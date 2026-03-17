Tecsys Announces Amendment to Increase Share Repurchases Under Existing Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. ("Tecsys" or the "Company") (TSX: TCS) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved an amendment to the Company's current normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to increase the maximum number of common shares (the "Shares") that may be purchased for cancellation from 500,000 Shares to 900,000 Shares for the remainder of the current NCIB term ending September 19, 2026. The increased authorization reflects the Company's intention to make additional repurchases as part of its disciplined capital allocation strategy. Through March 13, 2026, the Company has repurchased approximately 216,100 shares under the NCIB.

Based on total public float of 13,537,674 Shares as at September 9, 2025, the amended limit of 900,000 Shares represents approximately 6.65% of the Company's public float.

Tecsys believes that, from time to time, the market price of the Shares may not fully reflect the Company's value and prospects, and that repurchases under the NCIB continue to represent an appropriate and desirable use of funds, increasing the proportional ownership of shareholders who retain their Shares. All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. Share repurchases made pursuant to the Company's NCIB will be predicated upon maintaining a strong balance sheet, performance of the business, and the availability and attractiveness of alternative capital investment opportunities. The actual number of Shares purchased under the NCIB, the timing of the purchases, and the price at which the Shares are acquired will depend upon a variety of factors including future market conditions.

Repurchases will be made at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition, through the facilities of the TSX and/or other designated exchanges and alternative Canadian trading systems, or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities law. Daily purchases will continue to be subject to TSX limits (generally up to 25% of the average daily trading volume), subject to the block purchase exception.

Tecsys maintains an automatic securities purchase plan with its designated broker that allows repurchases under pre-set parameters during periods when the Company would ordinarily be in blackout or otherwise not active in the market. Outside such periods, purchases may be made at the Company's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable law. The Company is amending the automatic securities purchase plan to increase to 900,000 the maximum numbers of shares that may be repurchased.

The NCIB remains in effect for the 12-month period that commenced September 20, 2025, and ends September 19, 2026.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to power resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Belinda Thomas, vice president, communications and brand [email protected], +1 613.322.9305