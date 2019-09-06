Tecsys Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Auditors

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on September 5, 2019.

According to the scrutineers' report, shareholders holding 11,221,456 common shares (the "Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 85.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date on July 24, 2019.

The Shareholders elected the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 25, 2019 (the "Circular") to be the directors of the Corporation (the "Directors"). Each nominee (including every incumbent Director) was elected by a majority of the votes cast. Each Director will hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the election of his successor, unless the Director resigns or the Director's office becomes vacant. The matter was put to a vote by show of hands and the report on proxies provided by the scrutineers at the Meeting was as follows:

Director Nominee Number of

Votes FOR Number of Votes

WITHHELD Percentage of Total

Votes FOR Percentage of Total

Votes WITHHELD Frank J. Bergandi 10,890,104 268,027 97.60% 2.40% David Brereton 10,890,604 267,527 97.60% 2.40% Peter Brereton 10,891,104 267,027 97.61% 2.39% Vernon Lobo 10,730,441 427,690 96.17% 3.83% Steve Sasser 10,891,104 267,027 97.61% 2.39% David Wayland 10,468,935 689,196 93.82% 6.18% David Booth 10,995,033 163,098 98.54% 1.46% John Ensign 10,465,455 692,676 93.79% 6.21%

The Shareholders also voted to re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation.

Additional information concerning the Directors and the appointment of the auditors is available in the Circular, which was mailed to Shareholders in connection with the Meeting and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

