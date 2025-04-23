MSPs and Enterprise IT teams can now manage user experience for Microsoft Teams and Zoom in a single console

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc. ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO) a provider of experience management solutions for enterprise collaboration, today announced unified experience management for Microsoft Teams and Zoom hybrid environments. This makes IT teams more efficient and effective and opens new revenue opportunities for MSPs. For the 62% of businesses that leverage both Microsoft Teams and Zoom, unified experience management will make their IT teams and their MSPs more efficient and effective.

Martello Launches Unified Management for Hybrid Collaboration Environments (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

Martello's VP of Product, Randah McKinnie shared "Martello's Vantage DX has long been a top choice for enterprises and MSPs managing Microsoft Teams performance and user experience. Many customers are now adding Zoom for best-in-class video conferencing for external meetings, while continuing to rely on Microsoft's rich set of collaboration tools for internal meetings and collaboration. This change has added complexity to IT and MSP operations, with separate monitoring and troubleshooting tools for each platform – until now."

Vantage DX now supports Microsoft Teams and Zoom, giving IT teams a single performance management solution with one console and one set of quality standards and support workflows to manage their entire collaboration environment.

In a single console Vantage DX unifies management of Teams and Zoom with:

7x24 monitoring and alerting

End-to-end visibility from the endpoint to the Teams or Zoom data center

Hop-by-hop network path tracing and root-cause analysis

Drill-down dashboards for the investigation of specific incidents or quality trends over time

Standard and custom reporting to meet your specific needs

To learn more about how Martello can help you to streamline IT operations - visit our website.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides experience management solutions for enterprise collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Mitel unified communications. The Company's Vantage DX solution enables IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver a frictionless Microsoft Teams user experience. With Vantage DX, they can move from reactive to proactive support by detecting potential performance issues before they impact users, and speeding resolution time from days to minutes. This leads to increased productivity, realizes efficiencies, and allows businesses to harness the full value of Microsoft Teams. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at www.martellotech.com

