The President of the Foundation, François Laporte, stressed the importance of donations like these in advancing cancer research in Canada

LAVAL, QC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Teamsters Canada Foundation today showed its support for the fight against cancer by making a $20,000 donation to the Segal Cancer Centre, a renowned cancer research and treatment institute in Canada.

"This donation goes far beyond financial support," said the President of Teamsters Canada and President of the Foundation, François Laporte. "It represents our commitment to the well-being of communities, and our desire to support research that improves cancer care across the country."

The Segal Cancer Centre, with its specialized and humane approach to patient care, has established partnerships with research groups in Canada and around the world. It creates an innovative and advanced research environment that is constantly improving cancer knowledge and treatment options worldwide.

"Cancer affects millions of Canadians, including many union members and their families," added Guillaume Richard, Director of the Foundation. "By supporting the Segal Cancer Centre, we are taking an important step towards better understanding and treatment of this devastating disease."

The donation from the Teamsters Canada Foundation will help fund cutting-edge research conducted by the Segal Cancer Centre. This includes developing new therapies, exploring innovative treatment pathways, and supporting patients and their families throughout the treatment process. This will help maximize the Centre's impact on patient care and oncology research.

Teamsters Canada and its affiliates stand together for one common goal: supporting communities! Launched in 2018 by Teamsters Canada President François Laporte, the Teamsters Canada Foundation was created to better structure the Teamsters' charitable action and offer a new way to raise funds and support charitable organizations.

