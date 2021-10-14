The RBC Olympians program is a national initiative that provides support to Canadian athletes, helping them succeed in international competition, and as they transition into life after sport. In addition to much-needed financial support, the program provides athletes with opportunities to gain valuable career experience alongside flexible work arrangements. As a part of Team RBC, these athletes also act as ambassadors, spreading RBC and Olympic shared values of teamwork, excellence, commitment and leadership to communities across Canada. Since its inception in 2002, hundreds of active and newly retired Olympic and Paralympic athletes have benefited from the program.

The 2021-2023 RBC Olympians roster includes nine RBC Olympians who were discovered through RBC Training Ground, a national talent identification and athlete funding program designed to uncover and support Next Generation athletes with Olympic potential. For the first time since the program's inception in 2016, program graduates competed on the world stage at Tokyo 2020, winning a total of four Olympic medals.

As the longest standing partner of Team Canada, RBC has proudly championed the growth of the Olympic Movement since 1947. Through initiatives like RBC Training Ground and the RBC Olympians program, RBC is proud to support amateur athletes at every stage of their careers – from up and coming next-generation talent, to multi-Games Olympic medallists.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome a new roster of RBC Olympians to Team RBC ahead of Beijing 2022," said Matt McGlynn, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "This summer was exciting to watch RBC Olympians and RBC Training Ground graduates make Canada proud, bringing home a total of 12 medals. We look forward to supporting our new RBC Olympians on their journey to the Beijing 2022 Games and beyond."

"RBC has been such an integral part of every step of my skiing career," said Marion Thénault, RBC Olympian and Beijing 2022 hopeful (Freestyle Skiing - Aerials). "I got recruited in aerial skiing through an RBC Training Ground event, received support for the first years of my career through the RBC Future Olympian program, and now I'm becoming an RBC Olympian as the Beijing 2022 Games approach. I feel privileged to be part of such an empowering community alongside incredible Canadian athletes."

"I have always admired what RBC was doing with its athletes and its involvement in the community," said Justine Dufour-Lapointe, RBC Olympian and Olympic champion (Freestyle Skiing - Moguls). I always wanted to be part of it and now that I am, especially with my sister Chloé, it gets me excited to give back. My sisters and I have been involved in our community for a couple of years now, and I am happy to have the opportunity to take it to another level." – Justine Dufour-Lapointe

"I am very grateful to partner with a brand that supports the goals and dreams of so many incredible athletes," said Sarah Nurse, RBC Olympian and Olympic-medallist (Ice Hockey). "RBC has held a special place in my heart since I was young, my grandmother worked there for 20+ years and it was the first bank I ever used."

2021-2023 RBC Olympians:

Name Sport Hometown Alexandra ten Hove Sailing Kingston, ON Amanda Rummery Para Athletics Sherwood Park, AB Anna Negulic Canoe/Kayak Sprint Bedford, NS Ann-Renée Desbiens Ice Hockey La Malbaie, QC Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu Long Track Speed Skating Sherbrooke, QC Arianna Hunsicker Para Swimming Surrey, BC Avalon Wasteneys Rowing Campbell River, BC Ben Preisner Athletics Milton, ON Bismark Boateng Athletics Toronto, ON Bolade Ajomale Athletics Richmond Hill, ON Bret Himmelman Canoe/Kayak Sprint Hammonds Plains, NS Brigette Lacquette Ice Hockey Mallard, MB Chloé Dufour-Lapointe Freestyle Skiing (Moguls) Montréal, QC Christopher Spring Bobsleigh Priddis, AB Cynthia Appiah Bobsleigh London, ON Darren Gardner Snowboard (Alpine) Burlington, ON Eden Wilson Bobsleigh Brandon, MB Elena Gaskell Freestyle Skiing (Slopestyle/Big Air) Vernon, BC Ellie Black Artistic Gymnastics Halifax, NS Florence Maheu Canoe/Kayak Slalom Salaberry-de- Valleyfield, QC Haley Daniels Canoe/Kayak Slalom Calgary, AB Jacqueline Simoneau Artistic Swimming Saint-Laurent, QC James Dunn Para Ice Hockey Wallacetown, ON Javier Acevedo Swimming Scarborough, ON Jean-Benoit Lemay Canoe/Kayak Slalom Ottawa, ON Jennifer Hawkrigg Snowboard (Alpine) Toronto, ON Jennifer Martins Rowing Toronto, ON Justin Kripps Bobsleigh Summerland, BC Justine Dufour-Lapointe Freestyle Skiing (Moguls) Montreal, QC Jordan Stewart Taekwondo Vaughan, ON Kate Wright Field Hockey Kingston, ON Kayden Johnson Bobsleigh Kerrobert, SK Keely Shaw Para Cycling Midale, SK Kelsey Mitchell Track Cycling Sherwood Park, AB Larissa Franklin Softball Maple Ridge, BC Laurent Dubreuil Long Track Speed Skating Lévis, QC Liam Hickey Para Ice Hockey St John's, NL Lisa Weagle Curling Ottawa, ON Madeleine Kelly Athletics Pembroke, ON Mandy Bujold Boxing Kitchener, ON Marie-Philip Poulin Ice Hockey Beauceville, QC Marion Thénault Freestyle Skiing (Aerials) Sherbrooke, QC Mark McMorris Snowboard (Slopestyle/Big Air) Regina, SK Meaghan Mikkelson Ice Hockey St. Albert, AB Melissa Humana-Paredes Beach Volleyball Toronto, ON Miranda Ayim Basketball London, ON Pamphinette Buisa Rugby Gatineau, QC Penny Oleksiak Swimming Toronto, ON Pierce LePage Athletics Whitby, ON Renata Fast Ice Hockey Burlington, ON Roni Remme Alpine Skiing Collingwood, ON Sara Villani Bobsleigh Fort McMurray, AB Sarah Nurse Ice Hockey Hamilton, ON Skylar Park Taekwondo Winnipeg, MB Valérie Maltais Long Track Speed Skating Saguenay (La Baie), QC

