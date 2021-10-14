Team RBC welcomes 55 elite Canadian athletes to RBC Olympians program ahead of Beijing 2022 Français
New RBC Olympians roster includes Tokyo 2020 medallists, RBC Training Ground alumni and strong contingent of Beijing 2022 hopefuls
TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, 55 elite Canadian athletes were announced as part of the 2021-2023 RBC Olympians roster. The roster includes an impressive group of Beijing 2022 hopefuls from communities across Canada, including Chloé and Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Freestyle Skiing - Moguls), Justin Kripps (Bobsleigh), Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse (Ice Hockey), and Mark McMorris (Snowboard), among others. The roster also includes Canada's most decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak (Swimming) and RBC Training Ground program graduates and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Avalon Wasteneys (Rowing) and Kelsey Mitchell (Track Cycling).
The RBC Olympians program is a national initiative that provides support to Canadian athletes, helping them succeed in international competition, and as they transition into life after sport. In addition to much-needed financial support, the program provides athletes with opportunities to gain valuable career experience alongside flexible work arrangements. As a part of Team RBC, these athletes also act as ambassadors, spreading RBC and Olympic shared values of teamwork, excellence, commitment and leadership to communities across Canada. Since its inception in 2002, hundreds of active and newly retired Olympic and Paralympic athletes have benefited from the program.
The 2021-2023 RBC Olympians roster includes nine RBC Olympians who were discovered through RBC Training Ground, a national talent identification and athlete funding program designed to uncover and support Next Generation athletes with Olympic potential. For the first time since the program's inception in 2016, program graduates competed on the world stage at Tokyo 2020, winning a total of four Olympic medals.
As the longest standing partner of Team Canada, RBC has proudly championed the growth of the Olympic Movement since 1947. Through initiatives like RBC Training Ground and the RBC Olympians program, RBC is proud to support amateur athletes at every stage of their careers – from up and coming next-generation talent, to multi-Games Olympic medallists.
"We are incredibly proud to welcome a new roster of RBC Olympians to Team RBC ahead of Beijing 2022," said Matt McGlynn, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "This summer was exciting to watch RBC Olympians and RBC Training Ground graduates make Canada proud, bringing home a total of 12 medals. We look forward to supporting our new RBC Olympians on their journey to the Beijing 2022 Games and beyond."
"RBC has been such an integral part of every step of my skiing career," said Marion Thénault, RBC Olympian and Beijing 2022 hopeful (Freestyle Skiing - Aerials). "I got recruited in aerial skiing through an RBC Training Ground event, received support for the first years of my career through the RBC Future Olympian program, and now I'm becoming an RBC Olympian as the Beijing 2022 Games approach. I feel privileged to be part of such an empowering community alongside incredible Canadian athletes."
"I have always admired what RBC was doing with its athletes and its involvement in the community," said Justine Dufour-Lapointe, RBC Olympian and Olympic champion (Freestyle Skiing - Moguls). I always wanted to be part of it and now that I am, especially with my sister Chloé, it gets me excited to give back. My sisters and I have been involved in our community for a couple of years now, and I am happy to have the opportunity to take it to another level." – Justine Dufour-Lapointe
"I am very grateful to partner with a brand that supports the goals and dreams of so many incredible athletes," said Sarah Nurse, RBC Olympian and Olympic-medallist (Ice Hockey). "RBC has held a special place in my heart since I was young, my grandmother worked there for 20+ years and it was the first bank I ever used."
2021-2023 RBC Olympians:
|
Name
|
Sport
|
Hometown
|
Alexandra ten Hove
|
Sailing
|
Kingston, ON
|
Amanda Rummery
|
Para Athletics
|
Sherwood Park, AB
|
Anna Negulic
|
Canoe/Kayak Sprint
|
Bedford, NS
|
Ann-Renée Desbiens
|
Ice Hockey
|
La Malbaie, QC
|
Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu
|
Long Track Speed
Skating
|
Sherbrooke, QC
|
Arianna Hunsicker
|
Para Swimming
|
Surrey, BC
|
Avalon Wasteneys
|
Rowing
|
Campbell River, BC
|
Ben Preisner
|
Athletics
|
Milton, ON
|
Bismark Boateng
|
Athletics
|
Toronto, ON
|
Bolade Ajomale
|
Athletics
|
Richmond Hill, ON
|
Bret Himmelman
|
Canoe/Kayak Sprint
|
Hammonds Plains,
NS
|
Brigette Lacquette
|
Ice Hockey
|
Mallard, MB
|
Chloé Dufour-Lapointe
|
Freestyle Skiing (Moguls)
|
Montréal, QC
|
Christopher Spring
|
Bobsleigh
|
Priddis, AB
|
Cynthia Appiah
|
Bobsleigh
|
London, ON
|
Darren Gardner
|
Snowboard (Alpine)
|
Burlington, ON
|
Eden Wilson
|
Bobsleigh
|
Brandon, MB
|
Elena Gaskell
|
Freestyle Skiing
(Slopestyle/Big Air)
|
Vernon, BC
|
Ellie Black
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Halifax, NS
|
Florence Maheu
|
Canoe/Kayak Slalom
|
Salaberry-de-
Valleyfield, QC
|
Haley Daniels
|
Canoe/Kayak Slalom
|
Calgary, AB
|
Jacqueline Simoneau
|
Artistic Swimming
|
Saint-Laurent, QC
|
James Dunn
|
Para Ice Hockey
|
Wallacetown, ON
|
Javier Acevedo
|
Swimming
|
Scarborough, ON
|
Jean-Benoit Lemay
|
Canoe/Kayak Slalom
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Jennifer Hawkrigg
|
Snowboard (Alpine)
|
Toronto, ON
|
Jennifer Martins
|
Rowing
|
Toronto, ON
|
Justin Kripps
|
Bobsleigh
|
Summerland, BC
|
Justine Dufour-Lapointe
|
Freestyle Skiing (Moguls)
|
Montreal, QC
|
Jordan Stewart
|
Taekwondo
|
Vaughan, ON
|
Kate Wright
|
Field Hockey
|
Kingston, ON
|
Kayden Johnson
|
Bobsleigh
|
Kerrobert, SK
|
Keely Shaw
|
Para Cycling
|
Midale, SK
|
Kelsey Mitchell
|
Track Cycling
|
Sherwood Park, AB
|
Larissa Franklin
|
Softball
|
Maple Ridge, BC
|
Laurent Dubreuil
|
Long Track Speed
Skating
|
Lévis, QC
|
Liam Hickey
|
Para Ice Hockey
|
St John's, NL
|
Lisa Weagle
|
Curling
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Madeleine Kelly
|
Athletics
|
Pembroke, ON
|
Mandy Bujold
|
Boxing
|
Kitchener, ON
|
Marie-Philip Poulin
|
Ice Hockey
|
Beauceville, QC
|
Marion Thénault
|
Freestyle Skiing (Aerials)
|
Sherbrooke, QC
|
Mark McMorris
|
Snowboard
(Slopestyle/Big Air)
|
Regina, SK
|
Meaghan Mikkelson
|
Ice Hockey
|
St. Albert, AB
|
Melissa Humana-Paredes
|
Beach Volleyball
|
Toronto, ON
|
Miranda Ayim
|
Basketball
|
London, ON
|
Pamphinette Buisa
|
Rugby
|
Gatineau, QC
|
Penny Oleksiak
|
Swimming
|
Toronto, ON
|
Pierce LePage
|
Athletics
|
Whitby, ON
|
Renata Fast
|
Ice Hockey
|
Burlington, ON
|
Roni Remme
|
Alpine Skiing
|
Collingwood, ON
|
Sara Villani
|
Bobsleigh
|
Fort McMurray, AB
|
Sarah Nurse
|
Ice Hockey
|
Hamilton, ON
|
Skylar Park
|
Taekwondo
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Valérie Maltais
|
Long Track Speed
Skating
|
Saguenay (La
Baie), QC
