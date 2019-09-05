Tecsys Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2020

Tecsys Inc.

Sep 05, 2019, 11:32 ET

Strong SaaS Momentum and 41% Organic Professional Services Growth Powers Almost 4x Adjusted EBITDA Expansion

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended July 31, 2019. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $9.8 million in Q1 2020 driven by $2.2 million contribution from OrderDynamics and PCSYS and by 9% organic growth primarily on the back of recent SaaS bookings.
  • Total revenue was $24.3 million, $8.0 million or 49% higher than $16.3 million for Q1 2019. Organic revenue growth of 15% contributed $2.4 million of the increase including $0.5 million from a favorable foreign exchange impact.
  • Adjusted EBITDAi was $2.0 million or 8.2% of revenue in Q1 2020 compared to $0.5 million or 3.3% of revenue in Q1 2019. Growth in professional services and cloud revenues drove this increase.
  • During Q1 2020, SaaS subscription bookingsi were $0.4 million compared to zero in Q1 2019.
  • Professional services revenue was $9.7 million, 61% higher than $6.1 million in Q1 2019, driven primarily by organic growth of $2.5 million or 41%. This increase continues the sequential trend from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and results from the accumulation of backlog over the previous quarters.
  • Total gross profit increased to $11.5 million, up 52% from $7.6 million in Q1 2019, driven by higher service margin of $4.3 million offset by lower products margin of $0.4 million.
  • Gross margin was 48% compared to 47% in the prior year, with significant expansion in services gross margin offset by lower product margin due to lower mix of license revenue.
  • Operating expenses increased to $11.0 million, higher by $3.3 million or 44% compared to $7.7 million in Q1 fiscal 2019. $2.7 million of this increase was attributed directly to operating expenses from OrderDynamics and PCSYS, including acquisition integration costs of $0.4 million.
  • Profit from operations was $0.5 million, compared to a loss of $0.1 million in Q1 2019 and a loss of $0.8 million in Q4 2019. This was driven primarily by higher professional services and cloud, maintenance and subscription contribution.
  • Loss was $0.3 million or $0.02 per share in Q1 2020 compared to profit of $13,000 or $NIL per share for the same period in fiscal 2019.
  • Total backlogi at July 31, 2019 was $76.4 million, up from $47.8 million at July 31, 2018, with $14.1 million or 29% representing growth in organic backlog.
  • Annual Recurring Revenuei was $38.3 million in Q1 2020 compared to $26.8 million in Q1 2019. This increase reflects the Company's ongoing focus on the move to a SaaS revenue and business model which should result in value creation for shareholders.
  • Total contract value bookingsi increased 32% from $10.6 million in Q1 2019 to $14.0 million in Q1 2020. During Q1 2020, the Company signed 8 new accounts with a total contract value of $3.4 million compared to 3 new accounts with a total contract value of $1.9 million in Q1 2019.

"The first quarter of fiscal 2020 represented a continuation of the core strategic focus for Tecsys," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "We continue to transform our revenue base as we move to SaaS revenues and are seeing growth in our pipeline of business larger than that at any time in our history. We are particularly pleased with the robust growth in our professional services business where several quarters of strong bookings are now flowing through into revenue.  Our healthcare business continues to perform well with a new hospital network (IDN) added in the first quarter and the momentum continued in August with another IDN added as well as the signing of a significant SaaS deal."

Mark Bentler, Chief Financial Officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased that our Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription revenues continue their robust growth in line with our plans. We will continue to make the transition from perpetual license revenues to SaaS which helps us to deliver a more predictable recurring revenue stream."

Results from operations




Trailing 12

Trailing 12

3 months ended

3 months ended

months ended

months ended

July 31, 2019

July 30, 2018

July 31, 2019

July 31, 2018









Total Revenue

$

24,250

$

16,282

$

84,417

$

70,489

Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue

9,782

6,991

34,073

26,901

Gross Profit

11,533

7,584

41,390

34,707

Gross Margin %

48%

47%

49%

49%

Operating Expenses

11,030

7,682

42,587

30,616

Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

45%

47%

50%

43%

Profit from Operations

503

(98)

(1,197)

4,091

Adjusted EBITDA i

1,995

536

4,235

6,339

EPS

(0.02)

NIL  


(0.08)

0.29









Bookings

14,007

10,639

66,579

48,847

   License Booking

393

963

5,364

6,460

   SAAS ARR Bookings

380

NIL  


2,008

73









Backlog

76,389

47,819

76,389

47,819

   Annual Recurring Revenue

38,348

26,811

38,348

26,811

   Professional Services Backlog

22,229

16,179

22,229

16,179

i See Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Performance  Measure in Management's Discussion and Analysis

Today the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share payable on October 4, 2019  to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
Date: September 5, 2019
Time: 5:00 pm (EDT)
Phone number: (416) 359-3128 or (800) 671-8540
The call can be replayed until September 12, 2019 by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 (access code: 21928966).

About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions.  Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.  More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2019. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measure 

Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA 

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.  Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA less acquisition related costs and stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. 

The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculations, for the three-months periods ending July 31 of fiscal 2020 and 2019, derived from IFRS measures in the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements, is as follows:






Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2019

2018










Profit for the year

$

(267)

$

13

Adjustments for:



   Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

477

223

   Depreciation of deferred development costs

162

278

   Depreciation of other intangible assets

413

122

   Interest expense

282

-

   Interest income

(29)

(81)

   Income taxes

349

(19)





EBITDA

1,387

536

Adjustments for:



   Stock-based compensation

188

-

   Restructuring costs

420

-





Adjusted EBITDA

1,995

536

Tecsys Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial position

(Unaudited)

As at July 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







July 31,

April 30,


2019

2019





Assets








Current assets



   Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,348

$

14,913

   Accounts receivable

13,203

14,986

   Work in progress

660

811

   Other receivables

756

392

   Tax credits

4,356

3,493

   Inventory

659

673

   Prepaid expenses

3,785

3,223

Total current assets

36,767

38,491





Non-current assets



   Other long-term receivables

505

278

   Tax credits

5,326

5,260

   Property and equipment

2,620

2,714

   Right-of-use asset

8,146

-

   Deferred development costs

1,068

1,064

   Other intangible assets

14,127

14,706

   Goodwill

17,314

17,456

   Deferred tax assets

5,878

5,476

Total non-current assets

54,984

46,954





Total assets

$

91,751

$

85,445





Liabilities








Current liabilities



   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

11,167

$

11,633

   Deferred revenue

13,772

14,252

   Current portion of long-term debt

1,097

1,022

   Lease obligations

968

-

   Other current liabilities

4,073

4,111

Total current liabilities

31,077

31,018





Non-current liabilities



   Long-term debt

10,516

10,827

   Other non-current liabilities

2,066

2,333

   Lease obligations

8,986

-

   Deferred tax liabilities

1,745

1,769

Total non-current liabilities

23,313

14,929

Total liabilities

54,390

45,947










Equity








   Share capital

19,144

19,144

   Contributed surplus

10,131

9,943

   Retained earnings

8,514

10,618

   Accumulated other comprehensive income loss

(428)

(207)

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

37,361

39,498





Total liabilities and equity

$

91,751

$

85,445

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Tecsys Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited)

Three-month periods ended July 30, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)






Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2019

2018





Revenue:



   Proprietary products

$

444

$

1,325

   Third-party products

3,652

1,456

   Cloud, maintenance and subscription

9,782

6,991

   Professional services

9,742

6,067

   Reimbursable expenses

630

443

Total revenue

24,250

16,282





Cost of revenue:



   Products

2,962

1,275

   Services

9,125

6,980

   Reimbursable expenses

630

443

Total cost of revenue

12,717

8,698





Gross profit

11,533

7,584





Operating expenses:



   Sales and marketing

4,508

3,434

   General and administration

2,384

1,580

   Research and development, net of tax credits

3,718

2,668

   Restructuring costs

420

-

Total operating expenses

11,030

7,682





Profit (Loss) from operations

503

(98)





Net finance costs (income)

421

(92)





Profit (loss) before income taxes

82

(6)





Income tax (benefit) expense

349

(19)










(Loss) profit attributable to the owners of the Company

$

(267)

$

13





Other comprehensive (loss) income:



   Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges 

136

50

   Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(357)

-





Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the owners of the Company

$

(488)

$

63





Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.02)

$

 NIL 

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Tecsys Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2019

2018




Cash flows (used in) from operating activities:


(Loss) profit for the period

$

(267)

13

Adjustments for:


   Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

477

223

   Amortization of deferred development costs

162

278

   Amortization of other intangible assets

413

122

   Net finance costs (income)

421

(92)

   Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(252)

142

   Non-refundable tax credits

(236)

(227)

   Stock-based compensation

188

-

   Income taxes

349

-

   Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

1,255

459




   Accounts receivable

1,756

1,369

   Work in progress

139

(657)

   Other receivables

(714)

(184)

   Tax credits

(691)

(677)

   Inventory

14

223

   Prepaid expenses

(433)

(411)

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,382)

(853)

   Deferred revenue

(463)

1,657

   Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

(1,774)

467




Net cash (used in) from operating activities

(519)

926




Cash flows (used in) financing activities:


   Repayment of long-term debt

(236)

(12)

   Payment of lease obligations

(242)

-

   Interest paid

(241)

-

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(719)

(12)




Cash flows (used in) investing activities:


   Interest received

29

81

   Acquisitions of property and equipment

(127)

(37)

   Acquisitions of other intangible assets

(63)

(17)

   Deferred development costs

(166)

(55)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(327)

(28)




Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(1,565)

886




Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

14,913

13,496




Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

13,348

14,382

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Tecsys Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)


Share capital

Contributed

Accumulated

Retained

Total

Number

Amount

surplus

other comprehensive

earnings







income (loss)














Balance, April 31, 2019

13,082,376

$

19,144

$

9,943

$

(207)

$

10,618

$

39,498












Adjustment on initial Application of IFRS 16







(1,117)

(1,117)

Adjusted Balance, May 1, 2019

13,082,376

19,144

9,943

(207)

9,501

38,381












   Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(267)

(267)

   Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period:










      Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges 

-

-

-

136

-

136

      Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations





(357)


(357)

     Stock-Based Compensation



188




188

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

188

(221)

(267)

(300)

   Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(720)

(720)

Total transactions with owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(720)

(720)












Balance, July 31, 2019

13,082,376

$

19,144

$

10,131

$

(428)

$

8,514

$

37,361
























Balance, April 30, 2018

13,082,376

$

19,144

$

9,577

$

(113)

$

14,527

$

43,135












Adjustment on initial Application of IFRS 15

-






(421)

(421)

Adjusted Balance, May 1, 2018

13,082,376

19,144

9,577

(113)

14,106

42,714












   Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

13

13

   Other comprehensive income for the period:










      Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges 

-

-

-

50

-

50

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

50

13

63












   Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(654)

(654)

Total transactions with owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(654)

(654)












Balance, July 31, 2018

13,082,376

19,144

9,577

(63)

13,465

42,123

See accompanying notes to the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

For further information: Solutions and General info: info@tecsys.com; Investor Relations: investor@tecsys.com; Media Relations: adam.polka@tecsys.com; By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649, www.tecsys.com

