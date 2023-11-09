Legislation would ban federally regulated companies from hiring replacement workers during a strike.

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Teamsters Canada, the largest union in the federally regulated private sector, is welcoming the introduction of new a bill aimed at prohibiting the use of replacement workers during strikes at federally regulated workplaces.

The union is currently reviewing the details of the bill and intends to work with the government to ensure it adequately addresses the issue of replacement workers prior to its enactment.

François Laporte, the national president of Teamsters Canada, commented: "This bill is a big step forward for workers. Employers use replacement workers to undermine the fundamental right to strike and tilt the scales even further towards themselves. This ban will help workers negotiate fairer wages and working conditions, while making strikes rarer and shorter."

On the issue of the proposed implementation date, Laporte commented: "Our union will work with the government to shorten the current proposed 18-month implementation date. Right now, bad-faith employers have little incentive to negotiate with employees, as they can continue operations with replacement workers. A year and half to implement this law is unreasonable and unnecessary. With inflation hitting everyone hard, working Canadians need all the bargaining power they can get."

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. It's also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

