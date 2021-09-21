Tecsys Inc. Announces Inclusion in the 2021 TSX30

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Toronto Stock Exchange's 2021 TSX30, a flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. Over the three-year period considered, the value of Tecsys shares appreciated 181%.

Now in its third year, the TSX30 recognizes companies that demonstrate sustained financial performance and that drive growth in shareholder value, in their respective industries, and for the Canadian economy. Tecsys is delighted to be included in this venerable list as it acknowledges its position as a leading global provider of supply chain management technology.

"As one of only five Canadian technology companies included in this year's ranking, it is a distinct privilege to play this prominent role in Canada's tech industry both domestically and around the world," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "We build agile enterprise supply chain software and the Tecsys team has worked hard to adapt our business to support the exciting supply chain transformation currently underway globally, while remaining focused on our core values. This effort has clearly paid off. Our inclusion in TSX30 is a testament to the passion and energy we put into enabling our customers' success as they navigate new levels of complexity and volatility."

To support Tecsys' growth as an organization, the company is continuing its recruitment effort in all areas of the business, with an emphasis on R&D expansion. "This is a great time to be part of Tecsys, and we are optimistic that this designation will attract new team members to our deep pool of talent in both Quebec and Ontario in the coming months," added Brereton.

Mark Bentler, CFO at Tecsys, commented, "Tecsys shifted to a SaaS-first model at exactly the right time to drive both customer and shareholder value. We have seen extraordinary success and we believe it is rooted on a solid foundation for future growth; not only does the quality of our revenue streams continue to improve through SaaS engagements, but the post-pandemic focus on supply chain execution has been a boon to our pipeline and partner ecosystem."

