Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Record Adjusted EBITDAi Up 43%

MONTREAL, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended January 31, 2026. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"We are very pleased with our third quarter performance, once again delivering record SaaS revenue and record Adjusted EBITDA, which increased 43% over the same period last year," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "We also saw strong SaaS bookings across both our healthcare and general distribution verticals during the quarter, with new logo wins leading the way. This was the largest Q3 bookings quarter in our history, and it was achieved without any migration bookings, which we believe underscores the demand for our core offerings and the strength of our pipeline."

"During the quarter, TecsysIQ became commercially available. Our AI intelligence layer unifies data from multiple sources, turns it into clear and actionable insights, and enables autonomous execution. This capability significantly amplifies the value of our core enterprise systems, empowering customers to unlock the full potential of AI and improve operational performance. We are encouraged by the early momentum and the expanding role TecsysIQ will play in delivering measurable supply chain value."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer, added, "Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we implemented a workforce reduction of approximately 7% as part of a broader initiative to optimize the Company's operations. This action will result in an estimated restructuring charge of $4.5 million, to be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and is expected to generate approximately $8.1 million in annual operating cost savings. These measures further reinforce our commitment to operational efficiency. Based on our performance through the first three quarters and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming our full‑year fiscal 2026 guidance for total revenue growth, SaaS revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin." 

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 17% to $20.1 million, up from $17.3 million in Q3 2025.
  • SaaS ARRii increased by 10% to $83.3 million on January 31, 2026 compared to $75.4 million on January 31, 2025.
  • SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOii) increased by 18% to $248.9 million at January 31, 2026, up from $210.2 million at the same time last year.
  • Total revenue increased to $48.5 million compared to $45.2 million in Q3 2025.
  • Net profit was $1.7 million ($0.12 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q3 2026 compared to a net profit of $1.2 million ($0.08 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q3 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDAi was $5.0 million compared to $3.5 million reported in Q3 last year.
  • In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Tecsys acquired 115,000 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $3.7 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 38,200 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $1.7 million.

Year-to-date performance for first nine months of fiscal 2026:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 21% to $58.9 million, up from $48.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Total revenue increased to $143.1 million compared to $129.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Net profit was $4.3 million ($0.29 per basic and fully diluted share) in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared to a net profit of $2.7 million ($0.19 per basic share or $0.18 per fully diluted share) for the same period in fiscal 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDAi was $13.3 million compared to $9.1 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2025.
  • In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Tecsys acquired 216,014 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $7.3 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 149,400 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $6.0 million.

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is maintaining full fiscal year financial guidance as follows:

FY26 Guidance

Total Revenue Growth

8-10%

SaaS Revenue Growth

20-22%

Adjusted EBITDAi Margin

8-9%

On March 4, 2026, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 25, 2026.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Q3 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: March 5, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785
The call can be replayed until March 12, 2026, by calling:
888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 86247#)

i See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2026 Interim Financial Statements.

ii See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2026 Interim Financial Statements.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to power resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2026. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Nine Months Ended

January 31,

Trailing 12 Months Ended

January 31,

(in thousands of CAD)

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025













Net profit

$

1,734

$

1,193

$

4,262

$

2,749

$

5,972

$

3,008

Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

401

376

1,062

1,124

1,411

1,485

Amortization of deferred development costs

275

190

837

585

1,021

732

Amortization of other intangible assets

528

322

1,600

984

1,920

1,331

Interest expense

64

18

82

67

97

94

Interest income

(86)

(150)

(305)

(530)

(416)

(763)

Income taxes

1,304

811

3,079

1,674

4,381

893

EBITDA

$

4,220

$

2,760

$

10,617

$

6,653

$

14,386

$

6,780

Adjustments for:











Stock based compensation

826

775

2,683

2,415

3,219

2,946

Restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

-

2,122

Adjusted EBITDAi

$

5,046

$

3,535

$

13,300

$

9,068

$

17,605

$

11,848

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



January 31, 2026

April 30, 2025

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,237

$

27,580

Short-term investments

11,993

11,712

Accounts receivable

22,729

23,943

Work in progress

4,068

7,436

Other receivables

936

274

Tax credits

5,285

6,390

Inventory

1,667

1,870

Prepaid expenses and other

11,171

10,699

Total current assets

82,086

89,904

 

Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables and assets

3,221

1,457

Tax credits

8,099

6,120

Property and equipment

4,735

1,164

Right-of-use assets

2,506

836

Contract acquisition costs

4,945

5,017

Deferred development costs

4,551

3,838

Other intangible assets

7,942

6,726

Goodwill

18,006

17,827

Deferred tax assets

6,876

7,521

Total non-current assets

60,881

50,506

Total assets

$

142,967

$

140,410

 

Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

23,477

22,367

Deferred revenue

45,017

45,025

Lease obligations

415

590

Total current liabilities

68,909

67,982

 

Non-current liabilities



Other long-term accrued liabilities

-

33

Deferred tax liabilities

202

405

Lease obligations

4,884

728

Total non-current liabilities

5,086

1,166

Total liabilities

$

73,995

$

69,148

 

Equity



Share capital

$

57,426

$

57,573

Contributed surplus

797

4,755

Retained earnings

8,122

7,700

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,627

1,234

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

68,972

71,262

Total liabilities and equity

$

142,967

$

140,410

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)


Three Months Ended

January 31,

Nine Months Ended

January 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025









Revenue:







SaaS

$

20,131

$

17,252

$

58,924

$

48,696

Maintenance and Support

7,752

8,142

23,311

24,560

Professional Services

14,976

13,920

48,015

41,452

License

595

212

777

1,517

Hardware

5,042

5,655

12,070

13,674

Total revenue

48,496

45,181

143,097

129,899

Cost of revenue

23,895

23,907

69,574

68,449

Gross profit

24,601

21,274

73,523

61,450

Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing

9,821

9,053

30,045

26,457

General and administration

3,521

3,096

10,928

9,273

Research and development, net of tax credits

8,077

7,114

25,276

21,650

Total operating expenses

21,419

19,263

66,249

57,380

Profit from operations

3,182

2,011

7,274

4,070

Other (costs) income

(144)

(7)

67

353

Profit before income taxes

3,038

2,004

7,341

4,423

Income tax expense

1,304

811

3,079

1,674

Net profit

$

1,734

$

1,193

$

4,262

$

2,749

Other comprehensive income (loss):







Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges, net of tax

3,109

(5,188)

1,141

(5,721)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(21)

(90)

252

232

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

4,822

$

(4,085)

$

5,655

$

(2,740)

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.12

$

0.08

$

0.29

$

0.19

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.12

$

0.08

$

0.29

$

0.18

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)


Three Months Ended

January 31,

Nine Months Ended

January 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net profit

$

1,734

$

1,193

$

4,262

$

2,749

Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

401

376

1,062

1,124

Amortization of deferred development costs

275

190

837

585

Amortization of other intangible assets

528

322

1,600

984

Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange loss

144

7

(67)

(353)

Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(591)

516

(602)

599

Non-refundable tax credits

(833)

(1,008)

(1,979)

(1,942)

Stock-based compensation

826

775

2,683

2,415

Income taxes

1,121

34

2,361

221

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

3,605

2,405

10,157

6,382

Accounts receivable

327

269

1,270

571

Work in progress

2,175

(2,563)

3,382

(2,804)

Other receivables and assets

(393)

90

(912)

(346)

Tax credits

3,502

3,338

1,105

979

Inventory

234

178

204

(576)

Prepaid expenses

(1,685)

(1,534)

(427)

(571)

Contract acquisition costs

(682)

(251)

37

(171)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,762

3,111

(978)

1,111

Deferred revenue

2,194

1,764

(646)

2,455

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

8,434

4,402

3,035

648

Net cash provided by operating activities

12,039

6,807

13,192

7,030

Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of lease obligations

(112)

(205)

(543)

(607)

Payment of dividends

(1,323)

(1,251)

(3,840)

(3,619)

Interest paid

(6)

(18)

(24)

(67)

Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

181

971

531

1,568

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(3,702)

(1,679)

(7,319)

(5,991)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,962)

(2,182)

(11,195)

(8,716)

Cash flows from investing activities:







Interest received

1

32

24

59

Transfers from short-term investments

-

-

-

5,570

Acquisitions of property and equipment

(774)

(88)

(1,839)

(497)

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

-

(1,975)

-

Deferred development costs

(627)

(447)

(1,550)

(1,332)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(1,400)

(503)

(5,340)

3,800

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

5,677

4,122

(3,343)

2,114

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

18,560

16,848

27,580

18,856

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

24,237

$

20,970

$

24,237

$

20,970

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)


Share capital








Number

Amount

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings

Total

Balance, May 1, 2025

14,836,120

$

57,573

$

4,755

$

1,234

$

7,700

$

71,262

Net profit

-

-

-

-

4,262

4,262

Other comprehensive income:










Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

1,141

-

1,141

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

252

-

252

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,393

4,262

5,655

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(216,014)

(848)

(6,471)

-

-

(7,319)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

2,683

-

-

2,683

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(3,840)

(3,840)

Share options exercised

19,723

701

(170)

-

-

531

Total transactions with owners of the Company

(196,291)

$

(147)

$

(3,958)

$

-

$

(3,840)

$

(7,945)

Balance, January 31, 2026

14,639,829

$

57,426

$

797

$

2,627

$

8,122

$

68,972












Balance, May 1, 2024

14,840,150

$

52,256

$

9,417

$

(1,425)

$

8,121

$

68,369

Net profit

-

-

-

-

2,749

2,749

Other comprehensive (loss) income:










Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

(5,721)

-

(5,721)

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

232

-

232

Total comprehensive (loss) income

-

-

-

(5,489)

2,749

(2,740)

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(149,400)

(531)

(5,460)

-

-

(5,991)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

2,415

-

-

2,415

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(3,619)

(3,619)

Share options exercised

53,337

2,063

(495)

-

-

1,568

Total transactions with owners of the Company

(96,063)

$

1,532

$

(3,540)

$

-

$

(3,619)

$

(5,627)

Balance, January 31, 2025

14,744,087

$

53,788

$

5,877

$

(6,914)

$

7,251

$

60,002

