Tecsys Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2020

Strong SaaS Momentum and 41% Organic Professional Services Growth Powers Almost 4x Adjusted EBITDA Expansion

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended July 31, 2019. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter Highlights:

Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $9.8 million in Q1 2020 driven by $2.2 million contribution from OrderDynamics and PCSYS and by 9% organic growth primarily on the back of recent SaaS bookings.

in Q1 2020 driven by contribution from OrderDynamics and PCSYS and by 9% organic growth primarily on the back of recent SaaS bookings. Total revenue was $24.3 million , $8.0 million or 49% higher than $16.3 million for Q1 2019. Organic revenue growth of 15% contributed $2.4 million of the increase including $0.5 million from a favorable foreign exchange impact.

, or 49% higher than for Q1 2019. Organic revenue growth of 15% contributed of the increase including from a favorable foreign exchange impact. Adjusted EBITDA i was $2.0 million or 8.2% of revenue in Q1 2020 compared to $0.5 million or 3.3% of revenue in Q1 2019. Growth in professional services and cloud revenues drove this increase.

was or 8.2% of revenue in Q1 2020 compared to or 3.3% of revenue in Q1 2019. Growth in professional services and cloud revenues drove this increase. During Q1 2020, SaaS subscription bookings i were $0.4 million compared to zero in Q1 2019.

were compared to zero in Q1 2019. Professional services revenue was $9.7 million , 61% higher than $6.1 million in Q1 2019, driven primarily by organic growth of $2.5 million or 41%. This increase continues the sequential trend from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and results from the accumulation of backlog over the previous quarters.

, 61% higher than in Q1 2019, driven primarily by organic growth of or 41%. This increase continues the sequential trend from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and results from the accumulation of backlog over the previous quarters. Total gross profit increased to $11.5 million , up 52% from $7.6 million in Q1 2019, driven by higher service margin of $4.3 million offset by lower products margin of $0.4 million .

, up 52% from in Q1 2019, driven by higher service margin of offset by lower products margin of . Gross margin was 48% compared to 47% in the prior year, with significant expansion in services gross margin offset by lower product margin due to lower mix of license revenue.

Operating expenses increased to $11.0 million , higher by $3.3 million or 44% compared to $7.7 million in Q1 fiscal 2019. $2.7 million of this increase was attributed directly to operating expenses from OrderDynamics and PCSYS, including acquisition integration costs of $0.4 million .

, higher by or 44% compared to in Q1 fiscal 2019. of this increase was attributed directly to operating expenses from OrderDynamics and PCSYS, including acquisition integration costs of . Profit from operations was $0.5 million , compared to a loss of $0.1 million in Q1 2019 and a loss of $0.8 million in Q4 2019. This was driven primarily by higher professional services and cloud, maintenance and subscription contribution.

, compared to a loss of in Q1 2019 and a loss of in Q4 2019. This was driven primarily by higher professional services and cloud, maintenance and subscription contribution. Loss was $0.3 million or $0.02 per share in Q1 2020 compared to profit of $13,000 or $NIL per share for the same period in fiscal 2019.

or per share in Q1 2020 compared to profit of or $NIL per share for the same period in fiscal 2019. Total backlog i at July 31, 2019 was $76.4 million , up from $47.8 million at July 31, 2018 , with $14.1 million or 29% representing growth in organic backlog.

at was , up from at , with or 29% representing growth in organic backlog. Annual Recurring Revenue i was $38.3 million in Q1 2020 compared to $26.8 million in Q1 2019. This increase reflects the Company's ongoing focus on the move to a SaaS revenue and business model which should result in value creation for shareholders.

was in Q1 2020 compared to in Q1 2019. This increase reflects the Company's ongoing focus on the move to a SaaS revenue and business model which should result in value creation for shareholders. Total contract value bookingsi increased 32% from $10.6 million in Q1 2019 to $14.0 million in Q1 2020. During Q1 2020, the Company signed 8 new accounts with a total contract value of $3.4 million compared to 3 new accounts with a total contract value of $1.9 million in Q1 2019.

"The first quarter of fiscal 2020 represented a continuation of the core strategic focus for Tecsys," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "We continue to transform our revenue base as we move to SaaS revenues and are seeing growth in our pipeline of business larger than that at any time in our history. We are particularly pleased with the robust growth in our professional services business where several quarters of strong bookings are now flowing through into revenue. Our healthcare business continues to perform well with a new hospital network (IDN) added in the first quarter and the momentum continued in August with another IDN added as well as the signing of a significant SaaS deal."

Mark Bentler, Chief Financial Officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased that our Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription revenues continue their robust growth in line with our plans. We will continue to make the transition from perpetual license revenues to SaaS which helps us to deliver a more predictable recurring revenue stream."

Today the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share payable on October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Date: September 5, 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (EDT)

Phone number: (416) 359-3128 or (800) 671-8540

The call can be replayed until September 12, 2019 by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 (access code: 21928966).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2019. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measure

Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA less acquisition related costs and stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculations, for the three-months periods ending July 31 of fiscal 2020 and 2019, derived from IFRS measures in the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements, is as follows:











Three Months Three Months

Ended Ended

July 31, July 31,

2019 2018



















Profit for the year $ (267) $ 13 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

477

223 Depreciation of deferred development costs

162

278 Depreciation of other intangible assets

413

122 Interest expense

282

- Interest income

(29)

(81) Income taxes

349

(19)









EBITDA

1,387

536 Adjustments for:







Stock-based compensation

188

- Restructuring costs

420

-









Adjusted EBITDA

1,995

536

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial position (Unaudited) As at July 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)













July 31,

April 30,



2019

2019









Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,348 $ 14,913 Accounts receivable

13,203

14,986 Work in progress

660

811 Other receivables

756

392 Tax credits

4,356

3,493 Inventory

659

673 Prepaid expenses

3,785

3,223 Total current assets

36,767

38,491









Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables

505

278 Tax credits

5,326

5,260 Property and equipment

2,620

2,714 Right-of-use asset

8,146

- Deferred development costs

1,068

1,064 Other intangible assets

14,127

14,706 Goodwill

17,314

17,456 Deferred tax assets

5,878

5,476 Total non-current assets

54,984

46,954









Total assets $ 91,751 $ 85,445









Liabilities

















Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,167 $ 11,633 Deferred revenue

13,772

14,252 Current portion of long-term debt

1,097

1,022 Lease obligations

968

- Other current liabilities

4,073

4,111 Total current liabilities

31,077

31,018









Non-current liabilities







Long-term debt

10,516

10,827 Other non-current liabilities

2,066

2,333 Lease obligations

8,986

- Deferred tax liabilities

1,745

1,769 Total non-current liabilities

23,313

14,929 Total liabilities

54,390

45,947



















Equity

















Share capital

19,144

19,144 Contributed surplus

10,131

9,943 Retained earnings

8,514

10,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income loss

(428)

(207) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

37,361

39,498









Total liabilities and equity $ 91,751 $ 85,445



See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited) Three-month periods ended July 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)











Three Months Three Months

Ended Ended

July 31, July 31,

2019 2018









Revenue:







Proprietary products $ 444 $ 1,325 Third-party products

3,652

1,456 Cloud, maintenance and subscription

9,782

6,991 Professional services

9,742

6,067 Reimbursable expenses

630

443 Total revenue

24,250

16,282









Cost of revenue:







Products

2,962

1,275 Services

9,125

6,980 Reimbursable expenses

630

443 Total cost of revenue

12,717

8,698









Gross profit

11,533

7,584









Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing

4,508

3,434 General and administration

2,384

1,580 Research and development, net of tax credits

3,718

2,668 Restructuring costs

420

- Total operating expenses

11,030

7,682









Profit (Loss) from operations

503

(98)









Net finance costs (income)

421

(92)









Profit (loss) before income taxes

82

(6)









Income tax (benefit) expense

349

(19)



















(Loss) profit attributable to the owners of the Company $ (267) $ 13









Other comprehensive (loss) income:







Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

136

50 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(357)

-









Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the owners of the Company $ (488) $ 63









Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.02) $ NIL



See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three-month periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)









Three Months Three Months

Ended Ended

July 31, July 31,

2019 2018







Cash flows (used in) from operating activities:





(Loss) profit for the period $ (267) 13 Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

477 223 Amortization of deferred development costs

162 278 Amortization of other intangible assets

413 122 Net finance costs (income)

421 (92) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(252) 142 Non-refundable tax credits

(236) (227) Stock-based compensation

188 - Income taxes

349 - Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

1,255 459







Accounts receivable

1,756 1,369 Work in progress

139 (657) Other receivables

(714) (184) Tax credits

(691) (677) Inventory

14 223 Prepaid expenses

(433) (411) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,382) (853) Deferred revenue

(463) 1,657 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

(1,774) 467







Net cash (used in) from operating activities

(519) 926







Cash flows (used in) financing activities:





Repayment of long-term debt

(236) (12) Payment of lease obligations

(242) - Interest paid

(241) - Net cash (used in) financing activities

(719) (12)







Cash flows (used in) investing activities:





Interest received

29 81 Acquisitions of property and equipment

(127) (37) Acquisitions of other intangible assets

(63) (17) Deferred development costs

(166) (55) Net cash (used in) investing activities

(327) (28)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(1,565) 886







Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

14,913 13,496







Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 13,348 14,382



See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Three-month periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Share capital Contributed Accumulated Retained Total

Number

Amount surplus other comprehensive earnings















income (loss)





























Balance, April 31, 2019 13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,943 $ (207) $ 10,618 $ 39,498























Adjustment on initial Application of IFRS 16















(1,117)

(1,117) Adjusted Balance, May 1, 2019 13,082,376

19,144

9,943

(207)

9,501

38,381























Loss for the period -

-

-

-

(267)

(267) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

136

-

136 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations











(357)





(357) Stock-Based Compensation







188









188 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -

-

188

(221)

(267)

(300) Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(720)

(720) Total transactions with owners of the Company -

-

-

-

(720)

(720)























Balance, July 31, 2019 13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 10,131 $ (428) $ 8,514 $ 37,361















































Balance, April 30, 2018 13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,577 $ (113) $ 14,527 $ 43,135























Adjustment on initial Application of IFRS 15 -













(421)

(421) Adjusted Balance, May 1, 2018 13,082,376

19,144

9,577

(113)

14,106

42,714























Profit for the period -

-

-

-

13

13 Other comprehensive income for the period:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

50

-

50 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -

-

-

50

13

63























Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(654)

(654) Total transactions with owners of the Company -

-

-

-

(654)

(654)























Balance, July 31, 2018 13,082,376

19,144

9,577

(63)

13,465

42,123



See accompanying notes to the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

