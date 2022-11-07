Click here to access the video and photos

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Technimount EMS , a division of Technimount System, is proud to announce that it has reached another milestone with the delivery of its new revolutionary system, the Xtension Pro Assistant – CCT, to CIUSSS-Estrie-CHUS in Sherbrooke, Quebec. This innovative solution allows to safely transfer critically ill patients to specialized care facilities.

The healthcare professionals at Montreal's Sacré-Coeur Hospital, like their counterparts at the CHUS de l'Estrie, were the first in North America to enthusiastically experiment with the XTension Pro Assistant - CCT. (CNW Group/TECHNIMOUNT SYSTEM)

Technimount, a leader in mounting systems adapted for various types of medical devices since 2013, once again demonstrates its commitment to healthcare professionals and their patients. In a collaborative spirit focused on patient well-being, the Canadian company has worked with various hospital service facilities to develop a solution that meets the pressing needs of critical care teams nationally and internationally.

Designed, developed, and manufactured by Technimount, the Xtension Pro Assistant - CCT is a robust mounting system for the management of multiple life-saving medical devices during transport, including ECMO. Featuring Technimount's universal mounting system, which has been widely used by emergency medical services in North America for years, this innovative solution allows for easy removal of medical devices using quick-release mechanisms. The Xtension Pro Assistant - CCT is tested in compliance with the highest standards for emergency transport, as published by the Society of Automative Engineers (SAE). This solution greatly improves the continuum of patient care and safety of healthcare professionals and patients during patient transport.

Recognizing the evolving needs and requirements of the critical care industry, Technimount is responding with what is the most advanced solution on the market today.

"The arrival of the Xtension Pro Assistant - CCT in a second hospital marks an important milestone in the field of ECMO and critical care patient transport in Quebec. It also demonstrates Technimount System's uncompromising commitment to the healthcare community as a developer, manufacturer, and distributor," said Carl Bouchard, President, and CEO of Technimount System, who believes that this innovation will ultimately help save lives worldwide.

Once more, Technimount distinguishes itself by offering innovative and safer solutions that truly reflect the evolution of care practices. The Xtension Pro Assistant - CCT was introduced globally for the first time at the EMS World Expo and AMTC Elevated 2022 conference, generating tremendous interest. This revolutionary solution improves healthcare practices and allows for greater efficiency in equipment management, allowing critical care transport professionals to focus on what matters most, patient care.

ABOUT TECHNIMOUNT EMS

Technimount EMS offers a wide range of mounting systems for medical devices, addressing the safety needs of patients and staff during ground or air emergencies and Critical Care Transport, establishing itself as a standard in the Emergency Medical Services industry.

ABOUT TECHNIMOUNT SYSTEM

Technimount System is a Canadian company with engineering, manufacturing, and commercialization divisions dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Internationally recognized, the company is the founder of the innovative concept of a universal fixation system for the management of medical devices in emergency services, hospitals, and military environments.

Twitter: @TechnimountSyst

Facebook: @technimount

LinkdIn: Technimount System

SOURCE TECHNIMOUNT SYSTEM

For further information: Media contacts: Lorena Ruelas, Global Marketing Director, [email protected], 581.998.9820 ext. 103; Alexandre Dumas, National Public Relations Firm, 514.898.4636 (Cellphone), [email protected]