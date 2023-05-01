Autobus Lasalle's and Bigras Transport's 197 drivers forced to go on strike following their employers' refusal to negotiate, impacting school transportation in the region

LAVAL, QC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Teamsters Union Local 106 announced that as of May 1, 2023, 197 school bus drivers from Autobus Lasalle and Bigras Transport will be on strike, as no agreement has been reached with their respective employers.

They are asking for a wage increase that is more in line with inflation, their responsibilities and for better working conditions.

François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, said: "Our priority is to ensure that our members receive the respect and recognition they deserve. After all, these drivers are responsible for the safety of our most precious cargo. We hope that the employers will come back to the negotiating table with a renewed commitment to reaching a fair agreement, and we remain ready to collaborate to find a solution."

Jean Chartrand, President of Teamsters Local Union 106, added: "School bus drivers have shown patience and resilience throughout this process, but they can no longer accept the inadequate proposals presented by their employers. We will continue to fight for fair wages and working conditions that reflect their valuable role in our community."

These drivers provide school transportation services for:

Centre de services scolaires du Portage,

Centre de services scolaires des Hauts-Bois,

Western Québec School Board, as well as private schools

Collège St-Joseph ( Hull )

( ) Collège St-Alexandre ( Gatineau )

The strike will impact these institutions until a negotiated settlement can be reached.

Another group of 100 bus drivers affiliated with Teamsters Local Union 106 in the same region voted to go on strike, starting May 3, if their employer, Autobus Campeau, refuses to come to an agreement.

The Teamsters remain committed to working diligently and negotiating a fair agreement that benefits the drivers, their workplace and their communities.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

For further information: Media requests: Marc-André Gauthier, Director of Communications, Teamsters Canada, Cell : 514-206-0492, [email protected]