Tecsys Positioned as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems Report

MONTREAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry leader in supply chain management software, is proud to announce its position as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). This evaluation marks the 13th consecutive time that Tecsys' Elite™ WMS has been recognized by Gartner. Tecsys' "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision" are the reasons why it was named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

"WMS vendors are competing to tackle critical market demands like cost of ownership, automation/robotics support, adaptability and cloud services," Gartner states in the report. "Supply chain technology leaders can use this research to understand the current state of the WMS market and gain vendor insight."

"We are excited to have been recognized once again as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "We view this acknowledgement as a testament to our commitment to the industry and our dedication to developing technology solutions that affectively address real-world supply chain challenges for its customers."

Elite™ WMS is part of Tecsys' broader suite of solutions, designed to simplify complex supply chain operations on an integrated platform. Featuring an Tecsys' extensible no code/low code platform with user-configurable rules, Elite™ WMS provides a high degree of system adaptability that accommodates unique operational requirements and ensures customizations remain intact across software releases. Inclusive of Distribution ERP, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Delivery Management, Pharmacy Inventory Management, Point of Use, and Analytics solutions, the Elite™ portfolio is designed to equip businesses with the technology and expertise needed to seamlessly execute operations, automate processes, and significantly enhance service levels to customers. Through strategic partnerships, Tecsys' suite of solutions enables vendor-agnostic automation. It is also the only WMS provider to achieve certification in three AWS Supply Chain Competency categories; Move, Enable and Plan.

Tecsys' Elite™ WMS features embedded serialized DSCSA support designed for efficient and continuous compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). Through Tecsys' adherence to the DSCSA and 340B programs, the Elite™ portfolio offers extended traceability capabilities for complex distribution environments including medical and pharmaceutical distribution.

Tecsys continues to strengthen its end-to-end value proposition to the healthcare market, in which Elite™ WMS and the Elite™ Healthcare platform serve as unifying technologies. The company has been evolving its product portfolio for this sector for over a decade, recently announcing new hospital receiving functionality that integrates supply chain operations from the receiving dock to the point of care. This portfolio is designed to accommodate a full range of healthcare supply chain workflows, including nursing and perioperative operations, pharmacy and med/surg distribution, outpatient inventory management and more. Further, Tecsys' strategic industry partnerships enable health systems to tackle their end-to-end supply chain challenges. Through investment and innovation, Tecsys solutions are playing a pivotal role in the transformation and revitalization of the U.S. healthcare supply chain industry.

"Supply chain organizations around the world understand the critical impact of inflexible systems that fail to adapt to shifting market conditions," added Brereton. "Our ongoing mission is to empower businesses with the operational agility they need – an approach that not only answers market demands but unlocks a new era that readies them for automation and data-driven insight."

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, By Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 2 May 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

