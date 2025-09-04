MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on September 4, 2025.

According to the scrutineers' report, shareholders holding 10,189,597 common shares (the "Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 68.69% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date on July 18, 2025.

The Shareholders elected the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 23, 2025 (the "Circular") to be the directors of the Corporation (the "Directors"). Each nominee was elected by a majority of the votes cast. Each Director will hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the election of his or her successor, unless the Director resigns or the Director's office becomes vacant. The matter was put to a vote by ballot and the report on proxies provided by the scrutineers at the Meeting was as follows:



Number of Number of Votes Percentage of Total Percentage of Total Director Nominee Votes FOR AGAINST Votes FOR Votes AGAINST David Brereton 9,657,006 408,951 95.94 % 4.06 % Peter Brereton 9,736,693 329,264 96.73 % 3.27 % David Booth 9,986,491 79,466 99.21 % 0.79 % Andrew Kirkwood 9,487,883 578,074 94.26 % 5.74 % Vernon Lobo 7,984,037 2,081,920 79.32 % 20.68 % Kathleen Miller 9,966,627 99,330 99.01 % 0.99 % Sripriya Thinagar 9,665,146 400,811 96.02 % 3.98 % Stephany Verstraete 9,511,147 554,810 94.49 % 5.51 %

Additionally, the Shareholders voted to re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation.

Additional information concerning the matters voted upon at the Meeting is available in the Circular, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com .

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations: Adam Polka [email protected]; General Information: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; By Phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649