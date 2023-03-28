Teamsters Canada expresses its support for the recently announced Canada Federal Budget 2023, especially the measures to assist middle-class families in navigating economic challenges.

LAVAL, QC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Teamsters Canada welcomes the newly released Federal Budget 2023 as it provides relief to middle-class families. The budget includes a variety of measures designed to protect Canadians' economic security in the context of a rising cost of living.

François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, remarks, "The Federal Budget 2023 reflects the government's dedication to help middle-class families. We believe that these steps will assist our members and all Canadians to face the ongoing challenges caused by economic instabilities. We salute the government for these actions and for thinking about the urgent needs of working households."

We expect that the budget's provisions will provide much-needed relief for Teamsters members and other Canadian workers. With initiatives like anti-scab measures, dental care plan for uninsured Canadians, grocery tax credits and investment in key industries, we feel the government is committed to assist Canada's working-class during the worst economic climate in years.

Teamsters Canada hopes the implementation of the budget measures will be swift and looks forward to their positive impact on the lives of hardworking Canadians.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

For further information: Media requests: Christopher Monette, Director of Public Affairs, Teamsters Canada, Cell: 514-226-6002, [email protected]