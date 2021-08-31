Tecsys Inc. Announces Amendments to Stock Option Plan

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Tecsys Inc. ("Tecsys") (TSX: TCS) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved certain amendments to its stock option plan (the "Plan"), having considered suggestions from Institutional Shareholder Services to make certain changes to the Plan that are consistent with the Tecsys' current policies and historical practices.

The Plan amendments (i) confirm the limit on the value of annual grants of awards issuable to each non-employee member of the Board under the Plan and any other share-based compensation arrangement adopted by Tecsys; (ii) restrict the ability of Tecsys to make certain amendments to the Plan or the terms of any option agreements thereunder without shareholders' approval.

An amended and restated Plan has been filed under the Tecsys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

