|
500
|
Lease obligations
|
662
|
848
|
Total current liabilities
|
43,522
|
44,025
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
7,200
|
8,400
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
1,258
|
1,499
|
Lease obligations
|
5,181
|
8,295
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
13,639
|
18,194
|
Total liabilities
|
57,161
|
62,219
|
Contingencies and other commitments
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
43,973
|
42,700
|
Contributed surplus
|
13,176
|
11,745
|
Retained earnings
|
12,968
|
12,419
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(1,434)
|
226
|
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
68,683
|
67,090
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 125,844
|
$ 129,309
|
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
|
Three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
|
Three months
April 30, 2022
|
Three months
April 30, 2021
|
April 30, 2022
|
April 30, 2021
|
Revenue:
|
SaaS
|
$ 7,708
|
$ 5,492
|
$ 26,929
|
$ 19,164
|
Maintenance and Support
|
8,008
|
8,344
|
32,698
|
33,715
|
Professional Services
|
12,896
|
12,175
|
52,040
|
47,530
|
License
|
558
|
1,026
|
2,806
|
4,921
|
Hardware
|
5,118
|
5,337
|
22,727
|
17,771
|
Total revenue
|
34,288
|
32,374
|
137,200
|
123,101
|
Cost of revenue
|
19,158
|
16,651
|
76,890
|
62,471
|
Gross profit
|
15,130
|
15,723
|
60,310
|
60,630
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
6,388
|
5,649
|
24,294
|
20,985
|
General and administration
|
2,652
|
2,427
|
10,865
|
10,396
|
Research and development, net of tax credits
|
4,779
|
5,016
|
19,775
|
18,568
|
Total operating expenses
|
13,819
|
13,092
|
54,934
|
49,949
|
Profit from operations
|
1,311
|
2,631
|
5,376
|
10,681
|
Net finance (income) costs
|
(164)
|
95
|
(48)
|
324
|
Profit before income taxes
|
1,475
|
2,536
|
5,424
|
10,357
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,111)
|
516
|
946
|
3,169
|
Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company
|
$ 2,586
|
$ 2,020
|
$ 4,478
|
$ 7,188
|
Other comprehensive income:
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue
hedges
|
(52)
|
(300)
|
(693)
|
(77)
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
(375)
|
(632)
|
(967)
|
(113)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company
|
$ 2,159
|
$ 1,088
|
$ 2,818
|
$ 6,988
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.50
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.49
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Three and twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months
April 30, 2022
|
Three months
April 30, 2021
|
April 30, 2022
|
April 30, 2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Profit for the period
|
$ 2,586
|
$ 2,020
|
$ 4,478
|
$ 7,188
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
|
515
|
567
|
2,162
|
2,180
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
87
|
60
|
290
|
269
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
382
|
404
|
1,612
|
1,663
|
Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
409
|
95
|
525
|
324
|
Gain on lease remeasurement
|
(573)
|
-
|
(573)
|
-
|
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
|
(103)
|
(184)
|
1,117
|
(1,130)
|
Non-refundable tax credits
|
(992)
|
(392)
|
(2,332)
|
(1,395)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
340
|
210
|
1,684
|
1,138
|
Income taxes
|
(1,455)
|
215
|
402
|
2,545
|
Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
|
1,196
|
2,995
|
9,365
|
12,782
|
Accounts Receivable
|
4,365
|
(1,516)
|
(270)
|
1,552
|
Work in progress
|
(194)
|
364
|
(1,410)
|
652
|
Other receivables
|
80
|
376
|
219
|
289
|
Tax credits
|
2,233
|
1,841
|
(397)
|
(724)
|
Inventory
|
142
|
320
|
(186)
|
5
|
Prepaid expenses
|
330
|
(243)
|
(1,502)
|
(1,120)
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
(389)
|
(90)
|
(499)
|
(354)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(757)
|
645
|
(3,171)
|
137
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,352
|
3,426
|
2,700
|
5,894
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
|
7,162
|
5,123
|
(4,516)
|
6,331
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
8,358
|
8,118
|
4,849
|
19,113
|
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(300)
|
(312)
|
(1,216)
|
(1,215)
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(225)
|
(233)
|
(859)
|
(929)
|
Payment of dividends
|
(1,022)
|
(940)
|
(3,929)
|
(3,607)
|
Refund (payment) of acquired tax liability
|
-
|
-
|
299
|
(2,191)
|
Common shares issued on exercise of stock options
|
-
|
630
|
1,020
|
1,442
|
Interest paid
|
(178)
|
(150)
|
(622)
|
(638)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(1,725)
|
(1,005)
|
(5,307)
|
(7,138)
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Purchase of short-term investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,000)
|
Interest received
|
57
|
18
|
175
|
174
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(19)
|
(185)
|
(638)
|
(962)
|
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
|
(226)
|
(9)
|
(255)
|
(569)
|
Deferred development costs
|
(162)
|
(51)
|
(1,072)
|
(254)
|
Payments related to prior business acquisitions
|
-
|
(672)
|
(500)
|
(2,140)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(350)
|
(899)
|
(2,290)
|
(13,751)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
6,283
|
6,214
|
(2,748)
|
(1,776)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
16,721
|
19,538
|
25,752
|
27,528
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$ 23,004
|
$ 25,752
|
$ 23,004
|
$ 25,752
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
For the year-ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
|
Share capital
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated other
income (loss)
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Balance, May 1, 2021
|
14,505,095
|
$ 42,700
|
$ 11,745
|
$ 226
|
$ 12,419
|
$ 67,090
|
Net profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,478
|
4,478
|
Other comprehensive
|
Effective portion
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(693)
|
-
|
(693)
|
Exchange difference
on translation of
foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(967)
|
-
|
(967)
|
Total comprehensive
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,660)
|
4,478
|
2,818
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
1,684
|
-
|
-
|
1,684
|
Dividends to equity
owners
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,929)
|
(3,929)
|
Share options exercised
|
57,800
|
1,273
|
(253)
|
-
|
-
|
1,020
|
Total transactions with
|
57,800
|
1,273
|
1,431
|
-
|
(3,929)
|
(1,225)
|
Balance, April 30, 2022
|
14,562,895
|
$ 43,973
|
$ 13,176
|
$ (1,434)
|
$ 12,968
|
$ 68,683
|
Balance, May 1, 2020
|
14,416,543
|
$ 40,901
|
$ 10,964
|
$ 416
|
$ 8,838
|
$ 61,119
|
Net profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,188
|
7,188
|
Other comprehensive
|
Effective portion
|
revenue hedges -
|
-
|
-
|
(77)
|
-
|
(77)
|
Exchange difference
on translation of
foreign operations -
|
-
|
-
|
(113)
|
-
|
(113)
|
Total comprehensive
income -
|
-
|
-
|
(190)
|
7,188
|
6,998
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
1,138
|
-
|
1,138
|
Dividends to equity owners
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,607)
|
(3,607)
|
Share options exercised
|
88,552
|
1,799
|
(357)
|
-
|
-
|
1,442
|
Total transactions with
owners of the Company 88,552
|
1,799
|
781
|
-
|
(3,607)
|
(1,027)
|
Balance, April 30, 2021 14,505,095
|
$ 42,700
|
$ 11,745
|
$ 226
|
$ 12,419
|
$ 67,090
