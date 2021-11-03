TechTarget Recognizes Martello Vantage DX with a Network Innovation Award

As the COVID-19 pandemic changes the way people work, the adoption of video conferencing and collaboration applications such as Microsoft Teams has skyrocketed. As businesses shift to a hybrid work model, experts predict that many will continue to rely on these applications to support both on-site and remote staff. It is in this context that TechTarget has chosen Martello Vantage DX as the latest winner of its Network Innovation Award, for its ability to proactively monitor the Microsoft Teams user experience in hybrid work environments.

According to TechTarget: "As employees increasingly depend on team collaboration suites to do their work, it becomes more important that the apps themselves consistently work as they should. And, in complex hybrid environments, traditional IT monitoring tools may not be up to the challenge. That's where digital experience monitoring (DEM) enters the chat. Sometimes referred to as end-user experience management, DEM is a relatively new approach that involves correlating data from across on-premises infrastructure, cloud infrastructure, applications and endpoints. TechTarget is recognizing a notable new DEM platform, Vantage DX from Martello Technologies, as the latest winner of our Network Innovation Award for its impressive Microsoft Teams end-user experience monitoring capabilities. The Vantage DX suite combines call quality analytics and network path analysis to help enterprises find not just where problems exist, but also what's causing them and how to fix them."

TechTarget spoke with Rob Doucette, VP of Product Management of Martello Technologies about Vantage DX, and why it has become even more critical for the hybrid workforce: "Microsoft Teams use has exploded in the past 18 months or so, as people's lives started to revolve around these video experiences. And now they're carrying those behaviors back into their offices. But we're seeing a lot of organizations whose offices weren't designed to support a few hundred people all having Teams calls all day, so they're seeing performance problems. We did a survey and found that the longer Teams is adopted into an organization, the more it becomes entrenched into the business. Once that happens, the business has no choice but to then say, 'If this tool is entrenched into our business, how do we make sure that it's actually working the way it should be?' And, because Teams is a cloud-delivered service, traditional tools just do not provide IT with the visibility they need to understand where and when there are problems happening. Vantage DX allows organizations to prioritize where they should put their efforts -- by identifying where and why there might be poorly performing Teams calls, for example -- and then provides IT with the data and insights they need to resolve problems once they're identified. Lastly, it continues to optimize the environment through proactive monitoring."

Vantage DX is a single platform DEM suite designed to optimize the 'work from anywhere' Microsoft 365 and Teams user experience. Vantage DX provides industry-leading Microsoft 365 and Teams user experience monitoring and analytics capabilities, allowing IT teams to rapidly prioritize and resolve performance issues impacting the user experience, and proactively optimize future performance. Request a Demo of Vantage DX.

