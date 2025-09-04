Tecsys Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Auditors Français

News provided by

Tecsys Inc.

Sep 04, 2025, 17:30 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on September 4, 2025.

According to the scrutineers' report, shareholders holding 10,189,597 common shares (the "Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 68.69% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date on July 18, 2025.

The Shareholders elected the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 23, 2025 (the "Circular") to be the directors of the Corporation (the "Directors"). Each nominee was elected by a majority of the votes cast. Each Director will hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the election of his or her successor, unless the Director resigns or the Director's office becomes vacant. The matter was put to a vote by ballot and the report on proxies provided by the scrutineers at the Meeting was as follows:

Number of

Number of Votes

Percentage of Total

Percentage of Total

Director Nominee

Votes FOR

AGAINST

Votes FOR

Votes AGAINST

David Brereton

9,657,006

408,951

95.94 %

4.06 %

Peter Brereton

9,736,693

329,264

96.73 %

3.27 %

David Booth

9,986,491

79,466

99.21 %

0.79 %

Andrew Kirkwood

9,487,883

578,074

94.26 %

5.74 %

Vernon Lobo

7,984,037

2,081,920

79.32 %

20.68 %

Kathleen Miller

9,966,627

99,330

99.01 %

0.99 %

Sripriya Thinagar

9,665,146

400,811

96.02 %

3.98 %

Stephany Verstraete

9,511,147

554,810

94.49 %

5.51 %

Additionally, the Shareholders voted to re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation.

Additional information concerning the matters voted upon at the Meeting is available in the Circular, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations: Adam Polka [email protected]; General Information: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; By Phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649

Organization Profile

Tecsys Inc.